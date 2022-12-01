Read full article on original website
Wolverines fall to Kentucky in London, Spartans fall at home to Northwestern
LONDON, ENGLAND (WKZO AM/FM) – In college basketball action, the University Michigan lost to 19th-ranked Kentucky 73-69 in a game played in London, England Sunday in the Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase. Hunter Dickinson led Michigan (5-3) with 23 points and nine rebounds. Jett Howard, Michigan’s second-leading scorer,...
K Wings lose 4-1 to Florida; head to Toledo Wednesday for Education Day game
ESTERO, FL (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo Wings (8-8-1-0) battled the reigning Kelly Cup Champion Florida Everblades (11-3-2-1) on Saturday but came up on the short end of a 4-1 final at Hertz Arena. The K-Wings went 1-2 on the power play, while holding the Everblades scoreless on the...
Shooting near WMU injures Lansing resident
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday, December 4 near the campus of Western Michigan University. It happened in the 1300 block of Knollwood Avenue near Howard Street with officers responding around 4:20 a.m. Western Michigan University...
Neighbors of Kalamazoo’s Graphic Packaging plant say draft plan to fine company and order improvements isn’t enough
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Neighbors of Kalamazoo’s Graphic Packaging plant say a draft plan to fine the company and order improvements to stop nuisance odors, just doesn’t go far enough. Michigan Air Quality officials held a public hearing last Thursday evening, December 1 on the settlement...
Teenager hospitalized after shooting in Kalamazoo’s Eastside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating a shooting on Friday night, December 2 that hospitalized a teenage boy. It happened in Kalamazoo’s Eastside neighborhood at Center Street and Hazard Avenue near Gull Road. Authorities say a 17-year-old boy was shot and...
Pfizer to invest $750 million to expand Portage MI facility and create 300 jobs
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Monday, December 5 that Pfizer Incorporated will be investing $750 million in it’s Portage, MI facility. Officials say the investment is set to help expand production and create 300 jobs. They went onto say the investment aims to...
One dead and multiple others injured after three-vehicle crash in Cass County
HOWARD TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a three-vehicle crash in Cass County that killed one and injured four others on Friday, December 2. Authorities say the crash that involved two passenger vehicles and a semi-truck, occurred on M-60 and Anderson Road...
More budget details for 2023 to be reviewed by Kalamazoo City Commission today
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo City Commissioners get a presentation on the proposed 2023 city budget this afternoon, but it won’t be the first or last time. They have been discussing bits and pieces all year, and much of the spending is guided by priorities set in the Imagine Kalamazoo 2025 master plan approved 8 years ago.
