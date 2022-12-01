Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Go Unnoticed During Dinner Date At California Restaurant: 'No One Approached Them'
Just a regular couple? The other night, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly went unnoticed while dining at an Ojai, Calif., restaurant — which just so happened to be named The Dutchess!. According to an insider, the duo were "incredibly pleasant" and "really polite to the staff" throughout their...
Shocking Video of Kate Middleton Being Cursed at by Paparazzi Resurfaces Online
A video of paparazzi yelling insults at the Princess of Wales has shocked fans after it was shared on social media recently.
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
purewow.com
Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview
Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
Why Royal Experts Believe King Charles And Prince Harry's Relationship Isn't Over
King Charles III and his son, Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex have struggled with their relationship over the last few years. The issue seemed to begin when Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex went public with their allegations against the royal family and their choice to step away from their royal duties, via the GB News.
Prince William & Wife Kate Middleton Are All Smiles After Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Bombshell Netflix Trailer
The bomb has been dropped — except Prince William and Kate Middleton couldn't seem more unfazed.The Prince and Princess of Wales were all smiles while strolling through Boston, Mass., as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary trailer buzzed through the media on Thursday, December 1.Upon arrival, the royal couple truly received the American experience, as they sat court-side at a Boston Celtics game on Wednesday, November 30.William and Kate's chemistry soared through the roof of TD Garden, with released photos showing the brunette beauty gripping her husband's thigh.PRINCE WILLIAM & KATE MIDDLETON SHOW RARE PDA WHILE SITTING FRONT ROW...
King Charles ‘deeply regrets’ making Prince William and Prince Harry walk behind their mother’s coffin: author
King Charles "deeply regrets" making his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, walk behind the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana, during her funeral. The claim was made by author Christopher Andersen, who has written a new book about the monarch titled, "The King: The Life of Charles III." Andersen, who has previously written books about the British royal family, spoke to numerous sources about the 73-year-old monarch.
Why Prince William and Kate Were Booed on Their U.S. Tour
The couple's three-day trip comes amid fresh racism allegations for Britain's royal institution.
Royal Expert Claims Meghan Markle’s ‘Attitude’ Stiffened, Acted ‘Arrogant’ After Meeting Prince Harry
Meghan Markle‘s personality reportedly shifted on the Suits set after meeting Prince Harry in July 2016. After seven seasons as a star of the hit legal drama, several of Meghan’s co-stars reportedly saw a shift in the future royal family member’s personality. A royal expert alleges her Suits stars said her “attitude” stiffened, and Meghan …
Royal Expert Accuses Meghan Markle of Showing Off With Latest Subtle Move
A royal expert accused Meghan Markle of showing off when she sent a thank you card with a crown over her initial.
Expert Claims Meghan Markle Just Made a Subtle Dig at the Royal Family
A royal expert points out how Meghan Markle's comment during her final Archetypes podcast might have been a dig at the royal family.
Royal Expert Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Certainly Won’t’ Be Joined by Other Royals in Netflix Docuseries
Netflix says 'Harry & Meghan' is set to include 'commentary from friends and family' but don't expect any British royals to make a surprise appearance.
epicstream.com
Queen Consort Camilla Heartbreak: King Charles’ Wife ‘Crushed and Unwanted’ Before Their Affair, Insider Claims
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla had an affair while they were still married to their first spouses and her husband's treatment of her contributed to the illicit relationship, a new report claimed. Queen Consort Camilla Left Feeling Crushed And Unwanted In Her First Marriage?. The queen consort was married...
Kate Middleton Has a Rare Tiara Moment at King Charles' First Banquet
Kate Middleton is stepping out in style as the new Princess of Wales. On Nov. 22, the royal dressed to impress in black-tie attire for King Charles III's first-ever state banquet at Buckingham...
Prince Harry’s Own Biographer Says Interview Duke and Meghan Are Getting Award for Was Filled With ‘More Than 30 Lies’
Prince Harry's biographer did not hold back about the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights award, which she says the Sussexes are receiving for an interview with "over 30 lies."
Meghan Markle Is Desperate to ‘Cling’ to Her Duchess Title Now After Conversations With Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Royal Expert Says
According to a royal commentator , Meghan Markle now realizes the importance of her duchess title and really wants to hold onto it after talks with Beatrice and Eugenie.
Body Language Expert Reveals the Telltale Sign of How Meghan Markle Copes Under Pressure
A body language expert reveals the telltale sign of how Meghan Markle copes under pressure.
King Charles 'Had No Idea' Meghan Markle Was Biracial When She & Prince Harry Started Dating: Book
King Charles didn't seem to know anything about Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle when they first began dating. "After returning from Botswana that fall, Harry introduced Meghan to his father and Camilla. The Prince of Wales found the young American actress — who bore a passing resemblance to Kate's sister, Pippa — 'completely charming, absolutely delightful,'" Christopher Andersen's book The King: The Life of Charles III reads.
Royal biographer Gyles Brandreth says the royal staff gave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an unflattering nickname
Prince Harry and MeghanPhoto byTown and Country screenshot. Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, several royal insiders have written books about the royal family with excerpts appearing in various news media. The latest is Gyles Brandreth a royal biographer who was a friend of Prince Phillip. Yahoo indicates that in his upcoming publication Queen Elizabeth: A Royal Biography he shares that the palace had an unflattering nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are ‘Spoiled Brats’ Who Get Paid to ‘Do Nothing’ Says Royal Commentator
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to receive a prestigious award for speaking out against alleged racism within the royal family. One expert says Harry and Meghan get millions for "doing nothing."
Comments / 0