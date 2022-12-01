Read full article on original website
Related
2news.com
Targeted Goat Grazing Open House at Rosewood Nature Study Area
The Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation (TMPF) and the Nevada Division of Forestry (NDF) hosted an open house at the Rosewood Nature Study Area in Reno on Monday. Representatives from both organizations discussed the targeted goat grazing project currently underway to reduce the presence of perennial pepperweed, a noxious invasive weed encroaching on the nature study area.
2news.com
Latest Honor Flight Lands at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport
As The Honor Flight landed today at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, the veterans deboarding the plane were greeted by friends and family eagerly awaiting their arrival. The greeting was full of joy, happy to reunite with loved ones. Almost all of the veterans on the honor flight today spent 20 years or more in the military.
2news.com
'Dream Christmas' Mobile Caravan Delivering Dinners to Families in Need
A Carson City based nonprofit called the Northern Nevada Dream Center is holding its 8th annual Dream Christmas fundraiser in December 2022. A mobile caravan is stopping by different places in Carson City and Gardnerville throughout the month of December. Volunteers are helping hand out Christmas dinner bags with things like turkeys, hams, coats, hats, gloves and other holiday goodies.
2news.com
RE/MAX Gold Realtors helping with Sock Drive to benefit Northern Nevada HOPES
(December 5, 2022) RE/MAX Gold of Reno and Incline Village are planning to host their annual sock drive to benefit Northern Nevada HOPES. The event is sponsored by Inside Incline Community Real Estate. Northern Nevada RE/MAX Gold realtors will be collecting new and unused socks for distribution in the community...
2news.com
Reno Aces Fans Raise Over $22,000 in Theme Jersey Auctions
From Doctor Strange to SpongeBob SquarePants, Margaritaville, and more, the players and coaching staff wore a wide range of jerseys beyond their standard red, white, and blues during their Pacific Coast League Championship run at Greater Nevada Field. This season, the Aces partnered with six Reno-area charities, Reno Rodeo Foundation,...
2news.com
Area Families in Need Receive Holiday Food Baskets in Reno
Catholic Charities helped give away 1,000 holiday baskets to deserving families at St. Vincent's Food Pantry on Monday. The families, who were pre-registered for the event, received the 'Holiday Spirit Food Baskets' at the food pantry on East 4th Street. Baskets include frozen ham or turkey, instant mashed potatoes, pancake...
2news.com
Nevada Kids Foundation hosts 1st annual Sip & Shop event in Sparks
The Nevada Kids Foundation hosted its first annual Sip & Shop event at Engine 8 Urban Winery in Sparks Sunday. The goal of the event as well as the organization is to collect enough donations to be able to provide ‘Christmas Care Packages’ to more than 500+ kids in the Reno, Sparks, Fernley, Carson & Elko areas.
2news.com
Carson City 911 Calls to be Down Through Tuesday, Sheriff Says
(December 5, 2022) Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says Charter Spectrum customers will not have access to the emergency 911 system from their home phones in the county from 11 p.m. Monday night to 8 a.m. Tuesday. Sheriff Furlong tells us this is due to a maintenance procedure being conducted...
2news.com
Silver and Snowflakes Festival of Lights Tree Lighting in Carson City
Fifth graders from all six public elementary schools in Carson City as well as Carson Montessori, Bethlehem Lutheran and Saint Teresa’s performed as a unified holiday choir for the annual Silver and Snowflakes Festival of Lights on the Nevada State Capitol steps in downtown Friday evening. Music teachers from...
2news.com
‘Dream Christmas’ Provides Meals For Families In Need
It's the 8th year the ‘Dream Christmas’ Mobile Caravan delivered free holiday meals around Carson City. The next drop-off event is on December 10 in Gardnerville and Carson City.
2news.com
South Lake Tahoe's Christmas Fire Engine to Cruise the Town
(December 5, 2022) South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue’s Christmas fire engine will once again be cruising through the city streets spreading joy to all. The fire engine will be out nightly starting at 5 p.m. from Saturday, Dec. 10- Friday, Dec. 23. You can see it with its decorative...
2news.com
New Sparks Fire Chief Resigns, Faces 'Serious Criminal Charges'
The City of Sparks is looking for another fire chief after Mark Lawson resigned pending ‘serious criminal charges.’. In a statement, the city manager said he asked for and received Lawson’s resignation Monday morning after learning of the charges. So far, the City has not yet elaborated about what those are.
2news.com
Man arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle in Placer County
A man from northern California was arrested after allegedly being in possession of a stolen vehicle in unincorporated Lincoln. During a traffic stop, a Placer County Sheriff's Office Deputy noticed the ignition of the vehicle was punched, possibly indicating the vehicle had been stolen. Upon further investigation, the deputy discovered...
2news.com
Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Downtown Reno
Reno Police say they responded to a man that was armed with a knife in the area of Fifth Street and Virginia Street. When officers contacted the suspect, he refused to listen to any verbal commands and police began to chase him on foot. An officer made one attempt to...
2news.com
Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting near Silver Legacy, looking for witnesses
Reno Police say they responded to a man that was armed with a knife in the area of Fifth Street and Virginia Street. When officers contacted the suspect, he refused to listen to any verbal commands and police began to chase him on foot. Officers pursued the suspect to the...
2news.com
WCSD Board of Trustees holding special meeting to interview applicants for District E vacancy
The Washoe County School District (WCSD) Board of Trustees has scheduled a special meeting during which Trustees will interview three candidates selected for consideration of appointment to the District E seat on the Board. The finalists to be interviewed are: Meghan Beyer, Kellie Crosby-Sturtz and Alex Woodley. The candidates were...
2news.com
Most power restored after Transformer Explosion in Midtown
Reno Fire responded to a transformer that blew up in a neighborhood on Plumas Street and St. Lawrence in Midtown. It happened around 10 a.m. on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Reno Fire Officials told us a bird sat on a power line, causing it to spark. That caused high and low power lines to fall down.
2news.com
Troy Driver Preliminary Hearing Set For February, 2023
Driver was recently found contempt to stand trial for the alleged kidnapping and murder of Naomi Irion. Troy Driver is accused of murdering and kidnapping 18-year-old Naomi Irion of Fernley.
2news.com
Power Outage In Midtown Reno Caused By Bird, Officials Say
More than 6,000 NV Energy customers were affected by the outage. It happened on Plumas St. and St. Lawrence. No update on when power will be restored.
2news.com
Nevada Falls in Road Contest Against LMU
The University of Nevada Men's Basketball team dropped their second contest of the season Saturday night against LMU, falling by a score of 64-52. The Pack had a solid defensive outing but struggled to score on the offensive end of the floor, particularly in the second half. Nevada limited LMU...
Comments / 0