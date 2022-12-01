Read full article on original website
Related
jguru.com
How to Copy a DVD on a Mac – Top 4 DVD Copy Mac Software
Summary: Are you facing trouble playing your DVDs on Mac? It’s time to find the best way to copy DVDs on Mac. You may also want to back up your DVD on Mac when your valuable home videos are accidentally lost. Ignoring all these, the core question is, “How to copy a DVD on a Mac?”
technewstoday.com
How to Ping an iPhone
If you lost your iPhone or simply misplaced it somewhere, you can ping it using your PC. This features works even if your iPhone is in silent mode. All iOS has a “Find My” feature that lets you locate your device. You can use the Find My web application on your PC to play an audio queue or enable the lost mode. However, it requires an internet connection or the ping will be pending until the iPhone connects.
ZDNet
Best VPN for streaming: Unlock Hulu, Netflix, and more
This is a sensitive topic. Owners of entertainment content go to great lengths to control the distribution of their wares, especially when it comes to international markets for movies and TV, and even local regions for black-out sporting events. By contrast, VPN vendors go to great lengths to make the case that you can use their services to bypass all those restrictions.
knowtechie.com
How to use AirPods as a spying device
Thanks to some tech trickery Apple added to iOS 12, you can turn the combo of your iPhone and AirPods into a makeshift spy gadget to eavesdrop on conversations. The feature is called Live Listen, and it lets you turn your iPhone into a directional microphone, transforming it into an accessibility hearing aid of sorts.
Walmart Deals for Days: The best deals at Walmart you can shop during Cyber Monday
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Attention Walmart shoppers: There are still a ton of great Black Friday deals at the Walmart Deals for Days sale...
CNET
Use Your Home Security Cameras the Right Way. Here's How
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Depending on your neighborhood, you may be seeing more and more home security cameras popping up these days. That's because these cameras have become ridiculously affordable over the past few years, and they offer a great, basic entry point into connected home security. Add that these devices are easier than ever to set up, and there are dozens of options on the market specifically tailored to your needs (including video doorbells, indoor cameras and outdoor cameras), and suddenly you might wonder why everyone doesn't have a smart cam.
Digital Trends
Walmart Deals: Save on laptops, TVs, Apple Watch, and more
There are some amazing deals going at Walmart, with everything from Chromebook deals to iPhone deals and more. Whatever you’re looking for, check out our roundup of the best deals currently available, as you never know, the product you’re looking to buy might be on offer right now! These deals won’t be around forever, and they’re already selling fast, so if you spot something that looks good, make sure you grab it now, before it sells out.
CBS News
Holiday gift guide 2022: The best deals at Walmart this week
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Attention, Walmart shoppers: Cyber week may be over, but there are still a ton of great deals to shop at...
ktalnews.com
Best tools to give as gifts
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. We all have that person in our life who’s afraid of, or maybe just ambivalent toward, home repairs. You can usually tell who this is because they have a pile of unhung paintings in the corner, their drain needs...
LG TV owners just got Apple TV+ for free
No matter if you have an LG OLED TV or an LED model, you just got Apple TV+ for free
ZDNet
Garmin's new Index BPM is the blood pressure monitor that I've been waiting for
Regular readers know I typically have a Garmin GPS sports watch on my wrist and personally find the Garmin Connect ecosystem and smartphone application to be a favorite for tracking health, wellness, and workout data. The only thing missing from the models that I've wielded all these years is blood pressure monitoring, one of the most important health metrics to track and one that regular exercise and healthy eating can impact on a measurable level.
Today Only: Get a 4K Camera Drone for Just $80
Want a drone for aerial photography? Here's how you can save $120.
techaiapp.com
360m Alleged WhatsApp Records Shared Freely on Telegram and Dark Web
Previously we covered the news of a database containing 487 million up-to-date WhatsApp user records from 84 countries being sold online on the hacking forum BreachForums which surfaced as an alternative to popular and now-sized Raidforums. It is worth noting that, as reported by Hackread.com, it is the same forum...
Comments / 0