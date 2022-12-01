KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo City Commissioners get a presentation on the proposed 2023 city budget this afternoon, but it won’t be the first or last time. They have been discussing bits and pieces all year, and much of the spending is guided by priorities set in the Imagine Kalamazoo 2025 master plan approved 8 years ago.

