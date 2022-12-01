ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwen Stefani wows in 90s-style outfit and Marilyn Monroe curls

By Anna Rahmanan
 4 days ago

Already considered the queen of ‘90s style, Gwen Stefani delighted her fans in a quintessential retro outfit in her latest Instagram post.

The beauty guru (don't forget that Gwen Stefani did her own makeup for the Met Gala and she looked flawless !) is seen wearing a plain white wife beater over a red bra that peeks from under the shirt just so, which the star matched with a pink skirt with red detailing and black fishnet stockings.

To complete the outfit, Gwen opted for a white-red-and-green jacket that she donned off the shoulder and is oh-so-reminiscent of the sorts of outfits that the artist wore all throughout the '90s while touring with band No Doubt.

The 53-year-old celebrity's Marilyn Monroe-like hairdo, though, has drawn just as much attention as her outfit did. Her platinum blonde curls work perfectly with her ensemble, especially given the red lip that Gwen chose. Speaking of: in the Instagram post, the artist listed all the products that she used in the shoot, part of her own line GXVQ Beauty.

As mentioned in her caption, Gwen used her All Time Prime as a base, the Rich Girl and Dazzle shades on her eyes, the Original Recipe, Scarlet Red and Shade 5 on the rest of her face. The result is, unsurprisingly, strikingly beautiful.

Much has been said about The Voice coach's look throughout the years and, to the delight of all of her fans, Gwen Stefani revealed the secret behind her youthful complexion just last year - and we’re still thinking about it.

"Blake is the greatest guy. I look back over the past few years and look at pictures of when I first started kissing Blake, and I look the best I’ve ever looked in my life in those photos," she said in an interview with Stellar magazine in regards to her now husband Blake Shelton. "Love must look good on me. I feel like that does show through – it really does."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37FY3x_0jU2bNWn00

(Image credit: Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)

Love clearly makes the world go round - and helps women with their skin routine!

The happy couple, who met on the set of The Voice in 2014, celebrated their first wedding anniversary this past July and, as her followers may remember, their big day was made even more special given a hidden heartfelt message in the pop star's veil, which featured the names of some of her nearest and dearest, including that of her to-be spouse and her sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, whom she shares with with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

Speaking of their initial meeting, although her husband Blake Shelton is stepping away from The Voice for this reason, we expect Gwen to continue appearing on the beloved music show. Most recently, the artist was also featured on Sean Paul's single Light My Fire - also appearing on the track's music video.

