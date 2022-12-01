WTMJ (620 AM) in Milwaukee has hired Sandy Maxx to co-host Wisconsin’s Afternoon News with John Mercure, Greg Matzek and Debbie Lagaza. “We are thrilled to welcome Sandy to the WTMJ team,” Ryan Maguire, the director of content at WTMJ, said in a statement. “Her perspective is unique, her energy is infectious, and her love for Milwaukee is truly genuine. Our fans and partners can expect Sandy to make an entertaining and enlightening addition to Wisconsin’s Radio Station, and we can’t wait for her to get started.”

3 DAYS AGO