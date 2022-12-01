Read full article on original website
Related
kbnd.com
Newly Elected Redmond City Councilors Train For Upcoming Work
REDMOND, OR -- Redmond’s City Council will have two new members, come January, and a third is anticipated the following month. Councilors and Councilors-elect took part in a training retreat over the weekend. Mayor-elect Ed Fitch says it was a chance to get to know each other, "Building that teamwork and looking at how we want to function as a Council; what rules we want to have." They were also briefed on future city plans, "What projects are in place, where are we at on them, what can we expect in the coming year for issues to come before the Council, particularly for the first quarter or in the spring."
Crook County business is providing resources for every size home project
MF Rentals, a veteran-owned family business, is proud to serve the local community and provide equipment rentals for small and large projects Every business has a story behind its beginning, and MF Rentals in Prineville is no exception. The family and veteran-owned business, located at 1190 NW Lamonta Road, specializes in equipment rentals in everything from weekend projects to larger contracting projects. Jordan and Stephanie Uppendahl were raised in Central Oregon and are excited to serve the Prineville community. Jordan noted that they rent a great deal of landscape equipment, including augers, aerators and dethatchers, concrete saws, tillers, stump grinders...
KTVZ
Brooks Resources chooses Bend man’s winning photo for 2023 wall calendar
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Brooks Resources Corporation’s annual tradition of a wall calendar featuring an iconic image of Central Oregon has been released. Last year was the first time the company held a photo contest for the featured image, and its success encouraged them to issue another contest for the 2023 edition.
centraloregondaily.com
Injured hiker rescued at Smith Rock State Park
On Saturday at about 1:35 PM, Deschutes County 911 received a 911 call from an injured hiker at Smith Rock State Park. The hiker had slipped and fallen on the Misery Ridge Trail. The hiker had injured her ankle and could not get back to the parking lot without assistance.
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Prineville
I am sure you are seeking for the great hospital list in the Prineville territory? I’ve provided here the great hospital list these are physically placed in the Prineville. You will get a address, Website information, Support Line, avg online users ratings, and also a direction link from your home. This information has been collected from these hospital ‘, official page.
bendmagazine.com
Hiatus Roosevelt Development Debuts in Bend’s Old Mill District
A seven-home development in Bend’s Old Mill District went on sale early October, adding a handful of compact, high-performance, energy-efficient homes to the market. The Hiatus Roosevelt project by Hiatus Homes includes three 900-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath homes with fully finished garages (one with a lofted one-bedroom ADU) and four 1,300-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath homes homes with detached garages featuring lofted one-bedroom ADUs.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 things to know Saturday: Bend Christmas Parade
The Bend Christmas Parade hits the streets of downtown Saturday. This year’s theme is “A High Desert Christmas” and the grand marshal is Bend resident James Lussier. The parade kicks off at noon with about 100 entrants this year. It should go about an hour. Learn about other events happening Saturday in Redmond and near Prineville.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend PD will not enforce new camping code; Officers will be last resort
The Bend Police Department will not be involved in the enforcement of recently approved Title 4, or the camping code, unless a crime is being committed. Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz told us camping on public right-of-ways, after March 1, 2023, will be a “low level violation.” This means the police would only have the ability to issue a citation, not to arrest or move anyone.
A surprise mixed decision on Crooked River Ranch development
Planning commission recommends against zoning change necessary for new development on the Ranch In a mixed decision, the Jefferson County Planning Commission voted in favor of a new development on Crooked River Ranch, but at the same time voted four to two against recommending the zoning change necessary for the development to go forward. The owners of the property, the MacPherson family, propose a 54-lot housing development on 142-acre property at the center of the Ranch. The land is currently zoned rural rangeland and must be rezoned rural residential in order for the MacPherson's to build houses there. ...
gonomad.com
Bend and Mount Bachelor, Oregon
Mount Bachelor in Bend Oregon: The Big Mountain We Didn’t Know About. “Had you ever heard of Bend Oregon before you went out there?” asked a radio interviewer after my trip to the state in March 2012. Yes, I answered, Bend had been on my radar for several...
Ski malfunction leaves backcountry skiers stranded near Todd Lake, prompting rescue effort
A ski malfunction led two Bend men skiing the backcountry near Todd Lake to call for help Friday evening, prompting a rescue effort that took the rest of the night, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Ski malfunction leaves backcountry skiers stranded near Todd Lake, prompting rescue effort appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
5 things to know Friday: Bend PD’s role in new camping code
The Bend Police Department will not be involved in the enforcement of recently approved Title 4, or the camping code, unless a crime is being committed. Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz told us camping on public right-of-ways, after March 1, 2023, will be a “low level violation.” This means the police would only have the ability to issue a citation, not to arrest or move anyone.
5 Reasons why Bend, Oregon, Maybe Be the Coolest Town in the United States
Bend has a lot going on for itself, and it knows it. Here are just a few reasons Bend is such a cool town to visit. Blockbuster closed shop several years ago. It was a staple tradition for many on weekends to hang out in the store, looking for something to watch. Sometimes hanging out long enough to be considered loitering. Since this Blockbuster was independently franchised it didn't close down like all the other stores did. This is still in full operation and, yes, plenty of people make the trek just to rent a DVD and grab some snacks.
Bend police chief: Safeway shooting video was released to comply with public records law
Shortly after Bend Police released a dramatic five-minute video compilation of the Eastside Safeway shooting on Thursday, including a worker's heroic confrontation with the gunman, Police Chief Mike Krantz explained that it was done in order to comply with state law regarding public records requests. The post Bend police chief: Safeway shooting video was released to comply with public records law appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com
Horses Escape Pasture During Dispute East of Bend
BEND, OR -- Deschutes County Deputies say a dispute east of Bend resulted in more than $50,000 in damage. Brandon Hoff was arrested on numerous charges Thursday night. Investigators say the 32-yeear-old from Bend fought with another man at an Erickson Road property, then crashed his SUV into several parked cars, a shed door and fence. DCSO says a number of horses escaped their pasture, due to the damage. They were later corralled by their owner.
centraloregondaily.com
Festive fundraiser helps Hospice of Redmond
Twenty nine uniquely decorated trees turned the Middle Sister Building at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds into a holiday wonderland. The 39th annual Festival of Trees kicked off Saturday morning with a free family fun tree preview. The trees, along with their extravagant decorations and gifts, are donated by businesses and...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday: Winter Storm Warning
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Oregon Cascades and parts of Central Oregon until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Heavy mountain snow is expected and the ski areas will receive anywhere from 2-3 feet of new snow. Winds will be a concern up in the Cascades gusting around 70 miles per hour or stronger up at Mt. Bachelor. The rest of the High Desert can expect strong winds through the morning and into the afternoon. Snow levels start relatively high and will plummet throughout the day. Higher elevations can expect accumulating snow with anywhere from 3-6 inches for parts of southern Deschutes County.
KTVZ
Downtown Bend restaurant Joolz has closed, is selling everything inside
A popular downtown Bend restaurant has closed its doors after more than 13 years. Owners were selling everything inside on Thursday. Joolz served Middle Eastern and Lebanese-influenced food. It closed the location on Wall Street in June. On its Facebook page, owner Juli Hamdan cited staffing issues, saying they'd lost...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ PD: Bend woman arrested for DUII after driving over islands, hitting Jeep
A Bend woman was arrested for DUII after police say she drove over two parking lot islands, hit a Jeep Wrangler and then hid in the bushes before being captured with the help of a drone Thursday night. It happened at about 9:10 p.m. Bend Police say officers responded to...
KTVZ
Bend woman’s DUII arrest after wrong-way Hwy. 97 crash adds to city’s record tally for year
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 31-year-old Bend woman was arrested Thursday night and is facing more than a dozen charges after a fleeing, wrong-way drugged-driving crash on Highway 97 at Bend's north end. Officers responded to a report of an apparent DUII driver speeding through the parking lot of...
Comments / 0