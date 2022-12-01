Read full article on original website
It really is a wonderful gift from the government…. For those of us living in the United States, ethanol-laced gas has become a hiss and a byword for so many reasons. Even the environmentalists are increasingly realizing the detriments of the stuff. Now drivers on the other side of the pond are learning why we curse the stuff as they grapple with the reality of E10 fuel in the UK.
