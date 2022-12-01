Read full article on original website
IGO reports fire at its Nova nickel-copper-cobalt mine, operations suspended
The company said that in the early hours of Saturday, 3 December 2022, a fire damaged the 10MW...
Sigma Lithium triples NPV to US$15.3B at its Grota do Cirilo project in Brazil
In its press release, the company said that the production expansion study demonstrated robust project economics, highlighted by...
Copper processing company gets backing from BMW
German car maker BMW announced on Thursday that it had invested in Jetti Resources, which has the technology to extract copper from low grade material. On Saturday mining audiences manager Michael McCrae recorded Kitco Roundtable. McCrae also covered gold's big run in November.
'The big producing copper assets are getting old and tired' - Arras Minerals looks to fill the gap
(Kitco News) - Increased demand and declining production favors copper, said Arras Minerals' CEO Tim Barry. Last month Barry spoke to Kitco Mining at Deutsche Goldmesse at Frankfurt. Arras Minerals (TSX-V: ARK) is focused on copper-gold assets in Kazakhstan. In 2020 Arras entered into an agreement with Swiss-based Copperbelt AG...
Falling head grades put pressure on gold mining industry - report
This fall is partly attributable to the increase in gold price over the same period, which makes lower...
Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November
(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...
Alaska mining project CEO criticises US EPA veto suggestion
The top boss of a proposed Alaskan mine, which has been through a roller coaster of regulations for the past 15 years, called the recommendation that the US environmental agency should veto the project a "massive regulatory overreach". Mining waste from the Pebble Mine project, which has one of the...
USDC issuer Circle terminates its proposed SPAC merger with Concord
The merger was first announced in July 2021 with a preliminary valuation of $4.5 billion but was amended...
Top commodity performer of 2023? Bloomberg Intelligence points to gold
(Kitco News) Gold could be the top commodity performer in 2023 as central banks shift to easing after their aggressive tightening cycles that defined this year and limited gold's price action, said Bloomberg Intelligence in its outlook. "Our base case is toward a global deflationary reset that will shift central-bank...
Gold's utility as a global currency will support prices in 2023 - MarketVector's Yang
In an interview with Kitco News, Joy Yang, global head of index product management at MarketVector Indexes, said...
Wall St sinks as strong services data causes jitters over Fed direction
Dec 5 (Reuters) - The main U.S. benchmarks dropped on Monday as investors fretted that better-than-expected service-sector activity could point to the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates for longer, while shares of Tesla slid on reports of a production cut in China. The electric-vehicle maker (TSLA.O) shed 5.7% on plans...
Credit Suisse business stable, chairman tells broadcaster SRF
ZURICH, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has seen a stabilisation in the outflows of client funds, Chairman Axel Lehmann told Swiss broadcaster SRF on Monday, adding that the embattled bank's business is "definitely stable." "Thankfully the outflows have stabilised," Lehman told SRF in an interview to be broadcast...
2023 'surprise' scenarios: gold price at $2,250 and Bitcoin at $5,000 - Standard Chartered
(Kitco News) Markets are underpricing several "surprise" scenarios for next year, according to Standard Chartered. The list includes Bitcoin dropping to $5,000 and gold rallying to a new record high of $2,250 an ounce. Bitcoin could see significant losses next year as the technology sector continues to suffer and the...
Bitcoin Dec. 5 daily chart alert - Bulls working on price uptrend
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are firmer and hit a three-week high in early U.S. trading Monday. Prices are now in a fledgling uptrend on the daily bar chart. Bulls have the slight near-term technical advantage to suggest the path of least resistance for prices is sideways to higher in the near term. Stay tuned right here!
Steady price action in gold, silver but bulls in command
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are near unchanged levels in early U.S. trading Monday, as gold...
SEBA Bank and HashKey partner up to promote institutional crypto adoption in Hong Kong and Switzerland
Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by the two firms, HashKey will become SEBA Bank's preferred digital...
Gold SWOT: As Fed Chair Powell signals slower rate hikes, gold continued to climb last week
The best performing precious metal for the week was silver, up 8.15%. The global silver market is forecast to record a second consecutive deficit in 2022, with a multi-decade supply gap of 194 million ounces forecast, as demand is set to rise to a new high this year. Industrial demand is on course to grow to 539 million ounces, bolstered by developments such as ongoing vehicle electrification, growing adoption of 5G technologies and government commitments to green infrastructure.
Gold, silver hit hard by profit taking, bearish outside markets
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in midday U.S. trading Monday after hitting multi-month...
