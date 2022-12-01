Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Winside lights up Sunday night
WINSIDE, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska community rang in the holiday season Sunday night. The village of Winside counted down the seconds until lighting up its community park, with families in attendance celebrating the start of the Christmas season. Carolers rode throughout the down, while Santa and Mrs. Claus welcomed...
Norfolk man leaves more than $25,000 to Northeast Community College
A Norfolk man left thousands of dollars to the Northeast Community College in his estate planning.
News Channel Nebraska
Two Norfolk men arrested following party
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two men in their 20s were arrested after police were called to a reported loud party in northeast Nebraska. The Norfolk Police Division said that around 3 a.m. on Sunday, they were dispatched to a noise complaint in the 1100 block of South Ninth St. Officers said...
News Channel Nebraska
One pet killed, no humans seriously injured in Columbus fire
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A pet was killed in a Columbus fire Monday morning, though no humans were seriously injured, according to authorities. At approximately 3:00 a.m., Columbus Fire was alerted to a structure fire in the 3400 block of 20th Street. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire from multiple windows...
News Channel Nebraska
Comedy scene continues to grow in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb.--A northeast Nebraska comedy scene has taken off recently. The District Event Center located in downtown Norfolk is currently on a roll when it comes to booking well-known comedians to come and perform. Among the big names who have performed at venue are SNL alums David Koechner and Chris...
News Channel Nebraska
Arizona man arrested in Norfolk for false reporting.
NORFOLK, Neb. -- An Arizona man was arrested after giving a false name to Norfolk Police. The Norfolk Police Division said they were called to a business in the 1300 block of Monroe Ave. around 8 p.m. Friday for a report of a male subject that was in the store causing a disturbance and refusing to leave.
norfolkneradio.com
Home check leads to arrest of Norfolk man
A Norfolk man was arrested after a visit from police turned up drugs inside the residents. Captain Chad Reiman said police were called to the 500 block of South 1st street around 8:20 a.m. on Friday to assist probation officers of a home check. During the check, probation officers located items that appeared to be related to drugs.
News Channel Nebraska
Reported break in attempt lands Norfolk man in jail
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Norfolk Police Division arrested a man that reportedly tired to break into a woman's home. NPD said officers were sent to a home in the 900 block of S 14th St. around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 3. Officers said the victim reported that a 35-year-old Norfolk...
News Channel Nebraska
Probation officers reportedly find drugs in Norfolk man's home
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A man from Norfolk has been taken into custody after his probation officers reportedly found drugs in his apartment. The Norfolk Police Division said officers were sent to a residence in the 500 block of South First St. on Dec. 2 around 8:30 a.m. to help probation officers.
News Channel Nebraska
Wayne man sentenced to prison for March incident in rural Stanton County
STANTON, Neb. – A 38-year-old northeast Nebraska man is heading to prison on charges out of Stanton County. Jeffrey Olsufka, of Wayne, was sentenced in Stanton County District Court Monday morning. Olsufka was handed down a one-year prison sentence for third-offense DWI, and an additional year for possession of...
41 minors cited for alcohol possession in Norfolk after report of large party
More than 40 minors were cited early Friday after police were called to a "large, loud party."
KETV.com
Suspicious man in black van approaching kids in Dodge County
DODGE COUNTY, Neb. — The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is searching for an older white male driving a black van who has been approaching kids in Dodge County. The first instance was reported to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 28 when there was a report of possible child enticement near Green Acres Mobile Home Community in Nickerson.
Nebraska football: Matt Rhule makes stop to visit Benjamin Brahmer
Benjamin Brahmer during a game.Photo by(Mike Schaefer/247Sports) Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule was on the road Saturday morning, as he continued his recruiting blitz in the state of Nebraska. The coach posted a photo on Twitter. and this was confirmed by Sean Callahan of HuskerOnline.
News Channel Nebraska
Northeast Nebraska teen found
HOSKINS, Neb. -- Stanton County Sheriff's Office said that Deztinee Bare was found Wednesday morning. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office was looking from a missing teen female from the Hoskins area. The Sheriff's Office said that 15-year-old Deztinee Bare went missing Tuesday around 7:30 p.m., and that she was possibly...
thebestmix1055.com
West Point man faces various charges
Fremont police responded at 8:53 Thursday night to the 900 block of Kate Avenue in reference to a trespassing complaint. As the result of an investigation, Terry A. Slack, 50, of West Point was arrested for resisting arrest, criminal trespass, obstruction of a peace officer, disturbing the peace, public indecency and disorderly conduct.
News Channel Nebraska
WSC finishes 4th, UNK 15th in final AVCA Division II coaches poll
WAYNE, Neb. -- The record-setting Wayne State College volleyball team finished fourth in the final AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll, with fellow in-state school UNK coming in at 15th. The Wildcats concluded the season with a 30-3 record, while winning the NSIC regular season title for the first...
