Tennessee State

AllTarHeels

North Carolina to face PAC 12 opponent in Holiday Bowl

After a 9-4 record following the ACC Championship Game loss to Clemson, North Carolina now knows their destination for the college football bowl season. The Tar Heels will travel to San Diego take on the Oregon Ducks in the SDCCU Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28. Oregon finished the regular season at 9-3, ...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
KTEN.com

10 US colleges with the most students studying education

10 US colleges with the most students studying education. Education remains among the most popular majors at colleges and universities across the nation despite a teacher shortage plaguing many school districts. More than half of U.S. public schools reported they are understaffed for the 2022-23 academic year, according to a National Center for Education Statistics report.
ALABAMA STATE
KTEN.com

Ardmore's Goddard Center continues upgrades

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — A $10.5 million renovation project continues at Ardmore's Goddard Center. Upgraded amenities will benefit the performing arts, while helping draw businesses and tourism to the city's downtown district. "We need a place for them to go and enjoy music and the arts," said Ken Bohannon,...
ARDMORE, OK

