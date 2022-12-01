Read full article on original website
Rhea Ripley & Sheamus Work Out Together (Video), News On Liv Morgan, Braun Strowman, More
You can check out the official synopsis for tonight’s episode of Young Rock on NBC below:. “Bethlehem, 1988: Teenage Dwayne is locked in a restaurant overnight with his father when Rocky agrees to deep clean the space; in 2033, Dwayne feels nostalgia for a vintage arcade game he finds far from home.”
Results From WWE NXT Live Event In Gainesville, FL: Tag Team Headliner
WWE held a NXT live event on Saturday night from Gainesville, FL. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. NXT Women’s Title Match- Ivy Nile defeated Mandy Rose (c) via DQ, Mandy Rose retains the title. This turns into a 6-women tag team match. Ivy Nile,...
The Godwinns & The Tonga Kid Added To WrestleCon 2023
WrestleCon took to Twitter over the weekend to announce several new names for their 2023 convention, which takes place in April 2023 during WrestleMania weekend. Former WWE Tag Team Champions The Godwinns (Henry and Phineas Godwin) and The Tonga Kid join Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart as confirmed names for the convention so far.
More On WWE’s Return To India Next Month
As we reported last month here on eWn, WWE has plans to return to India in January. According to a report from Pwinsider, the company will be holding a live event in the country on January 18th. This is expected to be a SmackDown-branded house show. WWE previously ran an...
News On Ticket Sales For Several Upcoming AEW Events
You can check out some updated ticket sale numbers for several upcoming AEW events below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Cedar Park, TX has 2,682 tickets out. ROH Final Battle on December 10th in Arlington, TX has 1,852 tickets out. AEW...
Kevin Owens Says Working Indies While Still In WWE ‘Feels Like More Of A Possibility Than Ever’
Kevin Owens recently made an appearance on the After The Bell with Corey Graves podcast to discuss various topics. Owens shared his idea during the interview of making appearances for independent companies while under contract with WWE. He said,. “I’m very deeply rooted in the independent scene. That’s where I...
Jim Ross Comments On Telling Davey Boy Smith To Go To Rehab Or Be Fired, More
During the latest edition of his “Grilling JR” podcast, AEW commentator Jim Ross commented on giving the British Bulldog an ultimatum to go to rehab or be fired from WWE, Davey Boy’s final match in WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
Dan ‘The Beast’ Severn Says “Hell Yes” To WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
Dan ‘The Beast’ Severn is more than open to the idea of a WWE Hall of Fame induction. Severn, an established MMA fighter, joined the WWF in 1997 while part of the National Wrestling Alliance and remained with the promotion until 1999. Speaking to Wrestling Inc, Severn said...
Kurt Angle Says He’d Face Shane McMahon Again For $10 Million
During the latest edition of his “The Kurt Angle Show,” WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle commented on the lead up to Survivor Series 2017, whether he’d work with Shane McMahon again in the future, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:
What Happened After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air? (12/2/2022)
The fans in Buffalo, New York were treated to an eight-person tag-team match after this week’s WWE SmackDown went off the air. The post-Survivor Series: WarGames episode of SmackDown saw the finals of the SmackDown World Cup Tournament, with Ricochet defeating Santos Escobar in the main event. After the...
Survivor Series Notes: Attendance, PPV Buys, And Google Interest
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has notes on the business metrics of this past Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series, including attendance, pay-per-view buys, and interest on Google. WWE had an announced attendance of 15,609. The total number of tickets handed out were 13,068 with 12,600 being paid. The gate was over...
AEW Rampage Results (12/2/2022)
Shane Taylor calls out Keith Lee for leaving his friends behind, like he and Swerve Strickland. At Final Battle, he wants to settle this, so he better get ready. Strickland pops up, but Lee asks if he can even count on him. The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass get in the...
Fuego Del Sol Comments On The Possibility Of An ROH TV Show, More
AEW wrestler Fuego Del Sol was a recent guest on “The AJ Awesome Show” to discuss a variety of topics, including the possibility of an ROH television show and why it would help both the AEW and ROH rosters. You can check out some highlights from the interview...
More Details Have Emerged On William Regal’s Possible AEW Departure
Following MJF’s attack on William Regal during the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, rumors have run rampant that Regal is on his way back to WWE. It is believed that the angle between AEW’s current World Champion (MJF) and Regal was done in order to write Regal out of storylines. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some details on Regal leaving AEW, and how long higher-ups with the company knew about it.
The Rock Making An Appearance At The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble?
Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Logan Paul at the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, which marked his last title defense. The belief is that Reigns will remain champion leading up to WrestleMania 39, where his rumored opponent has been The Rock, should the latter’s schedule allow him to be free enough to wrestle at Mania.
Injury Update On Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes is working hard to make his WWE return. As previously noted, Rhodes was reportedly “a little ahead of schedule” in healing from his torn pectoral muscle injury. The latest update comes from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com as Meltzer’s report states Rhodes’ recovery is going “well” and...
Mick Foley Reveals Two Modern WWE Stars He Wishes He Could Have Wrestled
Mick Foley recently opened up about who he wishes he could have wrestled in his prime. On his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows, Foley stated he wishes he would have been able to wrestle Ricochet and Bray Wyatt in his prime. He also named AEW’s Jon Moxley and Darby Allin.
Sami Zayn Opens Up On How His Storyline With The Bloodline Began
During a recent appearance on the “Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg” podcast, WWE Superstar Sami Zayn opened up on his current storyline with The Bloodline, including how it initially began. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On how the storyline with The Bloodline started:...
Big Reveal Planned For New Tag Title Belts For The Usos
If recent reports are to be believed, The Usos might be getting new tag team title belts. The Usos recently surpassed 500 days as SmackDown tag team champions, and now multiple sources are claiming that Jimmy and Jey will be getting new belts soon. The Wrestling Observer has confirmed that new belts have been commissioned. This rumor gained further traction when mentioned by Belt Fan Dan on Twitter, who is a wrestling belt historian, which you can see below:
