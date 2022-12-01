Read full article on original website
rewind943.com
Work week weather: Rain, followed by rain, rain, rain and chance of rain
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – This week you can expect rain followed by rain, then rain, rain, rain, rain, rain and rain, ending with a slight chance of rain. The week starts with a 100% chance of rain on Monday, then every forecast through Thursday has a 70% to 90% chance, according to the National Weather Service.
WBKO
Rain is on the way!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday with kick off our next rain maker, bringing showers into the area in the afternoon, and a high temperature in the low-50s. Tuesday, showers become more widespread and there is a chance for thunderstorms into the evening. Tuesday night into Wednesday, there will be...
clarksvillenow.com
Christmas Parade lights up downtown Clarksville | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The annual Lighted Christmas Parade lit up Clarksville on Saturday night. Local businesses, schools and organizations showcased their Christmas spirit with the theme this year of “Christmas Movies.” The event was preceded by SpiritFest at Downtown Commons. More than 100 local businesses,...
Springfield’s Winter Wonderland to Open December 9
The City of Springfield’s Winter Wonderland is sure to create lasting memories as hundreds experience the captivating display of thousands of lights and more than a dozen holiday scenes. Join with friends and neighbors to celebrate Winter Wonderland’s 22nd year at J. Travis Price Park, 4155 Wilks Road. The...
Community gathers to watch Christmas parade light up Portland
Portland was all aglow Saturday night as the city kicked off the holiday season with its annual Christmas parade.
whvoradio.com
Cadiz Christmas Parade Kicks Off Holiday Season
A bevy of Christmas lights on vehicles of all shapes and sizes helped kick off the Christmas Holiday season in Cadiz Saturday night during the annual Christmas Parade. More than 50 floats and vehicles were in the parade this year with entry fees raising more than $1,300 in donations to the Trigg County Toys for Tots program conducted by the Trigg County Ambulance Service.
2 Upcoming Not-to-Miss Holiday Events in Springfield
It is time to get into the holiday spirit. Here are two events in Springfield to celebrate the season. Time: 6:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. Cost: $1,200 for a table of eight. Created to fund new workforce development programs for the Robertson County Chamber of Commerce, this fundraising event will be black tie and ball gowns. There will be an elegant lounge where guests can relax, specialty cocktails, valet parking, and an elegant dinner with special holiday decor.
rewind943.com
Truck pulled from Cumberland River, body inside may be missing Clarksville man
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Police have recovered a pickup truck from the Cumberland River with a body inside, and they believe the body may be that of a Clarksville man who’s been missing for almost a month. At 1:13 p.m. Monday, Clarksville Police were notified by Lindsay...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Semi rollover spills grain across Fort Campbell Boulevard
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Southbound lanes of Fort Campbell Boulevard (41A) are currently shut down while crews deal with a rollover crash involving a semi-tractor trailer and a lot of grain. The Clarksville Police Department is assisting the Tennessee Highway Patrol with the crash that occurred at approximately...
10 must-do holiday activities in Nashville
It's the best time of year. Here are some ideas on how to make the most of the holiday season in Nashville. It's never too early to plan a visit to meet Santa and his elves. Green Hills Mall is hosting Santa's Flight Academy, an immersive holiday photo exhibit. Walk-ups...
wrif.com
Workers Squeeze a 19-Foot Christmas Tree into a House
A video is making the rounds of a delivery crew bringing a 19-foot Christmas tree into a Nashville home. They almost break-off a fixture, but get through unscathed. You see the high ceiling in the living room when the tree is stood up. Watch the video here!. The Best Movies...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Clarksville. The accident happened near Memorial Drive at around 5:17 p.m. The collision involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.
clarksvillenow.com
SpiritFest celebrates Christmas with music, camels and Santa Claus | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – SpiritFest filled Downtown Commons with activities for families as a prelude to the Clarksville Lighted Christmas Parade. There were visits with Santa, live music, food trucks, live animals, vendors and a canine demonstration from the Clarksville Police Department. Kris Foust said the event began...
WBBJ
Holiday Happenings in West TN: Dec 4
Sunday Fun-day! There are several fun events happening today in West TN!. Check out our list of events going on Sunday, December 4. Santa’s Shop for St. Jude (Jackson) Drive Thru- Christmas Story (Reagan) Find a full list of Christmas parades around West Tennessee here. For a list of...
thecamdenchronicle.com
Holiday happenings in Benton County
Now that Thanksgiving has flown by, everyone can focus on planning for Christmas. There are so many fun seasonal events planned for Benton County this month, everyone is sure to find an event (or several!) that will make their holiday season something really special. The Benton County Literacy Chapter will...
Shooting threat cancels Christmas parade in Bowling Green
A shooting threat against protestors lead to the Bowling Green Christmas Parade getting canceled on Saturday.
smokeybarn.com
Local 2022 Christmas Light Shows – Take A Drive With Family & Friends (Must See)
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – It’s that time of year again, pile the kids in the car and see the lights!! Below are some of the best light shows in Robertson County!. Load the kids in the car and see the local Charlie Brown Christmas Animated...
