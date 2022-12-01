Read full article on original website
LSU football: Who's in? Who's out? Tracking Brian Kelly, Tigers' transfer portal activity
BATON ROUGE – Brian Kelly sees the transfer portal as a coin. There are two sides: It can be helpful, but also can be hurtful. "I think it's one of the areas that can really get you in trouble, or really can get you out of trouble," LSU football's coach said. "... I think when you go into the transfer portal, you better know what you're getting."
LSU women's basketball at Tulane: Live updates
Last time out on Tuesday, LSU played an instate foe and Southeastern Louisiana "exposed" some things as Kim Mulkey's struggled for much of the night in the 63-55 victory. The No. 11 Tigers (8-0) now hit the road in their first true road of the season to take on Tulane at Fogelman Arena Sunday (4 p.m., ESPN+).
In a game to forget, LSU football found a slice of hope: Garrett Nussmeier
ATLANTA — Once the halftime whistle sounded, very little had gone right for LSU football. The Tigers (9-4) were getting their butts handed to them by No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on the way to a 50-30 loss. They had just surrendered a 28-3 run to finish the half down 25 points.
LSU football to face Purdue in the Citrus Bowl
BATON ROUGE - LSU football will face Purdue in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida. The game will be played on Jan. 2 (noon, ABC) at at Camping World Stadium. It will be the first matchup between the two teams. The No. 17 Tigers (9-4) lost to No. 1 Georgia...
Brian Kelly gives injury update for Jayden Daniels ahead of Citrus Bowl vs. Purdue
BATON ROUGE — LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels will need a week to 10 days to fully recover from an ankle injury that he aggravated during Saturday's SEC Championship game loss to No. 1 Georgia, Tigers coach Brian Kelly said Sunday. Daniels originally injured the ankle during LSU's loss...
If LSU football's Garrett Nussmeier seeks a transfer, Tennessee should take a peek | Toppmeyer
Atlanta – Coaches in the market for a transfer quarterback should have watched the second half of Saturday's SEC Championship with interest. With each deep ball that penetrated Georgia’s usually ironclad but suddenly vulnerable secondary, LSU backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeier polished his résumé. His sizzling relief performance served as a bright spot in No. 14 LSU's 50-30 loss to No. 1 Georgia on Saturday in the SEC Championship.
LSU football vs. Purdue in Citrus Bowl: Score prediction, scouting report
BATON ROUGE - No. 17 LSU football will face Purdue in the Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Jan. 2 (noon, ABC). The Tigers (9-4) enter the game following their 50-30 defeat to No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday. The Boilermakers (8-5) also are coming a loss, 43-22, to No. 2 Michigan in the Big Ten Championship.
LSU football gets smoked by Georgia, dashing SEC title hopes
ATLANTA - LSU football in 2022 is many things, but SEC champion is not one of them. The Tigers lost that opportunity on Saturday against No. 1 Georgia, falling to the Bulldogs 50-30 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. No. 14 LSU (9-4) got off to a solid start, forcing a three-and-out on...
LSU football grades: Guess who received the F in Tigers' SEC Championship Game loss
ATLANTA - No. 14 LSU football got blown out by No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, 50-30. The Tigers (9-4) were in position to score the game's first points, but Damian Ramos' blocked field goal attempt was recovered and returned for a Georgia touchdown. LSU answered back with a touchdown of its own, but the Bulldogs (13-0) went on a 28-3 run to end the half with a 35-10 lead.
LHSAA 2022 Prep Classic: How to purchase tickets for state championship games
New Orleans will welcome 16 high school football teams from across Louisiana for the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Prep Classic state championship series to be played inside the Caesars Superdome from Thursday through Saturday. Supporters for all those 16 teams can now buy tickets from the LHSAA website, directly...
LSU football score vs. Georgia: Live updates from the SEC Championship Game
ATLANTA – LSU football will try to score its third SEC title in 11 years when it faces No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday (3 p.m., CBS). No. 14 LSU (9-3) is attempting to bounce back from a 38-23 upset loss at...
Second quarter rally propels Port Allen past White Castle
One quarter made all the difference in the battle of two prep basketball powerhouses during an early season showdown last Friday. A 31-point rally in the second quarter helped three-time consecutive Class 2A state champion Port Allen stave off two-time consecutive 1A runner-up White Castle, 67-52, in front of a packed house at WCHS Gymnasium.
All Is Bright brings early Christmas cheer to Plaquemine
LSU’s appearance in the SEC Championship game Saturday brought concerns about a smaller than expected turnout for Plaquemine’s Christmas season tradition, but those worries diminished quickly. The Plaquemine Main Street Board’s Yuletide celebration along Railroad Avenue drew strong attendance for everything from food and music to vendors and...
Plaquemine Garden Club decks the halls of the Iberville Parish Museum
Plaquemine Garden Club members Bernadine Legendre and Jeannine Dunn decorated the Iberville Parish Museum mantle. Using the Christmas season, a lovely scene with an heirloom China Nativity, a Christmas tree with a star, signifying the birth of Christ, and a reindeer all nestled among green garland. A card saying Peace on Earth completed the scene.
Interim Plaquemine police chief to be hired at special meeting
The Plaquemine Board of Selectmen will convene in a special meeting Dec. 13 to appoint an interim police chief to fill the unexpired term of Kenny Payne. Plaquemine Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves Jr. called the special meeting after Payne retired from office. Reeves would not reveal the name...
