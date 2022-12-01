Read full article on original website
The Haters Are Furious About Ohio State in the College Football Playoff, Buckeyes Score Big Ten Honors, and Parris Campbell Pays Tribute to Dwayne Haskins
This Week in Twitter is a look at some of the week's best and most entertaining tweets from Buckeyeland and beyond. It was a tough stretch for most of the week at Ohio State as the school grappled with the football team's first loss to Michigan in Columbus after over two decades. But then last night, the Pac-12 Championship happened.
Lane Kiffin Has Message For Kirby Smart After Georgia's SEC Championship Win
Lane Kiffin already revealed his national title pick on Saturday. After Georgia's SEC Championship beatdown of LSU, the Ole Miss head coach congratulated Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs before looking forward to their matchup Nov. 11 of next year. "Congrats on the big win today [Georgia Football and Kirby Smart]....
Look: Paul Finebaum Is Furious With Nick Saban Today
Everything aligned for Alabama to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. Now Nick Saban must hope the selection committee awards his team one of four spots Sunday. Saban campaigned for his Crimson Tide during halftime of Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game. When asked why his team deserves a bid in a FOX interview, Saban pointed to Alabama's two close road losses, said quarterback Bryce Young was not fully healthy, and argued that his squad would be favored to beat the other teams vying for a playoff nod.
Paul Finebaum Releases His College Football Playoff Top 4
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has released his final College Football Playoff rankings. The official College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will be out on Sunday afternoon. Finebaum released his final rankings on Sunday morning. There aren't any surprises. “I’m coming down like the chalk here, and it starts...
Joe Burrow Had 4-Word Postgame Message For Patrick Mahomes
Joe Burrow got the better of Patrick Mahomes once again on Sunday afternoon. The Cincinnati Bengals topped the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Championship Game rematch on Sunday afternoon. Cincinnati topped Kansas City, 27-24, on Sunday. Following the game, Burrow had a simple four-word message for Mahomes. "We'll see...
Ohio State Veteran Player Announces He Will Transfer
A second Ohio State football player has entered the transfer portal. Hours after true freshman safety Jaylen Johnson entered the portal, senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell joined him. He released a statement via Twitter thanking the program for everything it has done for him. Mitchell still has one year of eligibility...
Ohio State Freshman Becomes First Player To Transfer
The first transfer portal window is officially open and that means numerous players will be looking for new places to play at. One of those players that have entered is Ohio State safety Jaylen Johnson, who spent this season as a redshirt freshman. Johnson didn't appear in any games over the last two seasons in Columbus.
College Football World Furious With Alabama's Final Ranking
The final College Football Playoff rankings are out on Sunday afternoon. College football fans are not happy with Alabama's final ranking, but probably not for what you think. The Crimson Tide missed the playoff, coming in at No. 5 overall, but they're ahead of Tennessee, which came in at No. 6.
Michigan's J.J McCarthy Reacts To Not Facing Ohio State
The final College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Sunday afternoon. To nobody's surprise, Georgia and Michigan nabbed the top two spots but questions remained about who will get the third and fourth spots. A lot of fans and media members were hoping to see a Michigan-Ohio State rematch but...
ESPN Predicts Score Of Georgia vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. TCU
The College Football Playoff field was officially unveiled on Sunday afternoon. In one semifinal, No. 1 seed Georgia will take on No. 4 seed Ohio State, while in the other semifinal, No. 2 seed Michigan will take on No. 3 seed TCU. ESPN's college football guru, Adam Rittenberg, has released...
Football World Shocked By Head Coach's Departure Monday
Monday morning, the Cincinnati Bearcats reportedly finalized their head coaching hire. It's a shocking one. Louisville Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield is leaving the ACC job for the Bearcats head coaching job. Brett McMurphy has confirmed the news. The football world is pretty shocked by the move. "In the end,...
Former Coach Says Nick Saban Is Targeting 1 School With Argument
Even though Alabama is unlikely to make this year's College Football Playoff, it didn't stop Nick Saban from making his case for why his team should. Saban joined the Big Noon Kickoff Crew during halftime of the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday night and tried to send a message to the CFP Committee that the Crimson Tide should make it even though they have two losses.
Lee Corso Predicting Very Controversial College Football Playoff
The College Football Playoff chaos got started on Friday night during the Pac-12 title game as Utah took down No. 4 USC. Unfortunately, an injured Caleb Williams wasn't able to lift his team to victory and the Trojans fell by a final score of 47-24. If ESPN analyst Lee Corso has anything to say about it, that won't be the last upset.
Look: Nick Saban Took A Shot At Ohio State
It's safe to say that Nick Saban believes Alabama is more deserving of a College Football Playoff spot than Ohio State. Saturday night, Alabama's head coach appeared on FOX's Big Ten Championship Game halftime show. The Alabama head coach was arguing for his team to get in over Ohio State or TCU.
Look: Luke Fickell Makes First Significant Decision At Wisconsin
After several reports that Wisconsin's new hire Luke Fickell may look to go in a different direction on the defensive side of the ball, it appears Jim Leonhard's job in Madison will remain intact. Per Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinal, the Badgers legend turned DC and interim head...
Deion Sanders, Colorado's new head coach, tells his Jackson State team he's leaving
Jackson State University head coach Deion Sanders told his team Saturday night that he's leaving the Tigers to become the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. A report late Friday from ESPN's Pete Thamel said Sanders was preparing to leave Jackson State for CU. ...
Jerry Jones Makes His Thoughts On Deion Sanders As NFL Coach Clear
Deion Sanders has said in the past that he doesn't want to be an NFL coach. Nonetheless, that won't stop people from talking about that hypothetical scenario. During Friday's appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he believes Sanders could be a head coach at the pro level.
College Basketball World Calling For Coach To Be Fired
It's safe to say the Kenny Payne hire isn't working out for Louisville this season. The Cardinals lost to Miami on Sunday afternoon, as they fell to 0-8 on the season, following the 80-53 loss. Many praised the Payne hiring at Louisville, though it's not working out right now. Should...
NFL World Is Demanding Head Coach Be Fired Sunday
You have to do it now, Broncos. On Sunday, Denver lost to the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens, giving up the lead late. Baltimore topped Denver, 10-9, on Sunday afternoon. This has to be it for head coach Nathaniel Hackett, right? Fans are calling for his immediate firing. "I've said this...
Dick Vitale Has a Strong Opinion on Ohio State-Alabama CFP Debate
The legendary college basketball analyst weighed in on one of college football’s most heated debates.
