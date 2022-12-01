Read full article on original website
WOWT
Walker and Griesel lift Nebraska to a 63-53 upset of No. 7 Creighton
Quiet overnight with partly cloudy skies, gusty north winds return on Monday cooling us slightly. Kids try their hand at what it's like to run a business.
WOWT
Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of Nov. 2022
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for Nov. 2022. 6. Teen driver taken into custody in Omaha after short pursuit. Investigators say they tried to pull over the 16-year-old male on West Dodge near 156th Street after radar...
WOWT
Ninja Warrior record breaker meets with young athletes in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday, dozens of young athletes learned life lessons from an NBC Ninja at their Omaha gym. Sandy Zimmerman is a mom of three, a former teacher, and an American Ninja Warrior record breaker. “Something was just telling me that this is what you’re meant to do,...
WOWT
Omaha kids tackle entrepreneurship as industry opportunity rebounds post-pandemic
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Porter Hinrichs is 12 years old. He started making dog treats for his own dog when he was seven. Now you can find them at Heartland Paws, a pet store in Omaha. “I think entrepreneurship is really cool. I would love to do this for the...
WOWT
WOWT
Pillen taking applications for upcoming Nebraska Senate seat, Unicameral post
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Governor-elect Jim Pillen is officially taking applications for Ben Sasse’s Senate seat. Sasse will officially resign at noon Sunday, Jan. 8, according to a news release from Pillen’s team. Sasse had previously announced on Twitter that he would leave the U.S. Senate in the new year but did not specify an exact date.
WOWT
Giving Tuesday raises $4.2 million for nonprofits in Omaha, southwest Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - SHARE Omaha and SHARE Iowa organizers reported Monday that last week’s Giving Tuesday push brought in more than $4.2 million for local nonprofits. According to a release from the two organizations, this year’s local Giving Tuesday total was about $1.3 million less than raised last year but more than it raised in years prior to that.
WOWT
Mild start this week, wintry mix Thursday
Average warmth to start the week but we are track snow chances to end it.
WOWT
Another Omaha church threatened with note
After another cold start sunny skies and a south breeze should help to warm things up today. Morning temperatures in the teens should jump into the mid-40s this afternoon. Not quite as cold tonight but lows still drop into the teens. Warming up a little for Sunday afternoon. UNO Department...
WOWT
Sunny skies, a little warmer
A second Omaha church was threatened with a note Saturday. Not quite as cold tonight but lows still drop into the teens. Warming up a little for Sunday afternoon. UNO Department of Public Safety investigating "threatening" note. Updated: 19 hours ago. A threatening note was found on the door to...
WOWT
Heating unit blamed for north Lincoln apartment fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near North 47th Street and Cleveland Avenue on Sunday. According to LFR, an electric furnace in the attic of one of the apartments malfunctioned, catching fire at 10:43 a.m. Members of the apartment complex evacuated the building without...
WOWT
Omaha Police make arrest in November homicide
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested in connection to a homicide in November. Omaha Police announced Monday that 18-year-old Kevin Thornton was arrested to face charges in the homicide of 19-year-old Sincere Brooks. Thornton is charged with first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and...
WOWT
Victim’s son speaks out on 15th anniversary of Von Maur mass shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Eight people died that day at Von Maur 15 years ago, victims of a mass shooting by a single teenage gunman. It’s a day of reflection for so many, from employees to victims’ families and first responders. Monday, Omaha Police paid tribute to the...
WOWT
Breezy and cooler Monday
Several organizations came together for a toy drive in north Omaha. A second Omaha church was threatened with a note Saturday. After another cold start sunny skies and a south breeze should help to warm things up today. Morning temperatures in the teens should jump into the mid-40s this afternoon.
WOWT
New clinic operated by OneWorld to open weekly in Omaha’s Stephen Center
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People at the Stephen Center will no longer need to leave to get medical care. OneWorld announced it will open a new clinic inside the Stephen Center homeless shelter. The clinic will be open on Wednesday afternoons. According to OneWorld, primary care services will be offered...
WOWT
Omaha-area doctors concerned about spiking flu cases
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If this flu season has felt worse this year than in previous years, that’s because it is. As influenza cases in the state spike at levels not seen this time of year since before the COVID-19 pandemic, Omaha-area doctors are talking about the influx of patients they’re seeing at local hospitals and clinics.
WOWT
1 dead in Mills County, Iowa after vehicle hits tree
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A person was killed in a one-vehicle crash overnight. According to the Mills County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a crash at 12:01 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Mulloney Ave and 330th Street. The Sheriff’s Office says a Toyota Rav4 left the roadway...
WOWT
Omaha teen pleads no contest to manslaughter in 18-year-old’s death
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha teen will be sentenced next year in the accidental shooting death of his friend. On Nov. 23, Blake Miller, 19, pleaded no contest to manslaughter. He’s accused of accidentally shooting and killing his friend, 18-year-old Tanner Farrell, while playing with a gun. Miller...
WOWT
Omaha Public Schools proposing eligibility changes for student bus rides
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some kids attending Omaha Public Schools won’t be eligible to ride a bus to school if the district’s newest recommendations are implemented in the next school year. OPS families were notified Monday that the district was pushing for adjustments to student transportation policies as...
WOWT
Omaha Police: truck fleeing hit-and-run drives into construction hole
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were taken to local hospitals Sunday night after a truck drove into a trench dug by Metropolitan Utilities District. Around 8:30 p.m. Omaha Police tell 6 News they responded to reports of a truck that had driven into a giant construction hole at 40th and Laurel streets in North Omaha.
