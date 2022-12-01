Washington Commanders at New York Giants: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 13 matchup

A battle for position in the NFC playoff picture takes place when Taylor Heinecke's Washington Commanders (7-5) hit the road to take on Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants (7-4).

After an incredible start to the season, Brian Daboll's Giants are surprising home underdogs against the Commanders. Coach Ron Rivera has his team believing, and all Heinecke does at QB is win games. Can the Commanders win another one in this epic NFC East showdown? The game will kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Commanders vs. Giants Week 13 game:

Commanders at Giants odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Commanders (-2)

Moneyline: Commanders (-130); Giants (+110)

Over/under: 40.5

More odds, injury info for Commanders vs. Giants

OPINION: Sean Taylor memorial latest sign Washington Commanders can't get anything right

WEEK 13 NFL POWER RANKINGS: How far have once mighty Rams, Packers fallen?

NFL WEEK 12 WINNERS AND LOSERS: Eagles' dominant o-line powers near-record rushing game

NFL Week 13 odds, predictions and picks

Bills vs. Patriots | Jets vs. Vikings | Broncos vs. Ravens | Commanders vs. Giants | Packers vs. Bears | Titans vs. Eagles | Steelers vs. Falcons | Browns vs. Texans | Jaguars vs. Lions | Seahawks vs. Rams | Dolphins vs. 49ers | Chargers vs. Raiders | Chiefs vs. Bengals | Colts vs. Cowboys | Saints vs. Buccaneers

Lorenzo Reyes: Commanders 20, Giants 14

Washington is a completely different team with Heinicke under center, and the Giants have come back down to earth. If this is the week when Chase Young returns, New York’s chances become even more tenuous.

Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass in the end zone against the Atlanta Falcons in the final minute during the fourth quarter at FedExField. Geoff Burke, USA TODAY Sports

Safid Deen: Giants 24, Commanders 20

The Commanders are on a roll, winning three in a row after handing the Eagles their first loss of the season. But there’s nothing like a division opponent to ruin a good time. The Giants do just that to the Commanders, getting a win at home after losing two straight.

Lance Pugmire: Giants 20, Commanders 17

For all the talk about Washington’s defense, New York has allowed fewer points this season. Daniel Jones should be able to execute more effectively than Atlanta did, thus ending the Commanders’ three-game winning streak.

Jarrett Bell: Giants 25, Commanders 20

Nate Davis: Commanders 23, Giants 17

Tyler Dragon: Giants 21, Commanders 17

32 THINGS WE LEARNED: Recapping Week 13 of 2022 NFL season: QB Mike White moves Jets into playoff field

NEW BUCKETS: The NFL has returned alternate helmets in 2022: Ranking all 13 from best to worst

IN-DEPTH: The NFL coaches project

NFL salaries: These are the highest-paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Washington Commanders at New York Giants: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 13 matchup