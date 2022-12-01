Read full article on original website
Thousands Of Chicagoans Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Illinoisans are moving.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Riding the rails from West Bend, Wi to Jacksonville, FL | By David Gehrke
December 5, 2022 – West Bend, WI – David Gehrke of West Bend, WI loves trains. Gehrke can map the ins and outs of the rail line, rattle off the names of train cars, engines, makes and models and he is a dedicated traveler by train. Gehrke recently...
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Home Shot, Again
For the third time in three weeks, a Milwaukee woman is counting the bullet holes in her home. Milwaukee Police say someone fired bullets into the woman’s house last Thursday, it was the third time in three weeks that someone took a shot at her. The woman is asking...
Radio Ink
Sandy Maxx to Host Afternoon News at WTMJ
WTMJ (620 AM) in Milwaukee has hired Sandy Maxx to co-host Wisconsin’s Afternoon News with John Mercure, Greg Matzek and Debbie Lagaza. “We are thrilled to welcome Sandy to the WTMJ team,” Ryan Maguire, the director of content at WTMJ, said in a statement. “Her perspective is unique, her energy is infectious, and her love for Milwaukee is truly genuine. Our fans and partners can expect Sandy to make an entertaining and enlightening addition to Wisconsin’s Radio Station, and we can’t wait for her to get started.”
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in West Bend, WI
Whether for business, traveling, or visiting a friend, you will love the food scene in West Bend, Wisconsin. You won’t have to travel far to find great food. Since West Bend in Washington County is famous for manufacturing tiny kitchen gadgets and cookware, the city’s restaurants and bars are some of the best in the country.
Yahoo Sports
These are all the arena, amphitheater and stadium concerts happening in Milwaukee in 2022
It's been a long time coming, but we finally have a full calendar year of concerts. The last time that happened was 2019 when Milwaukee had a record for the most arena, amphitheater and stadium-size concerts in the city's history. That was thanks largely to the Milwaukee Bucks' Fiserv Forum, which hosted 32 concerts for its first full calendar year of operation, far surpassing any arena's annual concert slate in the city's history.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Come to the Cabin Christmas Boutique
RACINE, WIS (CBS 58) - Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us in studio to discuss some holiday fun! This includes the "Come to the Cabin Christmas Boutique".
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
5th Annual Milwaukee Krampusnacht
Naughty children beware – European folklore celebrated during the Christmas season is taking over the Brewery District this weekend. Tea Krulos joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the 5th Annual Milwaukee Krampusnacht.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near 60th and Appleton; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 38-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 60th and Appleton on Sunday, Dec. 3. Police said the shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. The victim, a 38-year-old Milwaukee male was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Woman, girl beaten in Milwaukee near James Lovell and Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old girl and a Greenfield woman were beaten up near Wisconsin and James Lovell on Tuesday, Nov. 29; Milwaukee police are looking for the people responsible. Police said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. A 17-year-old Milwaukee girl was taken to a hospital for treatment. The second...
WISN
Milwaukee home shot at three times in three weeks
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee home keeps taking fire. A mother of two said someone has shot up her house near N. 87th Street and Villard Avenue three times in three weeks. She has no idea why. Ashleigh, who asked 12 News not to use her last name, said the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Female killed in Milwaukee near 107th and Wabash
MILWAUKEE - A female was killed in Milwaukee Sunday morning, Dec. 4 near 107th and Wabash. Police said the shooting happened around 10 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man shot in Milwaukee near MLK and Garfield
MILWAUKEE - A man, 32, was shot in Milwaukee near MLK and Garfield Sunday, Dec. 4. Police said the shooting happened around 5 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital, expected to survive. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made. Anyone with...
Wisconsin Man Breaks Into a Closed Bar, Makes a Pizza and Has a Drink
A Wisconsin man broke into a local bar after hours, and decided to make himself a pizza and have a cocktail. PATCH. Waukesha, Wi police responded to an interesting one...after hours. Imagine this, you get a call to respond to a local bar...but it's after it has closed for the evening, and there is a smell of delicious food when the cops walk in.
We're Open: 'On Tap' inside the original Pabst Brewery
Inside the original Pabst Brewery, you'll find the restaurant bar On Tap. Keanan Kopplin is the general manager.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
As temperatures dip, Milwaukee has only one warming room open
Tommy Kirk, Repairers of the Breach center manager, is pictured with Rebecca North, the organization’s board president. On Wednesday, Repairers of the Breach housed 60 people because of the cold. (NNS file photo by PrincessSafiya Byers) As temperatures drop to dangerously low levels, the repairers of the breach, 1335...
a-z-animals.com
8 Adorable Puppies in Milwaukee to Adopt for Christmas
As we head into the cold, long winter, dogs are waiting in animal shelters across Wisconsin for their forever family. Thousands of adorable puppies need warm, welcoming homes. What better time of year to adopt than the holiday season? We rounded up eight dogs who could be a great fit for your family. All of them are available to adopt in Milwaukee, Wisconsin!
Family, lawyer, activists blast Milwaukee jail for ‘preventable’ suicide
Conditions in the Milwaukee County Jail are under scrutiny following a Thursday meeting between Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm and the family of Brieon Green. In June, the 21-year-old Green was found dead in his jail cell hours after being arrested for misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon, and […] The post Family, lawyer, activists blast Milwaukee jail for ‘preventable’ suicide appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Cat Discovers Severed Alligator Head in Wisconsin Lake
When someone imagines enjoying the great outdoors in Wisconsin oftentimes what they imagine entails beautiful midwestern sunsets, picturesque winter views, unforgettable bluffs, and abundant wildlife. However, part of this abundant wildlife nearly never involves an alligator. This is why officials in one Wisconsin county are scratching their heads wondering how a housecat got ahold of a severed alligator head.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man killed in crash at Fond du Lac and Roosevelt
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 32, was killed in a crash early Sunday, Dec. 4 near Fond du Lac and Roosevelt. Police said he was driving around 2 a.m. when he collided with a parked vehicle. The driver was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The...
