Related
Metaverse offers challenges, possibilities for future of retail
Since the term was coined, the idea of the metaverse has remained more of a fictional concept than a scientific one. However, with technological advancements in recent years, the metaverse has become more tangible.
CoinTelegraph
The metaverse is happening without Meta's permission
In changing the name of its parent company to Meta, Facebook put a stake in the ground: It would be the symbol of the evolution of the internet, the metaverse. Whether we liked it or not. According to Meta, the metaverse is “a set of digital spaces to socialize, learn,...
dornob.com
New AI Tech Allows Humans to Talk to Animals
Not long ago, the scientific community laughed at the idea that animals might have their own languages. Today, researchers around the globe are using cutting-edge technology to listen in on animal “conversations” and even communicate with them. In her new book The Sounds of Life: How Digital Technology...
NASDAQ
META Set to Create Economic Opportunities in the Metaverse
Meta Platforms META is launching a new policy in the Metaverse Standards Forum created with other metaverse enthusiasts like Acer, Adobe and Blockchain Arbitration Society to develop metaverse as an independent commercial platform. Per META, the metaverse will be worth $3 trillion by 2031. Big cities like Dubai, Seoul and...
datafloq.com
Conversational AI Summit
The Conversational AI Summit will explore the latest AI advancements within natural language processing and understanding as well as explore the impacts of their application within real-world settings in industries such as finance, healthcare and customer service. Learn from leading researchers and industry experts on how chatbots, digital assistants and conversational interfaces can improve customer experience, reduce costs, increase engagement and automate processes as well as the common problems faced and how to overcome them, how internal structures can work towards this, and the ROI this technology could have for your business.’
Watch: Fortune Brainstorm A.I. Livestream
Fortune Brainstorm A.I. examines how the most powerful and far-reaching technology of our time is changing businesses, transforming society, and impacting our future. The aim of the conference is to help illuminate the most immediate opportunities for companies hoping to use artificial intelligence, as well as highlight some of the most pressing challenges. The two-day gathering takes place in San Francisco—and virtually. You can watch all the mainstage sessions on this page.
geekwire.com
OpenAI’s ChatGPT bot sparks excitement and concern from investors, entrepreneurs, researchers
“Extremely impressive.” “Incredibly rich.” “Super exciting.”. That’s how tech leaders are describing ChatGPT, the new conversational chatbot model released last week by OpenAI. The bot builds on existing GPT natural language technology developed by OpenAI, the San Francisco-based organization formed by tech leaders Sam Altman...
Opera Crypto Browser to unlock instant NFT publishing with Alteon LaunchPad
OSLO, Norway & MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Opera Crypto Browser, the world’s first multi-platform Web3 browser, is about to give millions of users the power to easily upload media to a blockchain and create NFTs, thanks to a new partnership with Alteon.io, an all-in-one ecosystem for content creators whose mission is to democratize the creative process. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005557/en/ Alteon LaunchPad, coming soon exclusively to Opera Crypto Browser, will allow anyone to mint an NFT in real-time. (Photo: Business Wire)
coingeek.com
How to build HandCash apps from scratch with OpenAI and the Connect SDK
The HandCash team has shown how easy it is to turn a Bitcoin SV (BSV) app idea into a working product in one hour or less. Working under pressure in real-time on a YouTube livestream, CEO Alex Agut, CTO Rafa Jiménez, and Brett Banfe chose an app idea selected by user poll and created a prototype using OpenAI and HandCash’s Connect SDK, complete with real Bitcoin payment functionality.
Gizmodo
Facebook Will Use Age-Confirming AI to Check if You're Old Enough to Date
Meta may ask you to send the company a video of your face before letting you hit up fellow people looking for love on Facebook Dating, if only to verify you are indeed old enough to date online. On Monday, Meta announced it is updating its Facebook Dating service to...
jguru.com
How to Copy a DVD on a Mac – Top 4 DVD Copy Mac Software
Summary: Are you facing trouble playing your DVDs on Mac? It’s time to find the best way to copy DVDs on Mac. You may also want to back up your DVD on Mac when your valuable home videos are accidentally lost. Ignoring all these, the core question is, “How to copy a DVD on a Mac?”
CNET
Meta Launches Age Verification Test With Facebook Dating
Meta is testing age verification tools on Facebook Dating as it tries to make the platform safer and age-appropriate, it said in a blog post Monday. Facebook Dating users are required to be 18 or older to use the app, but oftentimes teens change their date of birth to evade that barrier.
nftgators.com
Aave Companies Makes Its First Acquisition with Mobile NFT Game Sonar
Existing Sonar users and Moji holders can now mint their Lens account profiles. Sonar is an iOS gaming app that allows users to interact via custom ‘Moji’ NFTs. Sonar’s co-founders and core team will join Aave’s development team. Aave Companies, the software technology company that builds...
CoinTelegraph
Vitalik Buterin discusses his 'excitement' for the future of Ethereum
In a blog post dated Dec. 5, Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin wrote that money, blockchain identities, decentralized finance (DeFi), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), and hybrid applications were the top developments he was excited about in the Ethereum ecosystem. Buterin then described his experience in using Ether as a means of payment in a cafe in Argentina:
nftplazas.com
Animoca Brands to Supercharge the Metaverse with $2 Billion Fund
Web3 juggernaut and notable NFT investor, Animoca Brands, has unveiled a massive $2 billion Metaverse fund. The new fund was named Animoca Capital and will spearhead the evolution of digital property rights within the virtual realm. The news comes as Animoca Brands co-founder, Yat Siu, spoke in an interview with...
fullycrypto.com
Web 3.0 Woundup – 04/12/22
This week’s Web 3.0 woundup sees Magic Eden launching its own royalties tool, Opensea adding BNB chain NFTs, and Apple not understanding how blockchain works. NFT marketplace Magic Eden this week launched a new tool meant to enforce compulsory NFT royalties two months after revealing support for optional creator fees. Called the Open Creator Protocol (OCP), the Solana-based tool allows artists to set the amount of kickback they need each time their creations change hands.
CoinDesk
Investing Millions to Orchestrate an Open Metaverse
Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of blockchain gaming and venture capital giant Animoca Brands, believes that Web3 – a decentralized, creator-driven evolution of the internet currently in development– will be a force for good. In his own words: “We don’t play to beat each other, we play to become better for ourselves and to help one another in the collaborative spirit of Web3, as we share in the network effect that we are building together.”
NEWSBTC
Inside LBank’s Exquisite Afterparty at DCENTRAL Miami
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec 2nd, 2022 – LBank, a global crypto exchange, hosted an ‘LBank & Crypto Friends’ afterparty alongside the Web3 conference DCENTRAL Miami. LBank was proud to host more than 200 guests from all layers of the industry. This was LBank’s second event in Miami after exhibiting at the Bitcoin 2022 conference earlier this year.
crowdfundinsider.com
Online Marketplaces Leverage ID Verification to Create “Certainty” During Uncertain Times: Trulioo Report
New research from Trulioo, a global digital identity verification platform, “shows that 87% of online marketplace leaders view identity verification as critical to protecting consumers and building trust during unpredictable times.”. Those respondents also overwhelmingly “see identity verification as more than just a single step during onboarding, with 90%...
CoinDesk
A Rookie Knocks Reddit’s NFT Marketplace Out of the Park
Although Pali Bhat impressed Reddit CEO Steve Huffman during interviews to become the company’s first chief product officer last year, Huffman told Fast Company that he had been concerned that Pali hadn't worked on something like Reddit before. Reddit described the new CPO role in part as leading and facilitating the creation of tools and features that bring community and a sense of belonging to Reddit, and Google, where Pali was former vice president of product and design at Google Cloud, was a different kind of consumer internet.
