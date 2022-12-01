ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Study Ranks Colorado as the No. 7 Most Stressed State in America

Although 2022 has given us a slight break from a pandemic-riddled past, this year hasn't been all sunshine and roses. Taking into account the lingering effects of COVID-19, foreign turmoil, and economic difficulties, it might be safe to say that we're all still feeling stressed out. However, some states are...
The Story Behind Colorado’s World’s Wonder View Tower

Nowadays, a tall tower that stands along US Highway 24 in Colorado’s Eastern plains is just a relic of the past, but that doesn't stop those driving by from wondering what it used to be. The World's Wonder View Tower was constructed in 1926 by Charles W. Gregory and...
Has This Popular Midwest Trend Migrated to Colorado?

Growing up in Ohio, it was super common to see plastic or concrete goose statues dressed up in clothing on peoples' porches or in front yards - including my own. This unique trend is not something that's seen very often in Colorado, but could that be changing?. History. Lawn ornaments...
Colorado Is NOT A Good State For Fast Food Lovers. Here’s Why

Colorado is a busy state, which means we love our fast food options around town. Apparently, though, Colorado is not a great state for fast-food lovers... Here's why. Maybe you're just busy all of the time and it's easy, or maybe you just love fast food. From the golden arches to the king of the burgers. From the best chicken ever (except on Sundays) to Louisianna fast. Or maybe you like to run "for the border." Colorado has pretty much every single major fast food restaurant somewhere within our box state. So why are;t we a good state for fast food lovers?
If We Had to Leave Colorado We Definitely Would Not Move To…

Have you ever been faced with the prospect of having to leave Colorado? Where would you go? Is there a state you absolutely wouldn't even consider moving to?. I asked on Facebook, "You have to move out of Colorado, but you can pick one state to avoid being relocated to... Where are you NOT moving to, and why?" Here's what you had to say.
Colorado is Home to a Fascinating Seven-Story Mausoleum

Like any civilized area with a lot of history, Colorado is, out of necessity, full of cemeteries. However, one cemetery also has an enormously tall building that serves the same purpose; being the final resting place for deceased Coloradans that is truly unique. Keep scrolling to learn about Colorado's gigantic,...
Is it Illegal to Not Dim Bright Lights While Driving in Colorado?

Have you ever wondered if it's illegal in Colorado for somebody to not dim their headlights for oncoming traffic?. We've all felt the irritation - and perhaps even rage- when we have been blinded by oncoming headlights that weren't dimmed. I'm pretty sure I'm not the only one who has voiced some choice words for an inconsiderate - or forgetful driver. Of course, nobody's perfect. Has anyone among us - at some point- failed to dim our headlights for oncoming traffic?
25 Things Coloradans Do When the Weather Gets Cold

If you've lived in Colorado long enough, you've probably noticed that we do things a little differently than other states during the winter. Colorado's cold climate during these months calls for a complete change in lifestyle and showcases a unique identity that most Coloradans have. Here are 25 things that...
Can You See the Northern Lights in the Colorado Sky?

Many years ago, when I was working nights on one of our stations, I saw a red hue in the sky. It was around 11 p.m. when I saw it. I was the only one in the building, and it was a little unnerving, to say the least. I took a few phone calls from listeners who all claimed they saw it too. I wasn’t a news person, but they too, were wondering if I could see it, and what it was. During those calls, we speculated it could be the Northern Lights, or perhaps some sort of UFO. To this day, I’m not sure what it was we saw.
The Oldest Living Dog Was Adopted From a Colorado Shelter

Throughout the month of November, animal rescues and shelters across Colorado focused their efforts on helping older pets find forever homes. And in honor of November being 'National Adopt a Senior Pet Month,' comes an inspiring story that wouldn't have been possible without the help of a Colorado shelter. Although...
Do You Know Who Stole This From Colorado’s Mesa Verde?

United States Park Rangers at Colorado's Mesa Verde National Park ask your help to track down a utility trailer and those responsible for stealing it. Have you seen this vehicle?. Stolen From Colorado's Mesa Verde National Park. Check out the video above. This footage, captured in the early morning hours...
History of Mount Elbert: Colorado’s Highest 14er

Have you ever been to the highest summit in the Rocky Mountains? Colorado's Mount Elbert is a popular 14er mountain to climb, and a breathtaking mountain to behold. Not only is Mount Elbert the highest point in the state of Colorado, but it is also the second-highest peak in the contiguous United States behind Mount Whitney.
15 Towns In Utah With The Dirtiest Sounding Names

Do you have the sense of humor of a 13-year-old boy? Me too. I can’t tell you how many times I have "huh huh huh"'ed like Beavis and Butthead just because I saw a sign that had the word WOOD on it. Whenever I go to Island Grinds in...
This Colorado Structure Is One Of The Tallest In The World

Did you know there's a manmade structure in Colorado that stands at 1,995 feet? At that height, this structure is one of the tallest manmade structures in the World. You'll find this amazing tower east of Denver, Colorado. According to Wikipedia, it ranks as the 41st tallest structure on Earth.
The Highest Priced Home In Utah For Sale Right Now

Here at Today's Hit Music B92.1, we’re always on the lookout for the BIGGEST and MOST INTERESTING things in Utah. When it comes to the BIGGEST thing, that's obviously your mom. But when it comes to the most INTERESTING things, the nosiest parts of our natures want to see...
