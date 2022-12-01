ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How to Copy a DVD on a Mac – Top 4 DVD Copy Mac Software

Summary: Are you facing trouble playing your DVDs on Mac? It’s time to find the best way to copy DVDs on Mac. You may also want to back up your DVD on Mac when your valuable home videos are accidentally lost. Ignoring all these, the core question is, “How to copy a DVD on a Mac?”
technewstoday.com

How to Ping an iPhone

If you lost your iPhone or simply misplaced it somewhere, you can ping it using your PC. This features works even if your iPhone is in silent mode. All iOS has a “Find My” feature that lets you locate your device. You can use the Find My web application on your PC to play an audio queue or enable the lost mode. However, it requires an internet connection or the ping will be pending until the iPhone connects.
ZDNet

Best VPN for streaming: Unlock Hulu, Netflix, and more

This is a sensitive topic. Owners of entertainment content go to great lengths to control the distribution of their wares, especially when it comes to international markets for movies and TV, and even local regions for black-out sporting events. By contrast, VPN vendors go to great lengths to make the case that you can use their services to bypass all those restrictions.
knowtechie.com

How to use AirPods as a spying device

Thanks to some tech trickery Apple added to iOS 12, you can turn the combo of your iPhone and AirPods into a makeshift spy gadget to eavesdrop on conversations. The feature is called Live Listen, and it lets you turn your iPhone into a directional microphone, transforming it into an accessibility hearing aid of sorts.
CNET

Use Your Home Security Cameras the Right Way. Here's How

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Depending on your neighborhood, you may be seeing more and more home security cameras popping up these days. That's because these cameras have become ridiculously affordable over the past few years, and they offer a great, basic entry point into connected home security. Add that these devices are easier than ever to set up, and there are dozens of options on the market specifically tailored to your needs (including video doorbells, indoor cameras and outdoor cameras), and suddenly you might wonder why everyone doesn't have a smart cam.
Digital Trends

Walmart Deals: Save on laptops, TVs, Apple Watch, and more

There are some amazing deals going at Walmart, with everything from Chromebook deals to iPhone deals and more. Whatever you’re looking for, check out our roundup of the best deals currently available, as you never know, the product you’re looking to buy might be on offer right now! These deals won’t be around forever, and they’re already selling fast, so if you spot something that looks good, make sure you grab it now, before it sells out.
CBS News

Holiday gift guide 2022: The best deals at Walmart this week

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Attention, Walmart shoppers: Cyber week may be over, but there are still a ton of great deals to shop at...
ktalnews.com

Best tools to give as gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. We all have that person in our life who’s afraid of, or maybe just ambivalent toward, home repairs. You can usually tell who this is because they have a pile of unhung paintings in the corner, their drain needs...
ZDNet

Garmin's new Index BPM is the blood pressure monitor that I've been waiting for

Regular readers know I typically have a Garmin GPS sports watch on my wrist and personally find the Garmin Connect ecosystem and smartphone application to be a favorite for tracking health, wellness, and workout data. The only thing missing from the models that I've wielded all these years is blood pressure monitoring, one of the most important health metrics to track and one that regular exercise and healthy eating can impact on a measurable level.
techaiapp.com

360m Alleged WhatsApp Records Shared Freely on Telegram and Dark Web

Previously we covered the news of a database containing 487 million up-to-date WhatsApp user records from 84 countries being sold online on the hacking forum BreachForums which surfaced as an alternative to popular and now-sized Raidforums. It is worth noting that, as reported by Hackread.com, it is the same forum...

