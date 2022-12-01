Read full article on original website
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Backs Wife Hilarie Burton Amid Candace Cameron Bure 'Traditional Marriage' Controversy
JoJo Siwa, Hilarie Burton and GLAAD have called out Candace Cameron Bure's comments she made to WSJ. Magazine regarding her reasons for working for Christian conservative network, Great American Family, founded by former Hallmark exec Bill Abbott. And now, Burton's husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, is doubling down on his wife's remarks.
What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive
Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
Jamie Lee Curtis Once Felt a Photoshoot She Did in Her Underwear Led to Her Casting in ‘Freaky Friday’
Jamie Lee Curtis theorized that she was cast in ‘Freaky Friday’ after trying to promote body positivity in a magazine.
Hallmark promotes 1st LGBTQ holiday movie and one star leaves
The Hallmark Channel is the go-to destination for holiday movies. This year’s lineup includes the network’s first-ever Christmas-themed film centered on a gay couple.
Sandra Bullock & Bryan Randall Call It Quits After 7 Years Together: Report
Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are done. According to Radar, after seven years together, the Blind Side star and the photographer have reportedly called it quits on their extremely private relationship. Article continues below advertisement. "It's widely known Bryan wanted to make things official with Sandra, but she didn't see...
Jana Duggar Appears Irritated, Angry During Joy-Anna's Gender Reveal: What's Going On Here?
Over the weekend, Joy-Anna Duggar revealed that she’s expecting a baby boy. Life in the Duggar family revolves around pregnancies and procreation, so it comes as no surprise that Joy shared the news with a giant gender reveal party. What is surprising, however, is that the party might not...
Christian Bale Wouldn’t Talk to Co-Star Johnny Depp Unless They Were Acting in ‘Public Enemies’
Christian Bale learned very little about Johnny Depp in the movie ‘Public Enemies’, mostly because the stars exchanged few words behind the scenes.
Ben Affleck Makes Big Career Announcement That Potentially Indicates He's Done With 'Batman'
American actor and director Ben Affleck is well-recognized for playing Batman in the film Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. However, with the recent reports about his plans to launch an independent production firm with his long-time friend Matt Damon, he might be done with his role as Batman. To further back up this presumption, Robert Pattinson played Batman in the 2022 film The Batman.
Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17, Returns Home For Thanksgiving & Goes On Shopping Trip With Mom Angelina
Three months after Angelina Jolie sent Zahara Jolie-Pitt off to college, the 17-year-old daughter of Angelina, 47, and Brad Pitt made her way back to her mother’s home just in time for Thanksgiving. A day before the big Turkey Day festivities, Zahara and Angelina decided to christen this homecoming with some shopping. The two hit up Fred Segal in West Hollywood on Nov. 23, both dressed in dark clothes – perfect for the late-Autumn weather.
Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet
Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
Emma Thompson Felt ‘Half Alive’ After Learning of Ex-Husband Kenneth Branagh’s Affair With Helena Bonham Carter
Reflecting on a dark time. Emma Thompson opened up about her split from ex-husband Kenneth Branagh, who had an affair with Helena Bonham Carter during their marriage. “I was utterly, utterly blind to the fact that he had relationships with other women on set,” the Oscar winner, 63, told The New Yorker in a profile published earlier this month. “What I learned was how easy it is to be blinded by your own desire to deceive yourself.”
John Travolta Says His Sister Always Wanted To Be In A Hallmark Movie, And She Got Her Chance With Lacey Chabert
John Travolta's sister is making a cameo in Lacey Chabert's latest Hallmark movie.
Another 'Harry Potter' Star Has Passed Away
Leslie Phillips was an English actor, author, and voice artist. He enjoyed an amazing career in show business which spanned several decades. Throughout his time in entertainment, Leslie was mostly known for playing smooth and upper-class comic roles utilizing his "hello" and "ding dong" catchphrases. He warmed his way into the hearts of many fans with his immense talents, and they stayed loyal to him until the end.
‘He’s Complicit’: Leah Remini Calls Out Tom Cruise’s Role In Scientology As She Shares 2013 Letter To Shelly Miscavige
Leah Remini blasted Scientologist Tom Cruise for his ties to the church while she continues to call out the LAPD for its investigation into her friend Shelly Miscavige, RadarOnline.com has learned. Back in 2013, Remini left the Church of Scientology after decades as a member. She quickly denounced the religion and spoke out about alleged misdeeds happening within the church. Soon after, the actress filed a missing person’s report with the LAPD regarding her friend Shelly.Shelly is the wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige. Leah claims she was close with Shelly.At Tom Cruise’s 2006 wedding to Katie Holmes, Leah didn’t...
Tom Hanks’ son Chet reveals parents sent him to wilderness program amid addiction battle
Chet Hanks has revealed his parents, actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, sent him to a wilderness program for “troubled teens” amid his battle with substance abuse.The 32-year-old actor and musician detailed the harrowing experience during a recent episode of the Ivan Paychecks podcast. Hanks opened up about his early struggles with addiction, and how it put a strain on his relationship with his parents.In the episode, he recalled how he was dragged out of his bed in 2008 by two men. “My junior year of high school, when the fights and power struggle with my parents had reached...
Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Claps Back After Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten Claims He Cheated: 'What The Hell'
Once a cheater, always a cheater? A dozen years after Jesse James was exposed for cheating on then-wife Sandra Bullock, the TV star is yet again being accused of infidelity — this time, by his pregnant spouse, Alaina Antoinnette "Bonnie Rotten" James.On Wednesday, November 30, the former adult film star shared but deleted a few messages on her Instagram Story, posting a sonogram alongside the words, “Jesse is busy trying to f**k other women while I’m pregnant.""I’m so hurt by everything he has done to me," she continued. "He didn’t give a f**k about anyone but himself...
Jennifer Lawrence Said She Used to ‘Get Stoned’ With Her Co-Stars Before She Was ‘a Mom’
Jennifer Lawrence has seen quite a few changes since becoming a mom. Having a child has certainly hindered some of the fun activities she used to do with her castmates.
Everything Alan Jackson Has Said About His Battle With Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease
Country superstar Alan Jackson has been battling Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease for more than a decade, but he didn't go public with his diagnosis until September 2021. "I have this neuropathy and neurological disease," the Country Music Hall of Fame member explained during a Today show interview at the time. "It's genetic that I inherited from my […]
'Sister Wives' Recap: Janelle Accuses Kody of 'Using' Her for Her Money as He Says He Feels 'Disrespected'
Housing continues to be a sore subject in the Brown family on Sunday's episode of Sister Wives. After Christine Brown leaves town for her new home in Utah, the sale of her old house falls through. Kody is keen on finding a way to keep the house in the family,...
Ed O’Neill Claims He Was Followed by a Private Investigator When He Refused to Re-Sign for More Seasons of ‘Married…With Children’
Ed O'Neill is best known for his work in 'Married...With Children' and 'Modern Family.' When he went back to negotiate his 'Married...With Children' contract, the network hired a private investigator.
