Palm Bay Names Second Deputy City Manager

City Manager Suzanne Sherman has named Juliet Misconi as Palm Bay’s second Deputy City Manager (DCM). Prior to her promotion to Deputy City Manager, Misconi served as the City’s Chief Procurement Officer. In her capacity as Chief Procurement Officer, she oversaw the procurement, contract negotiation, purchasing card, and surplus property disposal programs for the City of Palm Bay. Misconi has served the City of Palm Bay since 2014, starting as a Senior Procurement Contract Administrator before being promoted to Deputy Chief Procurement Officer, then to Chief Procurement Officer. Misconi has also served as Acting Public Works Director, managing all divisions under that department, including Engineering, Operations, Fleet Maintenance, Administration, and Finance.

“I am excited to promote Juliet into this key leadership position. Through hard work and dedication, Juliet has consistently proven her value in her eight years of service in Palm Bay. I am confident that she will continue to serve our City with integrity and professionalism, and I look forward to her support of our team as we move our great City forward into the future,“ said City Manager Suzanne Sherman.

In her new role as Deputy City Manager for the City of Palm Bay, Misconi will join the current DCM Joan Junkala-Brown, assisting in the management of daily operations and special projects with direct supervision of the City’s internal services, parks and facilities, and recreation departments.

Misconi has a Bachelor’s degree from Rollins College, a Master’s degree in Public Administration, and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Florida Tech. She is a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt, a graduate of Brevard County’s Executive Leadership Institute VII, and has three professional public procurement certifications, including Certified Public Procurement Officer. She also served as the Legislative Chair for the Florida Association of Procurement Officials for the last four years and is the current Legislative Chair for the Central Florida NIGP Chapter. Ms. Misconi has served on other local and regional boards, more recently the Tourism Development Council’s Cultural Committee.

“I am grateful to the City Manager and City Council for this opportunity. I was raised in Palm Bay and consider it a privilege to serve our residents and to serve our exemplary employees. We are focused on providing exceptional customer service, and I am excited to support our City’s initiatives as Palm Bay grows and flourishes,” said Misconi.