ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
OK! Magazine

Sandra Bullock & Bryan Randall Call It Quits After 7 Years Together: Report

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are done. According to Radar, after seven years together, the Blind Side star and the photographer have reportedly called it quits on their extremely private relationship. Article continues below advertisement. "It's widely known Bryan wanted to make things official with Sandra, but she didn't see...
Inquisitr.com

Ben Affleck Makes Big Career Announcement That Potentially Indicates He's Done With 'Batman'

American actor and director Ben Affleck is well-recognized for playing Batman in the film Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. However, with the recent reports about his plans to launch an independent production firm with his long-time friend Matt Damon, he might be done with his role as Batman. To further back up this presumption, Robert Pattinson played Batman in the 2022 film The Batman.
HollywoodLife

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17, Returns Home For Thanksgiving & Goes On Shopping Trip With Mom Angelina

Three months after Angelina Jolie sent Zahara Jolie-Pitt off to college, the 17-year-old daughter of Angelina, 47, and Brad Pitt made her way back to her mother’s home just in time for Thanksgiving. A day before the big Turkey Day festivities, Zahara and Angelina decided to christen this homecoming with some shopping. The two hit up Fred Segal in West Hollywood on Nov. 23, both dressed in dark clothes – perfect for the late-Autumn weather.
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
Us Weekly

Emma Thompson Felt ‘Half Alive’ After Learning of Ex-Husband Kenneth Branagh’s Affair With Helena Bonham Carter

Reflecting on a dark time. Emma Thompson opened up about her split from ex-husband Kenneth Branagh, who had an affair with Helena Bonham Carter during their marriage. “I was utterly, utterly blind to the fact that he had relationships with other women on set,” the Oscar winner, 63, told The New Yorker in a profile published earlier this month. “What I learned was how easy it is to be blinded by your own desire to deceive yourself.”
Inquisitr.com

Another 'Harry Potter' Star Has Passed Away

Leslie Phillips was an English actor, author, and voice artist. He enjoyed an amazing career in show business which spanned several decades. Throughout his time in entertainment, Leslie was mostly known for playing smooth and upper-class comic roles utilizing his "hello" and "ding dong" catchphrases. He warmed his way into the hearts of many fans with his immense talents, and they stayed loyal to him until the end.
RadarOnline

‘He’s Complicit’: Leah Remini Calls Out Tom Cruise’s Role In Scientology As She Shares 2013 Letter To Shelly Miscavige

Leah Remini blasted Scientologist Tom Cruise for his ties to the church while she continues to call out the LAPD for its investigation into her friend Shelly Miscavige, RadarOnline.com has learned. Back in 2013, Remini left the Church of Scientology after decades as a member. She quickly denounced the religion and spoke out about alleged misdeeds happening within the church. Soon after, the actress filed a missing person’s report with the LAPD regarding her friend Shelly.Shelly is the wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige. Leah claims she was close with Shelly.At Tom Cruise’s 2006 wedding to Katie Holmes, Leah didn’t...
The Independent

Tom Hanks’ son Chet reveals parents sent him to wilderness program amid addiction battle

Chet Hanks has revealed his parents, actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, sent him to a wilderness program for “troubled teens” amid his battle with substance abuse.The 32-year-old actor and musician detailed the harrowing experience during a recent episode of the Ivan Paychecks podcast. Hanks opened up about his early struggles with addiction, and how it put a strain on his relationship with his parents.In the episode, he recalled how he was dragged out of his bed in 2008 by two men. “My junior year of high school, when the fights and power struggle with my parents had reached...
OK! Magazine

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Claps Back After Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten Claims He Cheated: 'What The Hell'

Once a cheater, always a cheater? A dozen years after Jesse James was exposed for cheating on then-wife Sandra Bullock, the TV star is yet again being accused of infidelity — this time, by his pregnant spouse, Alaina Antoinnette "Bonnie Rotten" James.On Wednesday, November 30, the former adult film star shared but deleted a few messages on her Instagram Story, posting a sonogram alongside the words, “Jesse is busy trying to f**k other women while I’m pregnant.""I’m so hurt by everything he has done to me," she continued. "He didn’t give a f**k about anyone but himself...
Us Weekly

Everything Alan Jackson Has Said About His Battle With Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease

Country superstar Alan Jackson has been battling Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease for more than a decade, but he didn't go public with his diagnosis until September 2021. "I have this neuropathy and neurological disease," the Country Music Hall of Fame member explained during a Today show interview at the time. "It's genetic that I inherited from my […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy