ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HeySoCal

UCLA: Lingering post-COVID impacts similar to symptoms of non-COVID illnesses

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OHxYn_0jU2q3dV00

People suffering from long COVID-19 experience lingering negative effects on their physical, mental and social well-being in ways similar to symptoms endured by patients who are sick with other illnesses, according to UCLA research published Thursday.

The findings, published in the peer-reviewed JAMA Network Open, are based on a comparison of people known to have been infected with COVID with individuals with similar symptoms who tested negative for the respiratory disease. The researchers found that 40% of the COVID-positive and 54% of the COVID-negative group reported moderate-to-severe residual symptoms three months after enrolling in the study.

“Many diseases, including COVID, can lead to symptoms negatively impacting one’s sense of well-being lasting months after initial infection, which is what we saw here,” said lead author Lauren Wisk, assistant professor of medicine in the division of general internal medicine and health services research at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

“Because these changes look similar for COVID- and COVID+ participants, this suggests the experience of the pandemic itself, and related stress, may be playing a role in slowing peoples’ recovery from any illness.”

The study included people both with acute COVID and without COVID — but sick with other illness — to examine the impact of COVID on one’s well- being, also compared with the general population, Wisk said.

“We found that, as far as well-being is concerned, COVID-positive and COVID-negative groups look more similar than different, but both still have worse well-being scores than the general population,” she said.

The study’s 1,000 participants were 18 years of age or older. Overall, those who tested positive for COVID had self-reported physical and mental health symptoms three months after infection that were similar to those who became ill with other, non-COVID illnesses during the pandemic. The COVID- positive group, however, experienced better improvements in their social well- being than did the COVID-negative group, according to the study.

The findings highlight the importance of comparing COVID-positive and COVID-negative people to assess the impact of the disease on the population, UCLA said.

“Most other studies on long COVID do not have such a control group,” said Dr. Joann Elmore, the study’s co-senior author and a professor of medicine in the division of general internal medicine and health services research at the Geffen School of Medicine.

“Researchers and doctors now have a better understanding of well- being outcomes related to COVID-19 as a result of this study,” said Elmore, who is also the principal investigator at the UCLA site.

“The findings highlight the potential widespread impact of the pandemic on our overall health, including the lesser-tracked emotional, social, and mental aspects, alongside the highly recognized physical effects,” she said.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS LA

As COVID cases, other viruses continue to rise, SoCal inches closer to a mask mandate

As COVID cases and other viruses continue to rise, the Southland is inching closer to a mask mandate. Experts say the combination of COVID, the flu, and RSV is putting an enormous strain on hospitals, especially children's hospitals which are seeing an influx of RSV cases. As well, the CDC says flu levels are off the chart in California, with Los Angeles and Southern California leading the state. There are 10 other states with high infection rates. According to experts, 25 percent of people who tested for the flu in Los Angeles have tested positive. But even with viruses on the rise, one expert says that reinstating the mask mandate should be a last resort. "I think there is very little political appetite to do this and we're going to try to not do this as much as possible for the holiday," said Dr. Peter Chin Hong, a UCSF infectious disease specialist. The doctor says Los Angeles could see a mask mandate return because of city thresholds. 
Paradise Post

Senior citizens are hit hard as COVID-19 surges across California

LOS ANGELES — There has been a troubling spike in coronavirus-positive hospital admissions among seniors in California, rising to levels not seen since the summer omicron surge. Hospitalizations have roughly tripled for Californians of most age groups since the autumn low. But the jump in seniors in need of...
orangecountytribune.com

New cases show increase

The latest count of new coronavirus cases in Orange County for the period of Nov. 23 to Nov. 30 – updated on Thursday – showed 3,690 for the week. Deaths during that period were six, with 299 people hospitalized and 38 being treated for COVID-19 in intensive care units.
HeySoCal

OC COVID infections, hospitalizations continue seasonal escalation

Orange County’s case rates and hospitalizations continued an upswing, corresponding with an expected COVID-19 winter wave that has happened in prior years, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. Hospitalizations of COVID-infected patients have been on a steady rise since Nov. 11, when there...
HeySoCal

LA County continues to experience rising COVID hospitalizations

The number of COVID-19 patients at Los Angeles County hospitals has increased by 34 to 1,205, according to the latest state numbers released Saturday. Of those patients, 123 were being treated in intensive care, down from 131 the previous day. Health officials have said previously that roughly 40% of the...
CBS LA

OC health officials raising public awareness of therapeutic medications that lessen symptoms of COVID

As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the Southland, some health officials say that there are now therapeutic medications that can help lessen the symptoms and hopefully prevent long term sickness. While they maintain that key to avoid getting sick is getting vaccinated and boosted, doctors are also raising public awareness of the effects of Paxlovid, which they believe can treat the virus within the first five days of contracting the virus. "Paxlovid is now more widely available than it was before," said Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, Chief Medical Officer of Orange County Health Care Agency. "What it does is it reduces hospitalizations...
scvnews.com

Friday COVID Roundup: Cases Rise, Indoor Masking Urged

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 14 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,744 new cases countywide and 131 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 34,213, county case totals to 3,552,019 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 93,840 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 517.
llu.edu

Alarming rates of HIV in Inland Empire emphasize need for testing for all

San Bernardino and Riverside counties are among the hardest hit by HIV in California, according to the CDC. They are also among the least tested in the nation. Jennifer Veltman, MD, chair of infectious diseases, pushes an initiative for all to get tested for HIV, regardless if one thinks they are at risk.
Antelope Valley Press

AV Medical Center deals with tough flu season

LANCASTER — Like hospitals across the nation, the Antelope Valley Medical Center is feeling the effects of the rampant flu season, with the combined effects of the winter flu, RSV and COVID-19, in what some are calling a perfect storm, just as a holiday gatherings and cold weather bring more people together indoors.
HeySoCal

LA County COVID cases surging; Indoor mask requirement looms again

COVID-19 infections continue surging in Los Angeles County, with the rising rates of new cases and hospital admissions again pushing the county into the “medium” COVID activity level, the public health director said Thursday, adding that another indoor masking mandate could be imposed soon. County Public Health Director...
californiaglobe.com

LA County Inches Closer To Mandatory Indoor Mask Mandate

Los Angeles County inched closer to returning to an indoor mask mandate on Thursday, with the rising number of COVID-19 cases moving the County back into the “medium” COVID activity level. Since the repeal of state and local indoor mask mandates in the late winter and early spring...
FOX 5 San Diego

Can you really overdose on marijuana? The simple answer is, yes

Ten middle school students received medical attention Thursday after fire officials responded to a “suspected overdose” at Van Nuys Middle School in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Fire Department believes the students may have ingested edible cannabis. None of the students experienced severe medical issues, however, seven were transported to local hospitals for treatment, the […]
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy