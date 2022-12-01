ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Can Labour revive its fortunes in Scotland?

Labour has outlined proposals for a series of constitutional reforms aimed in part at reviving the party's fortunes in Scotland. Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown says the ground on which the battle is fought in Scotland "is changing forever", and that his party offers a fresh route through the debate over independence.
BBC

Zebre Parma 17-45 Glasgow Warriors: Scots get first URC away win for 11 months

United Rugby Championship: Zebre Parma v Glasgow Warriors. Tries: Manjezi, Cancelliere, McDowall, Matthews 2, Miotti; Pen: Horne; Cons: Horne 6;. Glasgow Warriors picked up a first away win for 11 months in the United Rugby Championship by defeating Zebre Parma. Warriors struggled in the opening period and Pierre Bruno gave...
BBC

Raheem Sterling leaves England World Cup squad after burglary at family home

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Raheem Sterling has left the England World Cup squad in Qatar and returned to London after...
theScore

England to meet France in World Cup quarters after cruising past Senegal

Al Khor, Qatar, Dec 4, 2022 (AFP) - England set up a titanic World Cup quarter-final against holders France as Jude Bellingham's masterclass inspired a 3-0 win against Senegal in the last 16 on Sunday. Gareth Southgate's side survived a nervous start at the Al Bayt Stadium before Jordan Henderson...
BBC

Premiership: London Irish 39-17 Newcastle Falcons: Exiles off bottom

Tries: Stokes, Jackson, Luna 2, Coleman Cons: Jackson 4 Pens: Jackson 2. Tries: Carreras, Pepper Cons: Connon 2 Pen: Connon. London Irish moved off the bottom of the Premiership with a pulsating win over Newcastle Falcons. The Exiles led by six points at the break as Paddy Jackson's two penalties...
BBC

Kai Pearce-Paul & Will Pryce to join NRL side Newcastle Knights after 2023 season

Wigan's Kai Pearce-Paul and Huddersfield's Will Pryce will join NRL side Newcastle Knights following the end of the 2023 Super League season. The pair have joined the Knights for the 2024 and 2025 campaigns. England international Pearce-Paul, 21, joined Wigan from London Broncos in 2019 and has since made 38...
BBC

Hearts' friendly with Almeria abandoned after 'altercations', says Scottish club

Hearts' friendly match with UD Almeria in Spain was abandoned in the first half after fighting broke out between players. The Scottish Premiership side were trailing 1-0 to Dyego Sousa's opener when Hearts' Alex Cochrane and Almeria's Rodrigo Ely were sent off. "The decision has been made to abandon the...
SB Nation

Everton News: Simms scores, Cunha linked, World Cup How to Watch

With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. We’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on Jordan Pickford and England’s quest for glory.
BBC

Glasgow City comeback win over Hibernian keeps them top of SWPL1

Glasgow City came from behind to beat Hibernian 2-1 and stay top of Scottish Women's Premier League 1. Michaela McAlonie put Hibs in front but Jenna Clark's header and Liana Hinds' own goal keeps City two points clear. Rangers stay second after a 10-0 win at Glasgow Women while Celtic...
NBC Sports

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place. We’re at the 2022 World Cup break, and the final few rounds of Premier League fixtures caused so many shocks. Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?. Almost at the...

