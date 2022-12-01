ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Try It Before You Buy It At Wisconsin’s Famous Beef Jerky Outlet

If you're a fan of beef jerky, then you must visit this store in Wisconsin. When I think of going on a road trip, many things come to mind. One of my favorite things to do is hit a truck stop for gas. Then going inside to find some tasty treats before starting back on the road again. I can usually find some great stuff. I believe one of the top-rated road trip snacks of all time has to be beef jerky. You know somebody is going to buy some.
Which Fall Beverage do the People of Illinois Love the Most?

As the colder weather settles in for the season which warm beverage do you turn to when you need a warm-up? Pumpkin Spiced Lattes? Hot Chocolate? Hot Toddy? Here is the drink that the people of Illinois turn to the most... According to shaneco.com, the people of Illinois turn to...
This Illinois Man is an Elfin’ Creative Christmas Genius

When the Elf on the Shelf arrives, you feel good about your ideas until you quickly run out and hope to find ideas like these. These are incredibly fun. When I came across a couple of this Andy's photos of his Elf on the Shelf creations, I immediately sent off a compliment. He then shared many more photos with me that will make your jaw hit the floor.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Do I need a license to sell homemade food in Illinois?

(WTVO) — The holiday season is one of the most popular times for baking in the country, as people will be making treats for family and friends get-togethers. But many residents might be wondering, however, if they can make a profit off of their holiday treats. A state law that was updated in 2021 allows […]
If You Partake In These 6 Christmas Activities You’re Definitely From Illinois

There are some interesting traditions that are only carried on by us Illinoisians. This is not necessarily a bad thing, but it does make us stand out. This doesn't only involve the Christmas season, though. What other state buys corn on the side of the road, wears jackets while trick-or-treating, or takes a personal day for work to put apple cider donuts?
Central Illinois Proud

What are our chances of a white Christmas in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — December has arrived and before we know it Christmas Day will be here. Whether you love it or hate, many people will acknowledge that it’s nice to have a little snow on the ground for Christmas morning. So that begs the question, what are our chances of seeing a white Christmas in Central Illinois?
Illinois Tree Company Turns Arcade Crane Game Into Real Life

Have you ever wanted to see a giant version of the crane arcade game? You can see one in your backyard if you happen to need a tree removed. I'm a sucker for an arcade game. Give me a token (or 100 tokens) and I'll see you later. I love playing all of the games but there's one game I could never win as much as I wanted to.
Illinois Department Store Is One Of Best Places For Christmas

If you're looking for "THE" place to celebrate Christmas in Illinois, then you must check out this department store in Chicago. I'm a huge fan of Christmas, I have some great memories of my childhood and even more as a parent. Illinois is such an amazing place to spend the holidays because there are so many fun things to do. One of my favorites is going to Chicago. In particular, heading over to Macy's. It's like a wonderland for this time of year. I highly recommend checking it out.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two gas tax increases coming to Illinois next year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two increases to the Illinois gas tax are set to hit in 2023. On July 1st, Gov. JB Pritzker placed a six-month freeze on the 2022 gas tax increase to offset the costs of inflation on households’ bottom line. However, Illinois already has an automatic annual gas tax increase. That means, […]
97ZOK

300 Birds Just Fell From the Sky Dead in Southern Illinois

Authorities say that 300 birds just fell from the sky dead in southern Illinois and they think they know the culprit that's responsible. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources just shared news that 300 snow geese were just found deceased in southern Illinois. They currently believe it's because of the bird flu that has caused the death of millions of birds across America this year.
wgil.com

Could We Be Living In “New Illinois” At Some Point?

New Illinois is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization with the mission of educating Illinoisans about their right, under the U.S. Constitution, to pursue the formation of a new state. One of their organizers, GH Merritt, joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the group and their informational event in Knoxville Tuesday night.
Wisconsin Is Perfect Home For World’s Largest Holiday Bike Ride

If you want to witness thousands of Santas riding bicycles then I suggest heading to Wisconsin this weekend. Our neighbors to the north like to do things in their own way. I can completely appreciate that. Sometimes that can take them in a unique direction. Even when it comes to the holidays and Christmas. A perfect example is an event coming up this weekend in Milwaukee. It's the annual Santa Cycle Rampage. I can't picture it happening anywhere else but in Wisconsin.
advantagenews.com

Fentanyl deaths increasing in Illinois

State lawmakers and advocates are pushing for more awareness and resources to address the dangers of fentanyl. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent and can harm someone just by the touch. The precursors for the drug has origins in China and has been found to be trafficked across the United State's southern border with Mexico.
4 of the Best Drive-Thru Holiday Light Displays Illinois Has to Offer

Driving around looking at beautiful Christmas lights is something I think every family should do during the holiday season, and lucky for us, Illinois has many fabulous options to choose from!. Christmas lights are one of my favorite things in life, and there is definitely no such thing as too...
