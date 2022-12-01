Read full article on original website
nsjonline.com
North Carolina closes out COVID-19 relief fund allocations
RALEIGH — On Nov. 16, the North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office (NCPRO) announced the closeout of $3.6 billion in Coronavirus Relief Funds. “Coronavirus Relief Funds were among the first to get into the hands of local leaders, at a time when we were just beginning to realize the magnitude of COVID-19’s impact on our economy, schools, government services, and healthcare system,” NCPRO Executive Director Stephanie McGarrah said in a press release. “Closing this chapter is a major achievement for NCPRO’s staff and everyone who worked with us during one of the most difficult periods in our state’s history.”
North Carolina company shares cowboy lifestyle with community
ELM CITY, NC (WNCT) — Cavvietta Quarter Horse and Cattle Company has been operating and sharing the cowboy lifestyle in Wilson County for five years. Their original property was too small for their growing business and they needed more space for their herd. They closed on their new property in Elm City in 2017. That […]
Golden LEAF announces $8 million in funding at December meeting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Gold Leaf Foundation has awarded $5.8 million in funding to support projects through the SITE Program and $700,000 in funding to support projects through the Open Grants Program. Additionally, $1,336,550 was awarded to funding for projects through the Flood Mitigation Program and $113,806 in increased Disaster Recovery Grant Program funding. Funding for various projects […]
Pitt County’s energy assistance program is underway
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County launched its energy assistance program Thursday, just in time for the cold season. Pitt County’s intention for the program is to help keep people’s heat on during the winter, as this assistance is a seasonal occurrence. Applications are now open for those 60 and older as they are the […]
'Bittersweet.' First NC National Guard African American woman pilot takes farewell Black Hawk flight
Family and friends were at the airport to watch Captain Lindsey Jefferies-Jones make her final flight.
North Carolina schools receive hoax active shooter calls
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Following a rash of hoax school shooter calls across Georgia Wednesday, several North Carolina schools are experiencing similar threats. WSAV’s sister stations have reported on false threats to schools in Alamance, Beaufort, Bladen, Craven, Cumberland, Durham and Halifax counties on Thursday. According to the Alamance Burlington School System, one of the […]
Tarboro and Edgecombe County hosting events this holiday season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Experience small town holiday events and Christmas celebrations in Tarboro and Edgecombe County. Take part in the 46th Annual Pinetops Christmas Parade Saturday at 10am and the town of Princeville Christmas Parade at 1pm. Other events include wine tastings, candlelight home tours, gingerbread making, holiday pop concerts and more. Enjoy the Christmas season with the warmth, joy, and fellowship of small town life.
As winter months approach, counties are taking action to help families in need
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The federal low-income energy assistance program is now taking applications with the potential of helping thousands of families. As the days get darker faster and the looming winter starts to drop our temperatures, “LIEAP” – a program with a fun little name is looking to help folks keep the lights on and the heat running as energy use increases.
It’s official: North Carolina Board of Elections certifies 2022 results, boosts voters’ confidence
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Don’t include North Carolina among the states where there continues to be wrangling about election results. The NC Board of Elections unanimously certified the results of the 2022 election, meaning that Ted Budd is your new Senator, Kathy Manning is returning to Congress, and everyone else who had been announced as […]
Pitt & Onslow counties now in most economically distressed category
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The two most populous counties in Eastern Carolina have lost ground when it comes to economic development tier rankings. The North Carolina Department of Commerce today said both Pitt and Onslow counties will be Tier 1 counties in 2023, down from Tier 2. Tier 1 counties...
Washington High School: “No incident has taken place,” building secure, students/staff safe
All students, staff and others are safe after a chaotic scene at Washington High School this morning, according to a released statement from Beaufort County Schools. Multiple agencies responded to the school as concerned parents crowded nearby neighborhood streets just outside a law enforcement perimeter. “Local law enforcement received a...
NCSU Vet students help reduce county’s feral cat population
Students from North Carolina State University’s Veterinary program are in Washington this week to assist the Humane Society of Beaufort County to spay or neuter about 75 feral or stray cats. A partnership between the veterinary program and humane society was created so that students not only gain valuable experience, but they also help reduce the feral cat population in Beaufort County.
Santa helps Mount Olive usher in the Christmas season
Thousands of people lined the Mount Olive Christmas Parade route Saturday, Dec. 3. They were treated to a parade that boasted five high school bands, homemade floats, fire trucks and plenty of candy tossed from those riding or marching. The weather was mild and the forecast rain held off until...
U.S. 401 project seeks Wake, Harnett County residents’ input
The U.S. 401 Corridor Study Team is seeking input on potential alignment options for the future highway.
Greenville officials will keep parade safety at forefront
Greenville officials will be practicing extra precautions to keep Christmas parade participants safe after the death of a performer in Raleigh's parade two weeks ago. WNCT's Caitlin Richards has more. Greenville officials will keep parade safety at forefront. Greenville officials will be practicing extra precautions to keep Christmas parade participants...
Fayetteville Man Makes $5 Lottery Ticket Turn Into $250,000 Win
Another lucky winner right here in Fayetteville, as Robert McFall has landed a $250,000 North Carolina Education Lottery prize. McFall played the $5 20X The Cash scratch off ticket, which he bought from the Shop N Save on Ramsey Street in Fayetteville. After all the required taxes, McFall brought home...
End of an Era in Greene County
Snow Hill - On Monday, November 28, 2022, two of the longest serving board members of the Greene County Board of Education held their last meeting as members. Chair Pat Adams and Vice-Chair Joe Smith both lost reelection in the general election, bringing an end to their combined 48 years of service to the Greene County Community.
More than a dozen threats called in to school campuses across NC, some in eastern North Carolina
On Thursday, the State Bureau of Investigation investigated more than a dozen threats on school campuses across North Carolina, including several in eastern North Carolina, and say those threats turned out to be a hoax. New Bern high school was one of the targets, and officials with the New Bern...
Holiday parades in the Triangle underway with safety adjustments
Cary, Durham, Garner, Fayetteville and Clayton announced changes to their upcoming Christmas Parades after 11-year-old Hailey Brooks was hit by a pickup truck and killed during Raleigh's annual event. Cary, Durham, Garner, Fayetteville and Clayton announced changes to their upcoming Christmas Parades after 11-year-old Hailey Brooks was hit by a...
103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local group
They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. 103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local …. They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. ENC could see impact from potential rail strike. The U.S. House of Representatives voted 290-137 on...
