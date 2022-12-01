Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Dearborn man charged with ethnic intimidation for antisemitic threats
PONTIAC, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Dearborn has been arrested and charged for alleged threats he made at a preschool and synagogue, Oakland County Prosecuting Attorney Karen D. McDonald announced. Hassan Chokr, 35, was charged on Sunday with two counts of ethnic intimidation and remains in the custody of...
UpNorthLive.com
Historic wooden bridge destroyed following fire in Shiawassee County
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. - Firefighters battled a blaze Saturday morning that destroyed a historic bridge in Shiawassee County. According to a Facebook post by the Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office, the Newberry Road wooden railroad trestle bridge over the Canadian National Railway was on fire on the morning of Dec. 3:
