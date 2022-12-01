ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Norwood man wins $4M Mass. lottery prize

BOSTON (WHDH) - Medi Pulaha of Norwood has won a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Spectacular” instant ticket game. Pulaha chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million (before taxes). He plans on using some of his winnings to pay for his grandchildren’s education.
East Boston rotary could get two new apartment buildings

MG2 Group, which specializes in construction of small and mid-sized residential buildings in East Boston, has filed plans with the BPDA for two new buildings where Ford, Saratoga and Boardman streets meet in a rotary in Orient Heights. One building, at 2 Ford St., would be four stories with 27...
Beloved Boston restaurant reopening in new location

BOSTON — A beloved Boston restaurant recently announced that it will reopening in a new location next year. In a Facebook post, Eastern Standard Kitchen & Drinks announced that a new location is planned for the area of 775 Beacon Street near the Fenway Center Bower Garage. “This space...
Worcester Line bedeviled by the dread slippery rail in Wellesley

Isaac Gardner was waiting for the train in Wellesley Square around 8:15 a.m. when the train arrived and then, just couldn't stop:. Might have been a slippery rail thing, but really wasn’t even close. Even loco at back went well past. First time I’ve seen that in a long time, and never by that much.
Repeat offender accused of trafficking fentanyl across southern Massachusetts facing decades in prison

BOSTON – A member of a Massachusetts drug crew pleaded guilty to fentanyl distribution and firearm charges in federal court in Boston. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 36-year-old Placido Pereira, of Brockton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl; three counts of distribution of fentanyl; one count of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana; one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition; and one count of possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking offense. U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns scheduled sentencing for April 5, 2023. Pereira was indicted along with three co-conspirators in November 2019.
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting

Thrift stores are a great way to save money while buying household goods and clothing. Not only do these stores allow you to find great deals on the items you are looking for, they also benefit many charities. One charity in particular that benefits from Thrift Shop of Boston's donations is the Home for Little Wanderers.
Fire in Roslindale apartment building

Some Boston firefighters didn't have far to go to respond to a fire around 9:45 p.m: It was on the sixth floor of the apartment building at 855 American Legion Highway, right across the street from the firehouse for Engine 53 and Ladder 16 at the intersection of American Legion, Cummins Highway and Canterbury Street.
North Shore Animal Hospital closes its doors

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - The North Shore Animal Hospital has closed its doors, pointing to facilities issues in recent months for the reason that it was forced to close. “Thank you for your patience as our team works through our hospital closure. We would like to apologize to our clients for the short notice you have been given regarding our closure and be as transparent as possible,” the organization wrote in a post on Facebook. “There are several factors that led to this difficult decision. Over the past 6 months we’ve dealt with numerous facilities issues, including two recent sewage backups into our basement. Issues like these have hindered not only our ability to provide a safe and clean environment for our employees, but also our ability to recruit veterinarians during a time of unprecedented staff shortages in our field.”
Pilot, passenger in deadly Cape Cod plane crash identified as Falmouth couple

The victims in a Cape Cod plane crash which killed one and seriously injured another have been identified as a Falmouth couple who were returning from a day trip to Westfield. Carl Willis, 83, the pilot of the single-engine plane, and his wife, Candace Oldham, 70, were both hospitalized following the crash at Falmouth Airpark on Saturday, Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio confirmed. Willis was brought to Falmouth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, while Oldham was brought to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

