rewind943.com

Work week weather: Rain, followed by rain, rain, rain and chance of rain

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – This week you can expect rain followed by rain, then rain, rain, rain, rain, rain and rain, ending with a slight chance of rain. The week starts with a 100% chance of rain on Monday, then every forecast through Thursday has a 70% to 90% chance, according to the National Weather Service.
WBKO

Rain is on the way!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday with kick off our next rain maker, bringing showers into the area in the afternoon, and a high temperature in the low-50s. Tuesday, showers become more widespread and there is a chance for thunderstorms into the evening. Tuesday night into Wednesday, there will be...
clarksvillenow.com

Christmas Parade lights up downtown Clarksville | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The annual Lighted Christmas Parade lit up Clarksville on Saturday night. Local businesses, schools and organizations showcased their Christmas spirit with the theme this year of “Christmas Movies.” The event was preceded by SpiritFest at Downtown Commons. More than 100 local businesses,...
Robertson County Source

Springfield’s Winter Wonderland to Open December 9

The City of Springfield’s Winter Wonderland is sure to create lasting memories as hundreds experience the captivating display of thousands of lights and more than a dozen holiday scenes. Join with friends and neighbors to celebrate Winter Wonderland’s 22nd year at J. Travis Price Park, 4155 Wilks Road. The...
whvoradio.com

Cadiz Christmas Parade Kicks Off Holiday Season

A bevy of Christmas lights on vehicles of all shapes and sizes helped kick off the Christmas Holiday season in Cadiz Saturday night during the annual Christmas Parade. More than 50 floats and vehicles were in the parade this year with entry fees raising more than $1,300 in donations to the Trigg County Toys for Tots program conducted by the Trigg County Ambulance Service.
Robertson County Source

2 Upcoming Not-to-Miss Holiday Events in Springfield

It is time to get into the holiday spirit. Here are two events in Springfield to celebrate the season. Time: 6:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. Cost: $1,200 for a table of eight. Created to fund new workforce development programs for the Robertson County Chamber of Commerce, this fundraising event will be black tie and ball gowns. There will be an elegant lounge where guests can relax, specialty cocktails, valet parking, and an elegant dinner with special holiday decor.
rewind943.com

Truck pulled from Cumberland River, body inside may be missing Clarksville man

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Police have recovered a pickup truck from the Cumberland River with a body inside, and they believe the body may be that of a Clarksville man who’s been missing for almost a month. At 1:13 p.m. Monday, Clarksville Police were notified by Lindsay...
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Semi rollover spills grain across Fort Campbell Boulevard

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Southbound lanes of Fort Campbell Boulevard (41A) are currently shut down while crews deal with a rollover crash involving a semi-tractor trailer and a lot of grain. The Clarksville Police Department is assisting the Tennessee Highway Patrol with the crash that occurred at approximately...
Axios

10 must-do holiday activities in Nashville

It's the best time of year. Here are some ideas on how to make the most of the holiday season in Nashville. It's never too early to plan a visit to meet Santa and his elves. Green Hills Mall is hosting Santa's Flight Academy, an immersive holiday photo exhibit. Walk-ups...
wrif.com

Workers Squeeze a 19-Foot Christmas Tree into a House

A video is making the rounds of a delivery crew bringing a 19-foot Christmas tree into a Nashville home. They almost break-off a fixture, but get through unscathed. You see the high ceiling in the living room when the tree is stood up. Watch the video here!. The Best Movies...
clarksvillenow.com

SpiritFest celebrates Christmas with music, camels and Santa Claus | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – SpiritFest filled Downtown Commons with activities for families as a prelude to the Clarksville Lighted Christmas Parade. There were visits with Santa, live music, food trucks, live animals, vendors and a canine demonstration from the Clarksville Police Department. Kris Foust said the event began...
WBBJ

Holiday Happenings in West TN: Dec 4

Sunday Fun-day! There are several fun events happening today in West TN!. Check out our list of events going on Sunday, December 4. Santa’s Shop for St. Jude (Jackson) Drive Thru- Christmas Story (Reagan) Find a full list of Christmas parades around West Tennessee here. For a list of...
thecamdenchronicle.com

Holiday happenings in Benton County

Now that Thanksgiving has flown by, everyone can focus on planning for Christmas. There are so many fun seasonal events planned for Benton County this month, everyone is sure to find an event (or several!) that will make their holiday season something really special. The Benton County Literacy Chapter will...

