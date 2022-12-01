ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Palm Bay Names Second Deputy City Manager

Palm Bay, Florida
 4 days ago

City Manager Suzanne Sherman has named Juliet Misconi as Palm Bay’s second Deputy City Manager (DCM). Prior to her promotion to Deputy City Manager, Misconi served as the City’s Chief Procurement Officer. In her capacity as Chief Procurement Officer, she oversaw the procurement, contract negotiation, purchasing card, and surplus property disposal programs for the City of Palm Bay. Misconi has served the City of Palm Bay since 2014, starting as a Senior Procurement Contract Administrator before being promoted to Deputy Chief Procurement Officer, then to Chief Procurement Officer. Misconi has also served as Acting Public Works Director, managing all divisions under that department, including Engineering, Operations, Fleet Maintenance, Administration, and Finance.

“I am excited to promote Juliet into this key leadership position. Through hard work and dedication, Juliet has consistently proven her value in her eight years of service in Palm Bay. I am confident that she will continue to serve our City with integrity and professionalism, and I look forward to her support of our team as we move our great City forward into the future,“ said City Manager Suzanne Sherman.

In her new role as Deputy City Manager for the City of Palm Bay, Misconi will join the current DCM Joan Junkala-Brown, assisting in the management of daily operations and special projects with direct supervision of the City’s internal services, parks and facilities, and recreation departments.

Misconi has a Bachelor’s degree from Rollins College, a Master’s degree in Public Administration, and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Florida Tech. She is a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt, a graduate of Brevard County’s Executive Leadership Institute VII, and has three professional public procurement certifications, including Certified Public Procurement Officer. She also served as the Legislative Chair for the Florida Association of Procurement Officials for the last four years and is the current Legislative Chair for the Central Florida NIGP Chapter. Ms. Misconi has served on other local and regional boards, more recently the Tourism Development Council’s Cultural Committee.

“I am grateful to the City Manager and City Council for this opportunity. I was raised in Palm Bay and consider it a privilege to serve our residents and to serve our exemplary employees. We are focused on providing exceptional customer service, and I am excited to support our City’s initiatives as Palm Bay grows and flourishes,” said Misconi.

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

Likely departure set for Brevard Public Schools superintendent

VIERA, Fla. — Following an announcement at the end of the last regular meeting, the school board for Brevard Public Schools published the paperwork outline for removing the district’s superintendent. The agenda for Monday’s special school board meeting was published on Thursday, but the actual document with specifics...
WESH

Police: 17-year-old girl drowns at Brevard County beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A teenager from New York drowned in the ocean off Cocoa Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Cocoa Beach police say a 17-year-old girl drowned after being carried out away from the shore by strong currents. She was one of...
WPBF News 25

Police investigating Vero Beach shooting that left 1 dead

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Indian River County Sheriffs are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday. Sometime after 9 p.m., deputies responded to a call at the Orangewood Apartments in Vero Beach. Once they arrived at the scene, sheriffs located a victim that later succumbed to their injuries. IRCSO urges...
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian resident finds body of Kelly Granger

A Sebastian resident found the body of Kelly Granger south of the North County Shooting Range entrance. “When first arriving at the workplace, we were turned away by Sheriff’s deputies. So we entered the preserve by the pool facility and hiked west towards the scene. We found the body just south of the shooting range entrance in a ditch off the road and contacted Sheriff’s deputies on scene,” Chuck Postis told Sebastian Daily.
Bay News 9

'Colorblind' code of conduct advocated for in Brevard Schools talks

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County Public School Board chair Matt Susin says he wants to include civil rights and community leaders into the code of conduct discussion. Civil rights leaders and community activists are advocating for a code of conduct in Brevard County's Public Schools that won't discriminate against Hispanic and Black students.
WESH

Titusville police: Man accused of killing motel owner arrested

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Titusville police identified the homicide suspect who is facing charges after a shooting at a motel. Around 11 a.m. on Nov. 16, police found a man who had been shot at the Siesta Motel. The man was later pronounced dead, according to the Titusville Police Department.
sebastiandaily.com

Earl’s Hideaway Lounge Co-Owner William Ballough Dies Unexpectedly

William Ballough, the co-owner of Earl’s Hideaway Lounge in Sebastian, died unexpectedly Saturday of a heart attack. He was 67. Sebastian Daily spoke with Ballough last week as he was trying to sell the bar for $7.2 million. Ballough said it was time to retire and didn’t want to be involved with the business world.
WESH

Man dies in Brevard County crash, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Melbourne police said a deadly crash occurred on Saturday. Around 3:20 a.m., a motorcycle driving on the Eau Gallie Causeway struck a concrete barrier wall. The motorcyclist died from his injuries after being transported to the hospital. Police identified the man as 32-year-old Michael Maloney.
wfit.org

Brevard Zoo Celebrates Improvements and the Launch of Aquarium Campaign

The East Coast Zoological Society is embarking on a historic campaign to build a world-class Aquarium and Conservation Center on Florida’s East Coast. This will serve as a regional conservation hub with an emphasis on restoring our coastal ecosystems, including the Indian River Lagoon, rehabilitating sea turtles and manatees and engaging children and families in conservation through fun, interactive, hands-on experiences further ensuring our quality of life continues for future generations.
WESH

Holiday events to attend in central Florida

Central Florida — Several counties across central Florida are kicking off the holiday season with festive events. Christmas is just a few weeks away and many families are planning to head to local holiday celebrations. Below find a list of holiday events in different counties in central Florida:. Marion...
valenciavoice.com

Florida Employers Remain Reluctant to Change Drug Policies for Medical Marijuana

Florida workers are facing terminations of employment for searching other means of pain management through medical marijuana. Though medical marijuana was legalized November 2016, Florida companies have yet adjusted to this new law. Corporations found loopholes to terminate employees with Medical Marijuana cards (MMC) through unnecessary testing. This happened to Brevard County school teacher Allison Enright when tested for workers’ compensation. Enright uses it to deal with severe neck and spinal ailments, arthritis, and fibromyalgia.
nomadlawyer.org

COCOA BEACH : A SCENIC BEAUTY LIKE NEVER BEFORE

Cocoa Beach, Florida – The Gateway to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Located south of Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Cocoa Beach, Florida is an oceanfront town with a great beach. It’s also the gateway to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, which has iconic artifacts and rockets.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Troopers investigate deadly crash on SR-520 in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reported a deadly crash along State Road 520 near Cocoa early Friday. Around 1 a.m., troopers responded to the crash located beneath the Interstate 95 overpass. FHP shut down the eastbound lanes of SR-520 during its investigation. A Florida Department of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy