Unreleased Off-White x Nike Footwear On Display At “Virgil Abloh: The Codes c/o Architecture” Exhibit In Miami

sneakernews.com
The A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 Surfaces In Alternate White Colorway
Earlier in the year, it was revealed that A Ma Maniére had both an Air Jordan 4 and Air Jordan 12 in the works. And while the former is only a week out from its debut, the latter won’t be seeing the light of day until 2023 as a result of delays. But said postponement pales in comparison to what could happen with this newly-revealed, alternate colorway — which opts to dress the Tinker Hatfield-designed silhouette in white instead of black — as there’s a chance it may never release to the public.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” Officially Unveiled: Photos
The Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” is almost here. One of the more overlooked Jumpman models is the Air Jordan 2. This is a shoe that came out immediately after one of the most iconic shoes ever, the Air Jordan 1. Given this information, it is easy to see how some might completely forget about this shoe’s existence.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 13 Mixes “Wolf Grey” And “Red” For 2023
Having been quietly celebrating its 25th anniversary throughout the year, the Air Jordan 13 has been far from the most popular silhouette of 2022. According to rumors, however, Tinker Hatfield’s 11th design for Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line is set to continue the celebration well into 2023. In...
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 11 Low “Cement Grey” Set For April 2023 Release
Despite the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry” still being on schedule, rumors have already surfaced about next year’s Air Jordan 11 offerings. According to reliable sneaker leaker @zSneakerHeadz, a “White,” “University Blue” and “Cement Grey”-colored low-top retro will release for the whole family come April 2023. The silhouette will follow the same arrangement as the handfuls of Air Jordan 11 Low releases from the early aughts, with the patent leather mudguard donning the titular “Cement Grey” tone. Inner lining and branding hits throughout the upper will also feature the muted tone, while outsoles opt for an icy blue makeup that aims to combat the “yellowing” that plagued earlier pairs of the tuxedo-inspired design.
prestigeonline.com
Virgil Abloh’s first all-original Nike design is here to impress!
Virgil Abloh’s first all-original Nike design is here to impress!. Over the years, Abloh and Nike have released a slow drip of highly collectable one-off sneakers: some Dunks, an elite running shoe, and so on. However, the brand’s latest might be its most impressive yet! Nike is dropping Off-White designer Virgil Abloh’s first all-original Nike design.
sneakernews.com
The Next Nike Air Max Terrascape 97 Pairs Bright Yellow With Rich Maroon
Although anticipation surrounding the Nike Air Max 97‘s 25th anniversary has died down a bit after the re-release of the “Silver Bullets”, Christian Tresser’s iconic design continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s roster of products. Recently, the mountain bike-inspired creation emerged in...
hypebeast.com
Yoon Ahn Teases AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low in Blue
Renowned Tokyo-based label AMBUSH will continue its partnership with with a slew of Air Force 1s that hold a similar design to the brand’s initial Dunk High collaboration. Founder Yoon Ahn has previously teased several colorways of the forthcoming model, now revealing a closer look at the anticipated blue colorway.
DJ Khaled Rents Out His Sneaker Closet on Airbnb for $11 a Night
Throughout his successful career, DJ Khaled has become a lover of footwear and has collected an entire closet filled with Nike Jordan classics and limited edition sneakers. Now, ahead of the Air Jordan 5s launch from his “We The Best” collection, the record producer partnered with Airbnb to grant two of his shoe-loving fans a chance to experience his sneaker closet at his Miami house. Starting on Nov. 29, the fans can request one of the two one-night stays that will occur on Dec. 5 and 6 for two guests. Each stay will only cost $11 a night – the price...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Revealed: Photos
The Air Jordan 7 continues to shine with some new offerings. This has proven to be a huge year for the Air Jordan 7 seeing as though it turned 30 years old in 2022. Whenever a shoe turns 30, Jordan Brand celebrates by bringing out a ton of retros and new colorways. For instance, the Air Jordan 8 will be heavily celebrated next year.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Twist 2.0” Releasing In Full Family Sizing
Unofficially dubbed the “Twist 2.0,” an upcoming Air Jordan 1 previously exclusive to women has emerged in both Preschool and Toddler sizing ahead of its December 22nd release date. Akin to an Air Jordan “Twist” that launched in 2019, the upcoming pair features jet-black faux fur overlays throughout...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Metallic Silver” Release Date Confirmed
A new Air Jordan 6 is dropping this month. One of Michael Jordan’s most iconic sneakers is the Air Jordan 6. There is actually a very good reason for this. Jordan won his first NBA title in this shoe, which makes it one of his most important pieces of footwear. Not to mention, it just looks really good.
TMZ.com
Rick Ross Accepts Hoarding Title After DJ Khaled's Air Jordan Blowout
Rick Ross is finally coming to grips with the fact he's got way more stuff than he can handle -- but he still made room at his Georgia estate when he got a very special Jumpman delivery!!!. Rozay's finally admitting he's a proud hoarder, a title he really couldn't avoid...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 95 Ultra Receives A Greyscale Makeover
Continuously released in seldom propositions, the Nike Air Max 95 Ultra isn’t upending its inspired counterpart anytime soon, but the return of the silhouette in this clad grey and orange outfit is worthy of additional recognition. Near identical to the last released AM 95 Ultra fit with topographical prints,...
sneakernews.com
Batman’s “Black And Yellow” Scheme Employs Unto The GS Nike Air Max 97
Amidst its 30th anniversary, a steady stream of propositions culminated in the return of the widely-regarded “Silver Bullet” Nike Air Max 97. Since its seldom return to past outfits and color blocking, titular tonal placement has run rampant across Christian Tresser’s design, now opting for a dark, gloomy aesthetic akin to the suit of LEGO Batman.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 90 Futura Adds “Fire Red” To The Mix
As the latest future-forward construction to grace Tinker Hatfield’s Air Max 90, Futura tooling has lent its updated aesthetic to a slew of neutral-toned ensembles alongside the celebration of Lunar New Year. Deviating from its established fall-friendly palette, the Air Max 90 Futura is undergoing the same knife which graced its original build back in the summer months.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Dunk High “Varsity Purple” Release Date Confirmed
The Nike Dunk High “Varsity Purple” is back. If you are a big fan of timeless sneakers, then the Nike Dunk High is probably a shoe that you are going to enjoy. Over the years, this model has been immortalized in sneaker history. After a lull in interest, this shoe is making a huge comeback, and fans are loving it.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Vachetta Tan” Coming Soon
The Nike Air Force 1 Low is getting a new Fall colorway. Perhaps the greatest sneaker of all time is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. This is a truly phenomenal silhouette that fans have loved for a very long time. In fact, this year is special for the shoe, as it is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Any anniversary is a big one, but 40 years is a special mark.
sneakernews.com
Silver And Pistachio Pair For The Latest Nike Air Max 97
The Nike Air Force 1 may be taking a majority of the limelight as The Swooshes celebratory silhouette this year, but the Air Max 97 too, has quietly been enjoying an increased run of releases amidst its 25th anniversary. Following the return of its widely-regarded “Silver Bullet” proposition, both gaudy and muted ensembles have taken hold of the silhouette, now centering on a monochromatic aesthetic anchored by a dominant use of pistachio.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Huarache Craft Gets A Sleek “Black/White” Treatment
Celebrating its 30th anniversary last year, The Swoosh followed up the Air Huarache’s celebratory slate of offerings with a brand-new construction, debuting the Nike Air Huarache Craft just a few months ago. Having employed a seldom amount of propositions since then, a tried-and-true “Black/White” pairing is now entering the fold.
