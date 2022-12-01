Read full article on original website
theScore
England to meet France in World Cup quarters after cruising past Senegal
Al Khor, Qatar, Dec 4, 2022 (AFP) - England set up a titanic World Cup quarter-final against holders France as Jude Bellingham's masterclass inspired a 3-0 win against Senegal in the last 16 on Sunday. Gareth Southgate's side survived a nervous start at the Al Bayt Stadium before Jordan Henderson...
theScore
Messi leads Argentina past Australia, into World Cup quarterfinals
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi marked his 1,000th professional game with his first goal in the knockout stage of a World Cup, leading Argentina into the quarterfinals with 2-1 win over Australia on Saturday. With a flourish of his famous left foot in the 34th minute, Messi...
Soccer-Imperious Brazil smash Koreans 4-1 to reach quarters
DOHA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - An irrepressible, irresistible Brazil lit up the night sky on Monday with one of the performances of the World Cup to shred South Korea 4-1 and set up a quarter-final clash with Croatia.
theScore
World Cup roundup: Mbappe's a cheat code, England hitting stride
The 2022 World Cup is in full swing. At the end of every matchday, we'll review the biggest talking points emanating from Qatar and break down all the action on the pitch. Below, we look back on Sunday's last-16 games. Mbappe is just absurd. The fact Kylian Mbappe is still...
theScore
Livakovic the hero as Croatia beats Japan in shootout at World Cup
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks Monday in Croatia’s 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament.
theScore
Mbappe dazzles as France ousts Poland to reach World Cup quarterfinals
Doha, Dec 4, 2022 (AFP) - Kylian Mbappe set up a history-making goal for Olivier Giroud and then scored two himself as holders France eased into the quarter-finals of the World Cup with a 3-1 win over Poland on Sunday. Giroud's opening goal a minute before half-time was his 52nd...
theScore
Netherlands holds off United States to reach World Cup quarterfinals
The Netherlands kicked off the World Cup's knockout stage with a plucky 3-1 win over the United States in the round of 16 on Saturday. First-half goals from Memphis Depay and Daley Blind gave the Dutch a 2-0 lead. The U.S. halved the deficit in the 76th minute when substitute Haji Wright somehow flicked Christian Pulisic's pass up and over goalkeeper Andries Noppert. But Denzel Dumfries capitalized on sloppy defending to restore his team's two-goal cushion.
theScore
Messi marks 1,000th career game with 1st World Cup knockout goal
Lionel Messi is inevitable. Playing in his 1,000th professional match, Argentina's talisman opened the scoring in Saturday's last-16 encounter against Australia, breaking the deadlock with a quintessential side-footed finish in the 35th minute. Argentina went on to claim a 2-1 win, and will play the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. Messi,...
theScore
Re-ranking the World Cup field entering the knockout stage
With an epic World Cup group stage in the rearview, it's time to take stock heading into the knockout rounds. After sizing up the field ahead of the tournament, here's how we think the 16 remaining title hopefuls stack up going into the next phase of the competition. 1. France...
