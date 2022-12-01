ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voters Approve Full Day Kindergarten by 43 Votes

Montgomery and Rocky Hill voters narrowly approved a referendum to add a full-day kindergarten program in the school district. Voters passed the referendum by 43 votes according to the Somerset County Clerk Office — 3,892 to 3,849. It took until Thanksgiving Day for the all the votes — including early voting, absentee and provisional ballots — to be counted. Early results favored the nay voters — with 3,584 voting no to 3,522 in favor.
Penn Medicine to Close Fitness Center in Plainsboro / Needs Space for Medical Care Services

Princeton Fitness Center on Route 206 in Skillman may be getting busier. Penn Medicine Princeton Health on Route 1 is permanently closing its Plainsboro fitness center, effective Saturday, December 31, at 4 pm, according to a statement on their website. Members are being asked to consider transferring their membership to Princeton Fitness & Wellness at 1225 State Road, Skillman, or to one of their other gyms.
Blanche Bergen Stires, 95

Blanche (Kiki) Bergen Stires died at her home in Far Hills, surrounded by her loving family, on November 11. She was 95 . Blanche was born and raised on her family farm in Belle Mead. She was the daughter of the late John and Blanche Stires. She attended Somerville High School, where she met her husband, Donald Stires. After graduating from Green Mountain College, Blanche and Don were married in 1950. They raised seven children in Somerville and they enjoyed 69 years of marriage.
Raymond Leroy Hallows, 93

A life member of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers. Raymond Leroy Hallows, 93, of Skillman, died on October 27, 2022, close to his loving family. Ray grew up in Joplin, Missouri. Since he, at age 12, bought his first Bolex movie camera, his passion was documenting family memories in motion pictures and video.
Silvio Bet Sworn in as New Police Director of Montgomery Township

Mayor Devra Keenan and Montgomery Township Committee unanimously appointed Silvio Bet to the rank and positions of captain and director effective November 10. Bet, a longtime veteran of the Montgomery Police Department, will lead the department. "I feel truly blessed, honored, and humbled to be leading such an elite group...
Montgomery Has a New Deputy Mayor and a New Committee Member

Montgomery Township Committee elected Neena Singh as the new deputy mayor and appointed Patricia Taylor Todd, esquire, as a township committee member on Thursday to replace Shelly L. Bell, who resigned from her position last week to take a job with Somerset County. Singh is the first Sikh to serve as a governing official of a municipality in New Jersey.
Corrine Atkins Mulford, 62

Corrine Atkins Mulford of Skillman became a beautiful angel in Heaven on November 11, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband Randy, her daughter Tyler (Bryan McCue), her daughter Hunter (Bobby Kaslander), her mother Audrey Atkins, and brother Bruce Atkins. Corrine was born on January 4, 1960...
Remember to Vote Today / Election Results May Be Delayed

Polls in Montgomery Township and Rocky Hill are open for in-person voting today from 6 am to 8 pm. Find your poll location. The following races are expected to be close: The Montgomery School Board race, and the Rocky Hill mayoral and borough council race. Voter turn out is expected to be high in all races, with much at stake in county, state, and national elections in terms of party control. Depending on voter turnout locally, the Montgomery Township Committee race could also be close.
Montgomery's Brigadier General Reports for Duty

More than 100,000 U.S. troops are supporting NATO allies in European countries that surround Ukraine, according to “Face the Nation.” Montgomery Township’s Brigadier General John Walker Lubas is one of them. Lubas hails from Belle Mead, where his family still lives. A baseball field on Route 601...
