Woman tells police: Univ. of Nebraska coach strangled me
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska's interim football coach for nine games this season, is accused of putting his hands around a woman's throat, pulling her hair and punching her before being taken into custody, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday. Joseph, 54, was arrested Wednesday on...
Mickey Joseph punched and choked his wife during argument over infidelity, Lincoln police say
Former Nebraska interim football coach Mickey Joseph pushed, punched and choked his wife and pulled her hair during an argument the couple had over infidelity, Lincoln police allege in a court document filed Thursday. Lancaster County prosecutors charged Joseph, 54, with one felony count of assault by strangulation or suffocation,...
Nebraska Football: Three more players enter transfer portal
Jaeden Gould during a game for Bergen CatholicPhoto by(Brian Dohn/247Sports) There was more news for Nebraska football on Friday evening, as several players entered the transfer portal. Safety Jaeden Gould, kicker Chase Contreraz, and wide receiver Kamonte Grimes all entered the transfer portal, per Steve Marik of InsideNebraska.
UPDATE: Second threatening note found Saturday at Omaha Church
A statement from Christ Community Church said a threatening note was found on their Church door Saturday morning.
Court documents provide more details into Mickey Joseph’s arrest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Court documents are providing additional details into what led up to the arrest of Mickey Joseph, who served as the interim head coach for the Nebraska football team during the 2022 season. Joseph was arrested in Lincoln on Wednesday afternoon. According to Lincoln Police, officers were...
College Basketball World Shocked By Sunday Upset
Arguably the favorite to win the Big East just went down in a stunning upset on Sunday. Creighton, the No. 7 team in the country, lost to unranked Nebraska on Sunday evening. The Huskers upset the Blue Jays, 63-53, on Sunday evening. The college basketball world is pretty shocked. "College...
Another Omaha church threatened with note
After another cold start sunny skies and a south breeze should help to warm things up today. Morning temperatures in the teens should jump into the mid-40s this afternoon. Not quite as cold tonight but lows still drop into the teens. Warming up a little for Sunday afternoon. UNO Department...
Kansas man receives over five years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man from Kansas was sentenced to over five years in prison for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 29-year-old Westleigh Miesner, of Kansas, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Friday. He was charged for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five grams or more of actual methamphetamine. Miesner will serve 66 months in prison and a four-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
Contractor turns self in after arrest warrant issued for theft
CASS COUNTY, Nebraska (WOWT) - A siding contractor charged with felony theft by deception turned himself in Friday at the Cass County jail in Plattsmouth. Mark Scheidewind, 46, represented Midwest Restorations on a siding order for a Beaver Lake home. The wrong siding was delivered in June and returned but...
Colorado's AD Had Message About Nebraska Fans Today
Colorado stole some headlines this weekend by hiring Deion Sanders to be its new head football coach. Plucking Sanders from Jackson State could be a coup for the Buffaloes, who desperately need to inject life into the program. Sanders is already working the recruiting trail for his new team, and it's paying immediate dividends.
Mickey Joseph accused of physically assaulting, choking his wife, according to court documents
LINCOLN, Neb. — Mickey Joseph is accused of physically assaulting and choking his wife, according to court documents. The former Nebraska interim football coach was arrested Wednesday and is charged with strangulation. Around 1:54 p.m., officers responded to a residence near S 34th Street and Tree Line Drive for...
Nebraska Football: Ameer Abdullah voices strong support for Matt Rhule
Ameer Abdullah during a gamePhoto by(Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports) Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule has had a busy week as he leads the program. Now, he is also getting endorsements from several Husker greats.
Football player charged with two counts of robbery
Tobechukwu Okafor, 19, is accused of two attempted robberies in October. He was arrested in Omaha on Nov. 19 and is listed as an inmate at the Buffalo County Jail. A warrant for his arrest was made by the Buffalo County Court on Nov. 16. The court is charging Okafor for two counts of robbery.
Stolen Vehicle Pulled From Holmes Lake
Lincoln Police were called to the north shore of Holmes Lake on Sunday afternoon to investigate an accident. When officers arrived they found a vehicle unoccupied and submerged in the lake near the dam. Lincoln Fire and rescue crews were called and pulled the SUV from the water and towed...
State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud
LINCOLN — State and local officials are investigating what might be Nebraska’s largest case of bank fraud related to loans obtained by a recently deceased Lincoln developer. Claims by banks and other lenders against the estate of Aaron Marshbanks already total more than $30 million and may eclipse $50 million by the time all of […] The post State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Neb. doctor's license stripped after drug allegations
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there...
32-year-old arrested after two-car crash in southeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A 32-year-old man was arrested after a crash near S. 84th Street and Nebraska Highway 2 on Friday. According to Lincoln Police, a vehicle was traveling southbound on 84th Street when it hit a northbound vehicle which was attempting to turn onto Highway 2 at 11:47 p.m.
A Nebraska Mom Vanished Over a Week Ago. Authorities Just Charged Her Ex-Boyfriend with Kidnapping
Authorities continue the search for a Nebraska mom who disappeared earlier this month. According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, 43-year-old Cari Allen was last seen Nov. 19, near her home in Omaha, Neb. On Monday, authorities announced that 47-year-old Aldrick Scott of Topeka, Kan., is wanted in connection to...
Physician's license suspended in 2 states after allegedly using drugs on duty
The Iowa Board of Medicine has suspended the license of emergency room physician Maman Ali, MD, who allegedly was under the influence of narcotics while treating patients, Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Nov. 30. In February, Dr. Ali was treating patients at the emergency room at Carroll, Iowa-based St. Anthony Regional...
Omaha man sentenced over 24 years in prison for distributing meth
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 42-year-old Omaha man was sentenced on Thursday to more than 24 years in prison for distributing meth. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Kenneth Blair III was sentenced Thursday by United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard to a term of 292 months in prison after his convictions for distribution and possession of meth with intent to distribute.
