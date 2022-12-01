Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Retail Tesla Cybertruck to be 'slightly smaller' than the prototypes
While talking about the release of the upcoming Cybertruck electric pickup, Tesla's lead designer Franz von Holzhausen noted that the finalized retail model will actually be smaller than the prototypes we've seen bandied about so far, but only by a "few percentage points." He didn't elaborate where would the difference in size come from, but rather talked at length how the choice of the body material brought the angular utilitarian design of the Cybertruck.
Carscoops
Take A Free Online Automotive Design Course
If you’ve ever wanted to design a vehicle, the Petersen Museum and Yellowbrick are about to make that dream one small step closer to reality. The two have teamed up to offer a new and completely free online course called Auto Design and Sketching. It’s launched this week and allows anyone to learn from some design giants in the automotive world.
teslarati.com
First look inside the Tesla Semi Delivery event
Today is the Tesla Semi delivery event, and we have some of the first photos from the inside. Tesla will be delivering its all-electric Semi for the first time to PepsiCo and is expected to impact the trucking industry. The all-electric Class 8 truck is expected to have a 500-mile range when pulling an 81,000-pound load.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s smaller, two-door Cybertruck design was hiding in plain sight
The design for the Tesla Cybertruck’s smaller variant seems to be hiding in plain sight. As spotted recently by some eagle-eyed electric vehicle enthusiasts, Tesla has shared a pretty interesting version of its futuristic all-electric pickup truck in its exhibit at the Petersen Automotive Museum. Tesla’s exhibit at the...
Carscoops
Lamborghini Ravietta Study Looks To Classic Brutalist Design For The Future
This story contains illustrations of a fictional supercar by professional automotive designer Cesar Olivera who is neither related to nor endorsed by Lamborghini. The brutalist school of architecture is seeing a revival in popularity, and one professional designer, Cesar Olivera, who spends their days working with a major auto manufacturer has decided to use that as inspiration for the Lamborghini Ravietta, their take on a future supercar for the Italian automaker.
Carscoops
GM Has Been Quietly Repairing Teslas With Great Success, But How Does It Work?
General Motors president Mark Reuss recently revealed that the car manufacturer has repaired more than 11,000 Teslas over the past year but just how and why is it doing this?. Neither Reuss nor anyone else from GM has revealed details about its Tesla repair program but the company’s president acknowledged that it is a “growing business.” There are likely a couple of explanations for why GM has found itself repairing vehicles from its biggest EV competitor.
Sorry hydrogen, electric cars have already won — here's why
Hydrogen fuel cell cars emerged as an alternative to both the electric and combustion engine vehicle in the early 2000s. They were widely considered an avenue towards universal green motoring. Powered through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, the only tailpipe emission they produce is water. The technology also...
Only 2 Electric Cars Have a Price Tag Under $30,000
Nissan and Chevy both offer new EVs that are still relatively affordable. The post Only 2 Electric Cars Have a Price Tag Under $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Debuts On Feb 8 With Hybrid Max Powertrain
Toyota today confirmed that it is working on a new larger three-row SUV called the Grand Highlander. It added that it will unveil the new vehicle on February 8, ahead of the 2023 Chicago Auto Show. The Japanese carmaker said that the new model will expand the Highlander nameplate, which...
electrek.co
Tesla Semi looks incredible as an electric motorhome
Tesla Semi could make an awesome electric motorhome based on the specs released by Tesla this week and how incredible these renders of the electric truck look as a motorhome. There’s something about the idea of an all-electric and solar-powered motorhome that is extremely attractive to many people. During...
Carscoops
BMW Developing New Battery With 30% More Range That Costs 50% Less
BMW’s future range of Neue Klasse electric vehicles will feature advanced new lithium-ion battery cells that will boost range by as much as 30 per cent. The automaker’s Gen 6 battery is currently under development at the BMW Group Battery Cell Centre of Excellence in Munich, Germany and adopts a cylindrical shape. The shape of the cell will allow BMW to ditch the current prismatic cells it currently configures in modules that are bolted together to create a pack and instead, allow for a new cell-to-pack design to be adopted.
The Bill Gates Argument Against the Tesla Semi Still Stands…For Now
Bill Gates has solutions to the climate crisis. At least, he believes he does. Last year, he wrote a whole book about it. But months before How to Avoid a Climate Disaster was released, he published a blog outlining his thoughts on “[moving] around in a zero-carbon world.” One takeaway from that? As he said, electrifying heavy, long-haul trucks is the wrong solution.
BMW's New Solar Panels Can Charge A Car Via The Sunroof, Windscreens, And Windows
Thanks to a new design of ultra-thin solar panels, your BMW may soon have a new way to recharge its batteries. CarBuzz discovered a BMW patent at the German Patent and Trade Mark Office (DPMA) detailing a radical new method of placing solar panels on a car's outer glass panels, which promises improved generating efficiency and vastly reduced light intrusion into the vehicle.
Carscoops
Facelifted 2024 Tesla Model 3 Spied Testing On The Streets Of California
Two prototypes of the facelifted Tesla Model 3 have been spied testing in California, just a week after the first report surfaced about the car manufacturer planning an update for the EV. The first of these prototypes are finished in white and was spotted by Twitter user ‘omg_Tesla/Rivian’ with black...
Carscoops
This $1.1 Million Property In New Zealand Comes With A Free Brand New Tesla Model Y
Offering a gift with your product is always a clever way of promoting it and that is exactly what a property owner from New Zealand did in order to stand out from the crowd in the saturated real estate market. More specifically, the listing of this $1.1 million home includes a brand-new Tesla Model Y in the deal as a no-cost option.
electrek.co
New 1,500W full-suspension electric bike pushes envelope with all-wheel drive
There’s never been anything subtle about the electric bikes made by Nevada-based e-bike company E-Cells. The company’s newest model is true to form with over-the-top specs. Meet the E-Cells Super Monarch AWD 1500W Dual Crown Limited Edition. While E-Cells has produced some slightly more modest power rides, its...
Carscoops
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato, De Tomaso P900, And 2022 Honda Civic e:HEV Driven: Your Weekly Brief
Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Say hello to the last iteration of the Huracan before its hybrid replacement comes: a pumped-up off-road rendition of the mid-engined supercar that gives those looking for something unique and rugged an alternative to dowdy SUVs. The Huracan Sterrato is limited to just 1,499 units, and features raised ride height, all-wheel drive, underbody protection, and gravel tires.
Carscoops
VW Group To Sell Chinese-Built Electric Cars In Europe
Volkswagen will start exporting electric vehicles produced in China to Europe, starting in 2024. VW confirmed the move late last week, revealing that the Cupra brand will start building the Tavascan at its joint venture factory in Anhui, China operated alongside JAC. “The Anhui factory was the plant with the...
Top Speed
10 Cars That Shaped The Future Of The Automotive Industry
We rely on automobiles in a way the first creators never imagined would happen. The simple machines of the early 1900s are far from the vehicles on the road today. Yet, the cars we are racing around in currently would not exist without these first automobiles. They may seem a fair distance from where we are and what we’re driving today, but are they? Regardless, these vehicles influenced the carmakers of today in significant ways. These are all the pre-World War II cars that changed the industry and paved the way for the vehicles we love to drive today.
Carscoops
We Probably Shouldn’t, But We’re Enamored With This M5 V10-Powered BMW E23 3-Series
We’re all one for a good engine swap, especially ones that shove an absurdly large, powerful engine into a tiny car. This BMW is a perfect example of that, as it takes the somewhat unloved E21 3-Series and outfits it with the V10 from an E60 M5. The first...
