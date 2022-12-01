Read full article on original website
Related
927thevan.com
Wolverines fall to Kentucky in London, Spartans fall at home to Northwestern
LONDON, ENGLAND (WKZO AM/FM) – In college basketball action, the University Michigan lost to 19th-ranked Kentucky 73-69 in a game played in London, England Sunday in the Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase. Hunter Dickinson led Michigan (5-3) with 23 points and nine rebounds. Jett Howard, Michigan’s second-leading scorer,...
927thevan.com
U of M to face TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals
ANN ARBOR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The University of Michigan will play for a national championship again this year. The College Football Playoff semifinals are set after the final rankings of the season were released Sunday. The University of Georgia is still number-one followed by the University of Michigan, TCU, and Ohio State University.
927thevan.com
Pfizer to invest $750 million to expand Portage MI facility and create 300 jobs
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Monday, December 5 that Pfizer Incorporated will be investing $750 million in it’s Portage, MI facility. Officials say the investment is set to help expand production and create 300 jobs. They went onto say the investment aims to...
927thevan.com
Upton applauds Pfizer’s continued expansion and investment in Kalamazoo County
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKZO AM/FM) — U.S. Representative Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, on Monday, December 5 released the following statement after Pfizer announced it will invest $750 million and add 300 jobs at its facilities in Portage, Michigan. “Pfizer has put Portage on the map, especially early on in the...
Comments / 0