Mirtazapine and Carbamazepine Fail to Demonstrate Clinical and Cost Effectiveness as Alzheimer Agitation Treatments
Over a 12-week treatment period, investigators found no significant differences in mean Cohen Mansfield Agitation Inventory scores between mirtazapine and placebo, with similar rates in adverse events. Findings from the SYMBAD trial (NCT03031184) suggested that mirtazapine, an antidepressant commonly prescribed for Alzheimer disease (AD) agitation, is not clinically effective or...
Wide Variety Exists for First Antiseizure Medication Prescriptions in Children With Epilepsy
Data from the Pediatric Epilepsy Learning Healthcare System suggest that a variety of factors—including age, preference, insurance, and demographics—affect physician selection of antiseizure medications, with little standardization among this population. New data from an analysis of prescribing patterns for young children with epilepsy suggest that there is little...
Focal Epilepsy Diagnosis Delay Increases Suicidal Ideation Among Youth
A retrospective observation study presented as a poster at the 2022 AES annual meeting revealed that youth with focal epilepsy were more at risk for suicidal ideation when there is a delay in receiving a diagnosis. In a recent retrospective, observational study on focal epilepsy, the results showed that delays...
Expensive Antiseizure Medications Cause for Concern for Patients with Epilepsy: Deepti Zutshi, MD, FAAN
The associate professor of neurology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, spoke about expensive antiseizure medications for epilepsy along with spending for Medicare and Medicaid at the 2022 AES Annual Meeting. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. “It's a very difficult choice between making sure that pharmaceutical...
Growing the Knowledge of Detection and Treatment of Infantile Spasms: Martina Bebin, MD, MPA
The professor of neurology and pediatrics at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Epilepsy Center provided perspective on the strides made with detection and treatment of infantile spasms. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. "I think back 10, 20 years ago, it may have taken a month to...
XEN1101 Posts Positive Efficacy, Safety in Focal-Onset Epilepsy in Interim Phase 2b Open-Label Data
The investigational therapy from Xenon Pharmaceuticals showed marked reductions in monthly seizure frequency from months 14 to 20, with consistent safety and good retention rates. Interim data from the open-label extension of the phase 2b X-TOLE study (NCT03796962) of the investigational antiseizure medication (ASM) XEN1101 (Xenon Pharmaceuticals) suggest that a...
Using Semiology to Improve Epilepsy Clinical Trials: Jacqueline French, MD
The professor of neurology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and chief medical officer of the Epilepsy Foundation discussed the critical need to ensure the proper classification of seizures when enrolling patients in clinical trials. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. “We really need the investigators to pay...
The Pediatric Epilepsy Learning Healthcare System Provides Big Data to Answer Big Questions
Zachary Grinspan, MD, MS, a pediatric epilepsy specialist at Weill Cornell Medicine, in New York City, spoke about the analysis of large amounts of data on pediatric epilepsy at the 2022 American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting. Pediatric epilepsy has been known to be associated with poor health-related quality of life...
Interdisciplinary Care Teams in Epilepsy Care: Lucretia Long, ARPN-CNP
The associate clinical professor of neurology at OSU Wexner Medical Center discussed the state of interdisciplinary care for individuals with epilepsy, and how these care teams operate. [WATCH TIME: 2 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. “It has a dramatic improvement in overall outcomes for patients and families with epilepsy, and...
NeurologyLive® Brain Games: December 4, 2022
Test your neurology knowledge with NeurologyLive®'s weekly quiz series, featuring questions on a variety of clinical and historical neurology topics. This week's topic is the history of the American Epilepsy Society. Welcome to NeurologyLive® Brain Games! This weekly quiz series, which goes live every Sunday morning, will feature questions...
This Week on NeurologyLive® — December 5, 2022
Here's some of what is coming soon to NeurologyLive® this week. Every week, the NeurologyLive® staff prepares this preview of what to expect from our coverage. This week on NeurologyLive®, there are a number of hot topics that we will be posting on the website. As always, our weekly coverage extends beyond just these topics, so make sure to check out the rest of the site!
Understanding the Safety Profile of Lecanamab: Marwan Sabbagh, MD, FAAN
The behavioral neurologist at the Barrow Neurological Institute provided perspective on the safety profile of lecanemab and the importance of a low incidence of amyloid-related imaging abnormalities. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. "The overall ARIA-E incidence rate was around 12%. If you broke it down by APOE...
Donanemab Outperforms Aducanumab in Amyloid Clearance, FDA Grants Priority Review to SRP-9001, Atogepant Improves PROs
Neurology News Network for the week ending December 3, 2022. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. Welcome to this special edition of Neurology News Network. I’m Marco Meglio. In the first ever head-to-head study between donanemab (Eli Lily), an investigational antibody therapy, and aducanumab, a recently approved medication for patients with early Alzheimer disease (AD), findings showed that donanemab outperformed aducanumab in terms of amyloid clearance.The findings, presented at the 2022 Clinical Trials on Alzheimer Disease (CTAD) conference, held November 29 to December 2, in San Francisco, California, were from the pivotal phase 3 TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 4 study (NCT05108922). Using flortaucipir F18 PET scans, 37.9% of donanemab-treated participants achieved amyloid clearance at 6 months compared with 1.6% of those on aducanumab (P <.001). The safety profiles of each therapy, including the incidence of amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA), were similar. Aducanumab, an anti-amyloid therapy, made history in 2021, making it the first novel approval for the neurodegenerative condition since 2003. Under the accelerated approval pathway, aducanumab’s approval was based off its ability to reduce amyloid-ß (Aß) plaques.
Jacksonian Epilepsy and the Jacksonian March: R. Edward Hogan, MD
The professor of neurology at Washington University in St. Louis, and the president of the American Epilepsy Society, shared his perspective on John Hughlings Jackson’s observations of epilepsy in the brain and how it can inform modern practice. [WATCH TIME: 5 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 5 minutes. “[John Hughlings Jackson’s]...
New Prospective Data on Patients With Dravet Syndrome Inform Outcome Measurements in Trials
Data from the BUTTERFLY study of 36 children with Dravet syndrome have provided 12-month measurements of neurodevelopment, clinical status, quality of life, and executive function. Investigators expressed that these data will help inform future trial outcome measures. Data from the BUTTERFLY study suggest that over the course of 12 months,...
Broad Anti-inflammatory Approaches Feasible for Epilepsy: Nicholas Varvel, PhD
The assistant professor in the department of pharmacology and chemical biology at Emory University School of Medicine spoke about immune cells in epilepsy based on his special lecture at the 2022 AES Annual Meeting. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. “We have been interested in the roles that...
Transition to Adult Care Is Inconsistent for Patients With Dravet Syndrome, Survey Suggests
A survey conducted in conjunction with the Dravet Syndrome Foundation suggests that many patients with DS do not undergo the transition of care from pediatric to adult neurology providers, with caregivers of those who did expressing some concerns about the process. The findings of an electronic survey of adult individuals...
Dementia and Active Seizures Reveal Association With Worse Clinical Outcomes
Recent findings presented in a poster at the 2022 AES revealed that higher mortality and shorter lifespans were associated with patients with dementia who have active seizures. In a recent multivariate logistic regression analysis, findings revealed that patients with dementia and active seizures at a younger age have worse cognition,...
