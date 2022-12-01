The Conversational AI Summit will explore the latest AI advancements within natural language processing and understanding as well as explore the impacts of their application within real-world settings in industries such as finance, healthcare and customer service. Learn from leading researchers and industry experts on how chatbots, digital assistants and conversational interfaces can improve customer experience, reduce costs, increase engagement and automate processes as well as the common problems faced and how to overcome them, how internal structures can work towards this, and the ROI this technology could have for your business.’

