BI 1810631 Shows Early Antitumor Activity in NSCLC
Although HER2 mutations present in many solid tumors, lung cancer is of particular interest because a significant number of mutations are found in the tyrosine kinase domain of the gene. Of those, about 90% take the form of insertions or deletions, according study findings. The HER2 tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI)...
Biomarkers in Renal Cell Carcinoma: Present Utility and Future Possibility
Wenxin (Vincent) Xu, MD, provides insight on biomarkers in renal cell carcinoma. With a richer understanding of renal cell carcinoma (RCC) tumor biology and the addition of immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) to the treatment landscape, the prognosis for many patients with metastatic disease has improved. Still, resistance to checkpoint inhibition is common and contributes to the poor 5-year survival rate of 10% in the metastatic RCC setting.1 Consequently, regimens combining 2 ICIs or an ICI plus a different class of agent have been developed, with some encouraging results. However, adding a second drug increases both the expense of the treatment regimen and the risk of adverse events, inspiring an ongoing search for biomarkers that predict response to ICIs in metastatic RCC.1 These biomarkers would aid in selecting among existing regimens for patients across lines of treatment. Several have been investigated, including polybromo 1 (PBRM1) mutations and T-cell immunoglobin and mucin domain-3 (TIM3) expression, which have shown variable or unreliable results.1,2 Similarly, tumor mutational burden has shown unreliability as a potential predictive biomarker in metastatic RCC.2.
Novel MPS1 Inhibitor Shows Early Signs of Activity in Third-line HCC
In data from a first-in-human study of a novel MPS1 inhibitor in patients with advanced solid tumors, clinical activity was observed. A novel MPS1 inhibitor, NMS-01940153E (S81694), has demonstrated clinical activity in patients with relapsed or refractory unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), according to the phase 1 results of a phase 1/2 trial (MPSA-153-001). The data were presented at the 2022 European Organisation for Research and Treatment–National Cancer Institute–American Association for Cancer Research (EORTC-NCI-AACR) Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.1.
Updates Results Support Repotrectinib in ROS1+ NSCLC
Updated findings from the TRIDENT-1 suggest that repotrectinib could represent a potential new treatment option for patients with ROS1- positive advanced non–small cell lung cancer, according to Byoung Chul Cho, MD, PhD. Updated efficacy, safety, and preliminary quality of life (QOL) fi ndings from the TRIDENT-1 study (NCT03093116) showed...
Remainning Checkpoint Inhibitor Combinations Remains Key at Melanoma Conference
Refining current regimens and other emerging approaches will be delineated in melanoma, according to Omid Hamid, MD. Although the advent of immunotherapy and targeted therapy have improved the prognosis of melanoma for some patients, efforts to improve outcomes continue. Refining current regimens and other emerging approaches will be delineated, according to Omid Hamid, MD, cochair of the 19th AnnuaInternational Symposium on Melanoma and Other Cutaneous Malignancies®, sponsored by Physicians’ Education Resource (PER®), LLC, is hoping to convey to attendees.
Discussing Data on Efficacy and Adverse Events of Mobocertinib for NSCLC
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Gregory Riely, MD, PhD, discussed with participants the adverse event management and expected efficacy of mobocertinib for patients with non–small cell lung cancer and an EGFR exon 20 insertion. This is the second of 2 articles based on this event. DISCUSSION QUESTIONS:
Emerging Research in the Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Space
Alexey Danilov, MD, PhD, provides an overview on the recent updates and research in the chronic lymphocytic leukemia space. Alexey Danilov, MD, PhD, associate director, Toni Stephenson Lymphoma Center, and professor, Division of Lymphoma, Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation, City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center, provides an overview on the recent updates and research in the chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) space.
177Lu-PSMA-617 Demonstrates Significant rPFS Benefit in PSMA-Positive mCRPC
In patients with PSMA-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, the PSMA-directed therapy with 177Lu-PSMA-617, led to significant improvement in radiographic progression-free survival. A statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) was achieved with 177Lu-PSMA-617 (Pluvicto) treatment in patients with PSMA-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) following androgen...
Improving Low-Intensity Therapy for Older Patients With AML
Tapan Kadia, MD, discusses potential improvements to lower intensity therapy for less fit patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Tapan Kadia, MD, professor in the department of leukemia at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses potential improvements to lower intensity therapy for less fit patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
FDA Clears IND for BEAM-201 in Relapsed/Refractory T-ALL/T-LL
The clinical hold for the development of BEAM-201 has been lifted, allowing investigators to assess the agent in patients with relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/ T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma. The FDA has lifted the clinical hold and cleared the investigational new drug (IND) application for BEAM-201 for patients with relapsed/refractory T-cell...
FDA Considers BLA for I/ONTAK for the Treatment of Persistent or Recurrent CTCL
The FDA will conduct a regular review of the application submitted for approval of I/ONTAK in patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. The FDA has accepted the biologics license application for denileukin diftitox (I/ONTAK; E777), a potential treatment option of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). The FDA plans to decide on the BLA by September 28, 2022.1.
