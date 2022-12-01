Read full article on original website
Related
Man shot outside West Lawn daycare, fire department says
A man was seriously to critically injured in a shooting outside a Southwest Side daycare, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
At Least 12 Hospitalized After Carbon Monoxide Leak at Chicago Church
At least 12 people were hospitalized after a carbon monoxide leak at a Chicago church on Sunday morning, officials say. According to Chicago fire officials, the leak was discovered at the New Philadelphia Church in the 5400 block of South State Street on Sunday. Officials say that 12 individuals were...
Fire damages Tommy's on Higgins bar in Norwood Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- An investigation is underway after a fire at a bar in Norwood Park. The fire started just after 10 p.m. when smoke was pouring out of the roof and windows of the apartment building above Tommy's on Higgins, located at 6954 W. Higgins Ave.The family who lived in the apartment above the bar was one of the employees. The bar owner Tommy Migon said they are now displaced an the family has four or five kids.The bar owner said he's grateful no one was injured. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman learned the bar has been a local hangout for Chicago first responders for years. "I got a phone call from one of my employees, it's really sad," Migon told CBS 2. "It appears to be some kind of electrical from the back coming into the building, it's still under investigation I'm not sure. It made it through the panels in the basement and by the time everything happened... I want to say thanks to the fire department." A note saying "Thank you CFD" is hanging on the door. Fire crews are investigating the cause of the fire.
Semi in flames in fatal car crash on Dan Ryan
CHICAGO — Chicago Fire is investigating a fatal semi-truck and car crash on the Dan Ryan headed northbound that took place early Monday morning. The crash took place on the I-94 expressway going southbound near 86th Street around 3:01 a.m. per state police. Both vehicles engulfed in flames as a result to the crash. Police reported […]
fox32chicago.com
School bus involved in 7-vehicle crash in Crest Hill
CREST HILL, Ill. - A crash involving a school bus, a semi and five other cars took place Monday morning in southwest suburban Crest Hill. Children were on the bus at the time of the crash but there were no reported injuries from the collision that happened around 7:48 a.m. on Route 53 near Broadway Street, according to Crest Hill police.
Body Found in Fox River Identified as Missing Woman: Officials
A body found in the Fox River early Monday morning has been identified as a missing woman who was last seen leaving a Jewel-Osco in a far northwest Chicago suburb over the weekend. Carpentersville police said they were called around 8:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a body in...
One killed in shooting outside Advocate Christ Medical Center emergency room
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has died after he was shot in the face outside Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Village officials say. Oak Lawn police responded around 2 a.m. Saturday to a call of a disturbance outside the hospital. Officers then heard a gunshot from where a large group of people was near the emergency room entrance, at 9400 S. Kilbourn Ave. That's when police found a 28-year-old man from Rockford, Illinois, with a gunshot wound through his left eye. That man has since been identified as Brandon McGee. Marques Rose, 28, who police say was seen running from the scene,...
Police Urge People to Avoid Area Near Oakbrook Center Mall After Accidental Firearm Discharge
Oak Brook police warned people to avoid an area just outside Oakbrook Center Mall Monday afternoon after someone accidentally discharged a firearm. Police said officers were were "working a scene of an accidental firearm discharge" around 1:15 p.m. in Oakbrook Terrace. The incident happened between the JRC Plaza and the...
2 dead, 1 critically wounded in triple shooting, crash on West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are killed, and a woman is critically wounded following a shooting on the city's West Side Friday night. The shooting happened in the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue in the Austin neighborhood around 11:17 p.m.Police said a man in his 20s and a 29-year-old woman were in a vehicle driving southbound on Cicero when a beige SUV approached and began firing shots at their vehicle. The man was shot in the left side of the head, thigh, and armpit and was transported by Chicago Fire Department to Mt Sinai Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later. The woman was shot in the head, back, and left arm and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The third victim, a 36-year-old man, was discovered a short distance away from the shooting after his car crashed into another vehicle, police said. He was shot in the back and was also transported to Mt Sinai Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later. No one is in custody.Area four detectives are investigating.
Body recovered from Fox River identified as missing Algonquin woman
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The body of a missing Algonquin woman was recovered from the Fox River in northwest suburban Carpentersville Monday. Police said crews were on the scene on Bolz and Williams roads just after 8:40 a.m. after a body was discovered.The Kane County Coroner's office confirmed the identity of 52-year-old Kimberly Koerner, who was reported missing over the weekend. She was last seen Sunday morning walking away from a Jewel store around 9 a.m.Ring doorbell images showed Kimberly walking alone in a neighborhood immediately to the south and west of the Jewel store.At this time, police said the investigation remains ongoing but there "does not appear to be any foul play."
Driver dies after falling from Dan Ryan overpass during six-vehicle crash on South Side
A driver fell from an overpass and died during a six-vehicle crash early Saturday on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side. Four vehicles were involved in an initial collision in the southbound lanes of the expressway near 26th Street.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police looking for arsonist who has set two fires in Bridgeport
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for an arsonist who set two fires on the same night in Bridgeport. The suspect set a fire on South Lituanicia near 33rd on November 27 at about 9:15 p.m. Police said he set another fire on South Halsted near 28th about 45 minutes later.
Man shot inside vehicle in Chicago's Brighton Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man in a vehicle in Brighton Park was shot and wounded on Sunday. The man, 22, was shot in the leg on South Homan near 46th around 4:05 p.m. He was hospitalized in good condition. No one is in custody.
Chicago Journal
Two children among 5 found dead in Chicago-area home
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Two children were among five people found dead at a suburban Chicago home following what police called a “domestic-related incident,” a coroner said Thursday. The girls — ages 6 and 4 — were found along with a 67-year-old woman, a 39-year-old man...
fox32chicago.com
Oak Lawn hospital shooting: Man shot outside Advocate Aurora Christ Medical Center
OAK LAWN, Illinois - A man was shot and killed outside a hospital in Oak Lawn on Saturday. The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. outside the emergency room of Advocate Christ Medical Center, according to a press release from the village. Brandon McGee, 28, of Rockford, was shot in...
Chatham shooting: 2 wounded after gunman opens fire inside Chinese food restaurant, police say
Police said an 18-year old man and a 24-year old woman were inside the restaurant when an unidentified gunman walked into the eatery and began firing, striking both victims.
theeastcountygazette.com
Crime Near Advocate Christ Medical Center – Car Club Member Accused of Fatally Shooting another Member
A court in Cook County, Illinois, denied bail to a 36-year-old man on Sunday afternoon for allegedly killing another member of the same automobile club outside a suburban hospital where a third member of the group had been transported after being wounded in an unrelated incident. Rockford resident Brandon McGee,...
Missouri woman reported missing, last seen on South Side of Chicago
CHICAGO - A woman from St. Louis, Missouri was reported missing and police are saying she was last seen on the South Side of Chicago. Chicago police say Kevaughna "Keke" Nelson, 22, is a high risk missing individual. She was last scene in the 7300 block of South Yale Avenue in Englewood on Nov. 10.
3 critically injured in Will County stabbing during apparent domestic incident: police
The Will County Sheriff's Office said three people are in critical condition in an apparent violent attack in a home in unincorporated Crete Thursday evening.
CBS News
Driver shot before crashing vehicle in Calumet City
CALUMET CITY, ILL. (CBS) – A man is shot before crashing a vehicle in Calumet City Friday night, according to police. The crash happened around 9:50 p.m. in the area of Sibley Boulevard and Superior Avenue. Calumet City police responded to the scene of the crash after learning that...
Comments / 1