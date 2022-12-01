Neurology News Network for the week ending December 3, 2022. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. Welcome to this special edition of Neurology News Network. I’m Marco Meglio. In the first ever head-to-head study between donanemab (Eli Lily), an investigational antibody therapy, and aducanumab, a recently approved medication for patients with early Alzheimer disease (AD), findings showed that donanemab outperformed aducanumab in terms of amyloid clearance.The findings, presented at the 2022 Clinical Trials on Alzheimer Disease (CTAD) conference, held November 29 to December 2, in San Francisco, California, were from the pivotal phase 3 TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 4 study (NCT05108922). Using flortaucipir F18 PET scans, 37.9% of donanemab-treated participants achieved amyloid clearance at 6 months compared with 1.6% of those on aducanumab (P <.001). The safety profiles of each therapy, including the incidence of amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA), were similar. Aducanumab, an anti-amyloid therapy, made history in 2021, making it the first novel approval for the neurodegenerative condition since 2003. Under the accelerated approval pathway, aducanumab’s approval was based off its ability to reduce amyloid-ß (Aß) plaques.

