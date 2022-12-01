Read full article on original website
Related
whdh.com
Norwood man wins $4M Mass. lottery prize
BOSTON (WHDH) - Medi Pulaha of Norwood has won a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Spectacular” instant ticket game. Pulaha chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million (before taxes). He plans on using some of his winnings to pay for his grandchildren’s education.
universalhub.com
East Boston rotary could get two new apartment buildings
MG2 Group, which specializes in construction of small and mid-sized residential buildings in East Boston, has filed plans with the BPDA for two new buildings where Ford, Saratoga and Boardman streets meet in a rotary in Orient Heights. One building, at 2 Ford St., would be four stories with 27...
Beloved Boston restaurant reopening in new location
BOSTON — A beloved Boston restaurant recently announced that it will reopening in a new location next year. In a Facebook post, Eastern Standard Kitchen & Drinks announced that a new location is planned for the area of 775 Beacon Street near the Fenway Center Bower Garage. “This space...
universalhub.com
State sues Salem company it paid $3.5 million in the early days of the pandemic for N95 masks it mostly didn't get
Massachusetts today sued a Salem company and its owners - who include a North End resident, a Massachusetts lawyer and a man sentenced to nearly six years in prison for wire fraud - over the 1 million N95 face masks they told the state in the early days of the pandemic they could get shipped here from China, then mostly didn't.
Trial starts for Ali Jaafar, Yousef Jaafar, accused of $21 million lottery fraud
A jury trial for a Watertown father and son charged with cashing thousands of lottery tickets in what officials described as a multi-million dollar state lottery fraud scheme kicked off Monday morning in a federal courtroom in Boston. Opening statements were scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in the case...
universalhub.com
Worcester Line bedeviled by the dread slippery rail in Wellesley
Isaac Gardner was waiting for the train in Wellesley Square around 8:15 a.m. when the train arrived and then, just couldn't stop:. Might have been a slippery rail thing, but really wasn’t even close. Even loco at back went well past. First time I’ve seen that in a long time, and never by that much.
fallriverreporter.com
Repeat offender accused of trafficking fentanyl across southern Massachusetts facing decades in prison
BOSTON – A member of a Massachusetts drug crew pleaded guilty to fentanyl distribution and firearm charges in federal court in Boston. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 36-year-old Placido Pereira, of Brockton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl; three counts of distribution of fentanyl; one count of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana; one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition; and one count of possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking offense. U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns scheduled sentencing for April 5, 2023. Pereira was indicted along with three co-conspirators in November 2019.
universalhub.com
As regional Covid-19 wastewater numbers spike again, Boston installing network of city-specific sewage testing sites
Boston has hired the company that has been sampling sewage at Deer Island for the presence of Covid-19 viral particles to perform similar tests at 11 sites across Boston, Boston Public Health Commission Executive Director Bisola Ojikutu told a City Council committee today. Samples from the local sewer sites will...
Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for robbing three stores on Christmas Eve
A Dracut man was sentenced in federal court in Boston after robbing three conveniences stored in Lowell and Tewksbury on Christmas Eve in 2020.
whdh.com
Marblehead man wins $25,000 a year for life prize on ticket sold at local Stop & Shop
BOSTON (WHDH) - Humberto Bernabe of Marblehead is the winner of a $25,000 a year for life prize in the multi-state Lucky for Life game after the first five numbers on his ticket matched those selected in the drawing that took place Tuesday, Nov. 22. Bernabe, whose winning numbers were...
universalhub.com
Homeless man who is suing all the federal judges in Boston learns there are limits to how far the judiciary will let him go
A homeless Boston man who spends his days suing everybody he can think of sued all the federal judges in Boston and Worcester - and one in Maine - for alleged corruption and fraud in July, prompting the chief judge for the eastern New England judicial district to assign a judge from New Hampshire to hear his case.
Massachusetts State Lottery: $100,000 ‘Millions’ prize won in Haverhill
A lucky lottery player in Massachusetts is now $100,000 richer. The $100,000 award, the third-largest prize in the “Millions” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at the Convenience Station in Haverhill. Besides the $100,000 win Friday, there were multiple other notable prizes won...
homenewshere.com
History: Fitzgerald family lost four brothers in Cocoanut Grove fire that killed nearly 500
Nov. 28 was the 80th anniversary of the worst fire in Boston history, the Cocoanut Grove nightclub. With a death toll of 492 people, the news of the fire devastated the greater Boston area. At Silver Lake, the news was especially sad. Mary Fitzgerald was awakened at 1:40 a.m. to...
Mass.’ largest used bookstore started in a basement. Now it’s 13,000 square feet
Upon first viewing, the store’s interior resembles a supermarket. Rather than food, this store’s shelves are occupied with volumes of food for thought. The Used Book Superstore reigns as the largest used bookstore in Massachusetts. Located in Burlington and the home of 100,000 books, the bookstore started small before it opened in August 2008.
Police in Florida arrest man accused of bludgeoning elderly couple to death in Massachusetts
Authorities said a man wanted for bludgeoning an elderly couple to death at their Massachusetts home early last week was arrested over the weekend in Florida.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting
Thrift stores are a great way to save money while buying household goods and clothing. Not only do these stores allow you to find great deals on the items you are looking for, they also benefit many charities. One charity in particular that benefits from Thrift Shop of Boston's donations is the Home for Little Wanderers.
universalhub.com
Fire in Roslindale apartment building
Some Boston firefighters didn't have far to go to respond to a fire around 9:45 p.m: It was on the sixth floor of the apartment building at 855 American Legion Highway, right across the street from the firehouse for Engine 53 and Ladder 16 at the intersection of American Legion, Cummins Highway and Canterbury Street.
whdh.com
North Shore Animal Hospital closes its doors
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - The North Shore Animal Hospital has closed its doors, pointing to facilities issues in recent months for the reason that it was forced to close. “Thank you for your patience as our team works through our hospital closure. We would like to apologize to our clients for the short notice you have been given regarding our closure and be as transparent as possible,” the organization wrote in a post on Facebook. “There are several factors that led to this difficult decision. Over the past 6 months we’ve dealt with numerous facilities issues, including two recent sewage backups into our basement. Issues like these have hindered not only our ability to provide a safe and clean environment for our employees, but also our ability to recruit veterinarians during a time of unprecedented staff shortages in our field.”
Here’s where a local grandpa scratched for $4 million
Medi Pulaha of Norwood bought a lucky instant ticket from the game "$4,000,000 Spectacular." This Norwood grandpa is paying it forward with his $4 million win from a scratch-off lottery ticket. Medi Pulaha of Norwood plans on paying for his grandchildren’s education with his newfound funds, according to the Massachusetts...
Pilot, passenger in deadly Cape Cod plane crash identified as Falmouth couple
The victims in a Cape Cod plane crash which killed one and seriously injured another have been identified as a Falmouth couple who were returning from a day trip to Westfield. Carl Willis, 83, the pilot of the single-engine plane, and his wife, Candace Oldham, 70, were both hospitalized following the crash at Falmouth Airpark on Saturday, Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio confirmed. Willis was brought to Falmouth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, while Oldham was brought to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.
Comments / 0