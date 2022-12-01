Read full article on original website
BBC
Pakistan v England: Harry Brook & Will Jacks help engineer England into strong position
First Test, Rawalpindi (day four of five) England 657 (Brook 153, Crawley 122, Pope 108, Duckett 107) & 264-7 dec (Brook 87) Pakistan 579 (Babar 136, Imam 121, Shafique 114, Jacks 6-161) & 80-2 (Imam 43*) Pakistan need further 263 to win. England's first Test against Pakistan is set for...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Celtic's Daizen Maeda gives Japan the lead against Croatia
Watch as Celtic's Daizen Maeda gives Japan the lead against Croatia at the World Cup. Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer. Watch more of our World Cup 2022 video. Available to UK users only.
BBC
Can Labour revive its fortunes in Scotland?
Labour has outlined proposals for a series of constitutional reforms aimed in part at reviving the party's fortunes in Scotland. Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown says the ground on which the battle is fought in Scotland "is changing forever", and that his party offers a fresh route through the debate over independence.
BBC
Zebre Parma 17-45 Glasgow Warriors: Scots get first URC away win for 11 months
United Rugby Championship: Zebre Parma v Glasgow Warriors. Tries: Manjezi, Cancelliere, McDowall, Matthews 2, Miotti; Pen: Horne; Cons: Horne 6;. Glasgow Warriors picked up a first away win for 11 months in the United Rugby Championship by defeating Zebre Parma. Warriors struggled in the opening period and Pierre Bruno gave...
BBC
Raheem Sterling leaves England World Cup squad after burglary at family home
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Raheem Sterling has left the England World Cup squad in Qatar and returned to London after...
theScore
England to meet France in World Cup quarters after cruising past Senegal
Al Khor, Qatar, Dec 4, 2022 (AFP) - England set up a titanic World Cup quarter-final against holders France as Jude Bellingham's masterclass inspired a 3-0 win against Senegal in the last 16 on Sunday. Gareth Southgate's side survived a nervous start at the Al Bayt Stadium before Jordan Henderson...
BBC
Pakistan v England: Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum are 'pioneers' - Paul Collingwood
Captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum are "pioneers" in their approach to Test cricket, according to England assistant Paul Collingwood. England's aggressive declaration at tea on the fourth day of the first Test set Pakistan 343 to win, with the home side closing on 80-2. "Sometimes I think it's...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Croatia ‘experience tells’ on penalties but heartbreak again for Japan
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Japan were once again on the verge of the World...
‘Glee three kings’: what the UK papers say about England’s World Cup win against Senegal
Excitement over England’s 3-0 win against Senegal is evident across front pages on Monday. The Guardian carries an image of captain Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka under the headline “Three … and easy. England see off Senegal”. Kane, Saka and Jordan Henderson all scored...
BBC
Premiership: London Irish 39-17 Newcastle Falcons: Exiles off bottom
Tries: Stokes, Jackson, Luna 2, Coleman Cons: Jackson 4 Pens: Jackson 2. Tries: Carreras, Pepper Cons: Connon 2 Pen: Connon. London Irish moved off the bottom of the Premiership with a pulsating win over Newcastle Falcons. The Exiles led by six points at the break as Paddy Jackson's two penalties...
BBC
Kai Pearce-Paul & Will Pryce to join NRL side Newcastle Knights after 2023 season
Wigan's Kai Pearce-Paul and Huddersfield's Will Pryce will join NRL side Newcastle Knights following the end of the 2023 Super League season. The pair have joined the Knights for the 2024 and 2025 campaigns. England international Pearce-Paul, 21, joined Wigan from London Broncos in 2019 and has since made 38...
BBC
UCI Track Champions League 2022: Katie Archibald's London win not enough to retain endurance title
Katie Archibald relinquished the women's endurance title in the UCI Track Champions League despite winning the final elimination race in London. The Scot, 28, closed the gap on overall leader Jennifer Valente in the women's scratch race at Lee Valley VeloPark. But Valente took second in the elimination to secure...
BBC
Hearts' friendly with Almeria abandoned after 'altercations', says Scottish club
Hearts' friendly match with UD Almeria in Spain was abandoned in the first half after fighting broke out between players. The Scottish Premiership side were trailing 1-0 to Dyego Sousa's opener when Hearts' Alex Cochrane and Almeria's Rodrigo Ely were sent off. "The decision has been made to abandon the...
BBC
England v Senegal: Gareth Southgate says 'favourites' tag means nothing before last-16 tie
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Gareth Southgate says England's tag as "favourites" means nothing as they prepare for their World Cup...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal counters critics by reaching quarter-finals
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Louis van Gaal is a taste many football purists in the Netherlands still struggle to acquire...
BBC
Premiership: Bristol Bears 26-26 Leicester Tigers - hosts fight back to draw with champions
Tries: Radradra, Piutau, Byrne, Ibitoye Cons: Sheedy, MacGinty. Tries: Kelly, Ashton, Montoya Con: Burns Pens: Burns 3. Bristol came from behind to secure a dramatic 26-26 draw with Leicester at Ashton Gate. Semi Radradra and Charles Piutau scored for Bristol but a trio of tries from Dan Kelly, Chris Ashton...
SB Nation
Everton News: Simms scores, Cunha linked, World Cup How to Watch
With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. We’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on Jordan Pickford and England’s quest for glory.
BBC
Glasgow City comeback win over Hibernian keeps them top of SWPL1
Glasgow City came from behind to beat Hibernian 2-1 and stay top of Scottish Women's Premier League 1. Michaela McAlonie put Hibs in front but Jenna Clark's header and Liana Hinds' own goal keeps City two points clear. Rangers stay second after a 10-0 win at Glasgow Women while Celtic...
NBC Sports
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place. We’re at the 2022 World Cup break, and the final few rounds of Premier League fixtures caused so many shocks. Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?. Almost at the...
