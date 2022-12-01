ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Washington Commanders at New York Giants: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 13 matchup

By Richard Morin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

A battle for position in the NFC playoff picture takes place when Taylor Heinecke's Washington Commanders (7-5) hit the road to take on Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants (7-4).

After an incredible start to the season, Brian Daboll's Giants are surprising home underdogs against the Commanders. Coach Ron Rivera has his team believing, and all Heinecke does at QB is win games. Can the Commanders win another one in this epic NFC East showdown? The game will kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Commanders vs. Giants Week 13 game:

Commanders at Giants odds, moneyline and over/under

OPINION: Sean Taylor memorial latest sign Washington Commanders can't get anything right

WEEK 13 NFL POWER RANKINGS: How far have once mighty Rams, Packers fallen?

NFL WEEK 12 WINNERS AND LOSERS: Eagles' dominant o-line powers near-record rushing game

NFL Week 13 odds, predictions and picks

Bills vs. Patriots | Jets vs. Vikings | Broncos vs. Ravens | Commanders vs. Giants | Packers vs. Bears | Titans vs. Eagles | Steelers vs. Falcons | Browns vs. Texans | Jaguars vs. Lions | Seahawks vs. Rams | Dolphins vs. 49ers | Chargers vs. Raiders | Chiefs vs. Bengals | Colts vs. Cowboys | Saints vs. Buccaneers

Lorenzo Reyes: Commanders 20, Giants 14

Washington is a completely different team with Heinicke under center, and the Giants have come back down to earth. If this is the week when Chase Young returns, New York’s chances become even more tenuous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tq8d2_0jU2XGqW00
Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass in the end zone against the Atlanta Falcons in the final minute during the fourth quarter at FedExField. Geoff Burke, USA TODAY Sports

Safid Deen: Giants 24, Commanders 20

The Commanders are on a roll, winning three in a row after handing the Eagles their first loss of the season. But there’s nothing like a division opponent to ruin a good time. The Giants do just that to the Commanders, getting a win at home after losing two straight.

Lance Pugmire: Giants 20, Commanders 17

For all the talk about Washington’s defense, New York has allowed fewer points this season. Daniel Jones should be able to execute more effectively than Atlanta did, thus ending the Commanders’ three-game winning streak.

Jarrett Bell: Giants 25, Commanders 20

Nate Davis: Commanders 23, Giants 17

Tyler Dragon: Giants 21, Commanders 17

32 THINGS WE LEARNED: Recapping Week 13 of 2022 NFL season: QB Mike White moves Jets into playoff field

NEW BUCKETS: The NFL has returned alternate helmets in 2022: Ranking all 13 from best to worst

IN-DEPTH: The NFL coaches project

NFL salaries: These are the highest-paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Washington Commanders at New York Giants: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 13 matchup

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Is Demanding Head Coach Be Fired Sunday

You have to do it now, Broncos. On Sunday, Denver lost to the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens, giving up the lead late. Baltimore topped Denver, 10-9, on Sunday afternoon. This has to be it for head coach Nathaniel Hackett, right? Fans are calling for his immediate firing. "I've said this...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL Team Was Booed Coming Out Of Tunnel At Home

It's no secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers have one of, if not the best traveling fanbase in the NFL. That was proven yet again on Sunday afternoon when their fans were louder than Falcons fans. The Falcons even got booed when they were running out of the tunnel just before kickoff.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With Andy Reid's Decision Tonight

The Kansas City Chiefs had a fourth and short in opposing territory, trailing the Cincinnati Bengals by three points, late in the fourth quarter. But rather than go for it with the best quarterback in the National Football League, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid opted to kick a long field goal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reportedly Targeting Major SEC Assistant Coach

Deion Sanders is reportedly not waiting around to fill out his staff at Colorado. According to a report this weekend, the Buffaloes' new head coach is targeting a prominent SEC assistant coach. Sanders is reportedly interested in bringing Charles Kelly with him to Boulder, according to Football Scoop. Kelly is...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

MLB Star Has Reportedly Requested A Trade

Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been begging ownership to invest in the team, rather than trade away players for future assets. That line of thinking from the Pirates is likely to cost them their best player. Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly requested a trade from the team following their run of losing seasons.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Family Problem

Deion Sanders is officially the next head coach at Colorado. He was introduced on Sunday afternoon. During his introduction press conference, the Buffaloes' new head coach said that one of his sons, defensive back Shilo, did not make the trip to Colorado this weekend, as he's in the dog house.
BOULDER, CO
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Denver Broncos news

The Denver Broncos undoubtedly hoped to be among the best teams in the NFL this season, but that certainly hasn’t been the case. The team ranks dead last in scoring offense, averaging just 13.8 points per game. Not only is the team not among the best teams in the league, but Denver’s entire season of Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Denver Broncos news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

699K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy