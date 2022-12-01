ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldsboro, NC

nsjonline.com

North Carolina closes out COVID-19 relief fund allocations

RALEIGH — On Nov. 16, the North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office (NCPRO) announced the closeout of $3.6 billion in Coronavirus Relief Funds. “Coronavirus Relief Funds were among the first to get into the hands of local leaders, at a time when we were just beginning to realize the magnitude of COVID-19’s impact on our economy, schools, government services, and healthcare system,” NCPRO Executive Director Stephanie McGarrah said in a press release. “Closing this chapter is a major achievement for NCPRO’s staff and everyone who worked with us during one of the most difficult periods in our state’s history.”
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

North Carolina company shares cowboy lifestyle with community

ELM CITY, NC (WNCT) — Cavvietta Quarter Horse and Cattle Company has been operating and sharing the cowboy lifestyle in Wilson County for five years. Their original property was too small for their growing business and they needed more space for their herd. They closed on their new property in Elm City in 2017. That […]
WILSON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Golden LEAF announces $8 million in funding at December meeting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Gold Leaf Foundation has awarded $5.8 million in funding to support projects through the SITE Program and $700,000 in funding to support projects through the Open Grants Program. Additionally, $1,336,550 was awarded to funding for projects through the Flood Mitigation Program and $113,806 in increased Disaster Recovery Grant Program funding. Funding for various projects […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Pitt County’s energy assistance program is underway

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County launched its energy assistance program Thursday, just in time for the cold season. Pitt County’s intention for the program is to help keep people’s heat on during the winter, as this assistance is a seasonal occurrence. Applications are now open for those 60 and older as they are the […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WSAV News 3

North Carolina schools receive hoax active shooter calls

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Following a rash of hoax school shooter calls across Georgia Wednesday, several North Carolina schools are experiencing similar threats. WSAV’s sister stations have reported on false threats to schools in Alamance, Beaufort, Bladen, Craven, Cumberland, Durham and Halifax counties on Thursday. According to the Alamance Burlington School System, one of the […]
DURHAM, NC
WITN

Tarboro and Edgecombe County hosting events this holiday season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Experience small town holiday events and Christmas celebrations in Tarboro and Edgecombe County. Take part in the 46th Annual Pinetops Christmas Parade Saturday at 10am and the town of Princeville Christmas Parade at 1pm. Other events include wine tastings, candlelight home tours, gingerbread making, holiday pop concerts and more. Enjoy the Christmas season with the warmth, joy, and fellowship of small town life.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WITN

As winter months approach, counties are taking action to help families in need

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The federal low-income energy assistance program is now taking applications with the potential of helping thousands of families. As the days get darker faster and the looming winter starts to drop our temperatures, “LIEAP” – a program with a fun little name is looking to help folks keep the lights on and the heat running as energy use increases.
PITT COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

It’s official: North Carolina Board of Elections certifies 2022 results, boosts voters’ confidence

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Don’t include North Carolina among the states where there continues to be wrangling about election results. The NC Board of Elections unanimously certified the results of the 2022 election, meaning that Ted Budd is your new Senator, Kathy Manning is returning to Congress, and everyone else who had been announced as […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
thewashingtondailynews.com

Washington High School: “No incident has taken place,” building secure, students/staff safe

All students, staff and others are safe after a chaotic scene at Washington High School this morning, according to a released statement from Beaufort County Schools. Multiple agencies responded to the school as concerned parents crowded nearby neighborhood streets just outside a law enforcement perimeter. “Local law enforcement received a...
WASHINGTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

NCSU Vet students help reduce county’s feral cat population

Students from North Carolina State University’s Veterinary program are in Washington this week to assist the Humane Society of Beaufort County to spay or neuter about 75 feral or stray cats. A partnership between the veterinary program and humane society was created so that students not only gain valuable experience, but they also help reduce the feral cat population in Beaufort County.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

Santa helps Mount Olive usher in the Christmas season

Thousands of people lined the Mount Olive Christmas Parade route Saturday, Dec. 3. They were treated to a parade that boasted five high school bands, homemade floats, fire trucks and plenty of candy tossed from those riding or marching. The weather was mild and the forecast rain held off until...
MOUNT OLIVE, NC
WNCT

Greenville officials will keep parade safety at forefront

Greenville officials will be practicing extra precautions to keep Christmas parade participants safe after the death of a performer in Raleigh's parade two weeks ago. WNCT's Caitlin Richards has more. Greenville officials will keep parade safety at forefront. Greenville officials will be practicing extra precautions to keep Christmas parade participants...
GREENVILLE, NC
wkml.com

Fayetteville Man Makes $5 Lottery Ticket Turn Into $250,000 Win

Another lucky winner right here in Fayetteville, as Robert McFall has landed a $250,000 North Carolina Education Lottery prize. McFall played the $5 20X The Cash scratch off ticket, which he bought from the Shop N Save on Ramsey Street in Fayetteville. After all the required taxes, McFall brought home...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

End of an Era in Greene County

Snow Hill - On Monday, November 28, 2022, two of the longest serving board members of the Greene County Board of Education held their last meeting as members. Chair Pat Adams and Vice-Chair Joe Smith both lost reelection in the general election, bringing an end to their combined 48 years of service to the Greene County Community.
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Holiday parades in the Triangle underway with safety adjustments

Cary, Durham, Garner, Fayetteville and Clayton announced changes to their upcoming Christmas Parades after 11-year-old Hailey Brooks was hit by a pickup truck and killed during Raleigh's annual event. Cary, Durham, Garner, Fayetteville and Clayton announced changes to their upcoming Christmas Parades after 11-year-old Hailey Brooks was hit by a...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WNCT

103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local group

They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. 103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local …. They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. ENC could see impact from potential rail strike. The U.S. House of Representatives voted 290-137 on...
KINSTON, NC

