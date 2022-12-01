ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
purewow.com

Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview

Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
The List

Why Royal Experts Believe King Charles And Prince Harry's Relationship Isn't Over

King Charles III and his son, Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex have struggled with their relationship over the last few years. The issue seemed to begin when Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex went public with their allegations against the royal family and their choice to step away from their royal duties, via the GB News.
OK! Magazine

Prince William & Wife Kate Middleton Are All Smiles After Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Bombshell Netflix Trailer

The bomb has been dropped — except Prince William and Kate Middleton couldn't seem more unfazed.The Prince and Princess of Wales were all smiles while strolling through Boston, Mass., as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary trailer buzzed through the media on Thursday, December 1.Upon arrival, the royal couple truly received the American experience, as they sat court-side at a Boston Celtics game on Wednesday, November 30.William and Kate's chemistry soared through the roof of TD Garden, with released photos showing the brunette beauty gripping her husband's thigh.PRINCE WILLIAM & KATE MIDDLETON SHOW RARE PDA WHILE SITTING FRONT ROW...
Fox News

King Charles ‘deeply regrets’ making Prince William and Prince Harry walk behind their mother’s coffin: author

King Charles "deeply regrets" making his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, walk behind the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana, during her funeral. The claim was made by author Christopher Andersen, who has written a new book about the monarch titled, "The King: The Life of Charles III." Andersen, who has previously written books about the British royal family, spoke to numerous sources about the 73-year-old monarch.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Royal Expert Claims Meghan Markle’s ‘Attitude’ Stiffened, Acted ‘Arrogant’ After Meeting Prince Harry

Meghan Markle‘s personality reportedly shifted on the Suits set after meeting Prince Harry in July 2016. After seven seasons as a star of the hit legal drama, several of Meghan’s co-stars reportedly saw a shift in the future royal family member’s personality. A royal expert alleges her Suits stars said her “attitude” stiffened, and Meghan …
OK! Magazine

King Charles 'Had No Idea' Meghan Markle Was Biracial When She & Prince Harry Started Dating: Book

King Charles didn't seem to know anything about Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle when they first began dating. "After returning from Botswana that fall, Harry introduced Meghan to his father and Camilla. The Prince of Wales found the young American actress — who bore a passing resemblance to Kate's sister, Pippa — 'completely charming, absolutely delightful,'" Christopher Andersen's book The King: The Life of Charles III reads.
Cheryl E Preston

Royal biographer Gyles Brandreth says the royal staff gave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an unflattering nickname

Prince Harry and MeghanPhoto byTown and Country screenshot. Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, several royal insiders have written books about the royal family with excerpts appearing in various news media. The latest is Gyles Brandreth a royal biographer who was a friend of Prince Phillip. Yahoo indicates that in his upcoming publication Queen Elizabeth: A Royal Biography he shares that the palace had an unflattering nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy