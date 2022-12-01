Blanche (Kiki) Bergen Stires died at her home in Far Hills, surrounded by her loving family, on November 11. She was 95 . Blanche was born and raised on her family farm in Belle Mead. She was the daughter of the late John and Blanche Stires. She attended Somerville High School, where she met her husband, Donald Stires. After graduating from Green Mountain College, Blanche and Don were married in 1950. They raised seven children in Somerville and they enjoyed 69 years of marriage.

18 DAYS AGO