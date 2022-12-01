Read full article on original website
Related
Voters Approve Full Day Kindergarten by 43 Votes
Montgomery and Rocky Hill voters narrowly approved a referendum to add a full-day kindergarten program in the school district. Voters passed the referendum by 43 votes according to the Somerset County Clerk Office — 3,892 to 3,849. It took until Thanksgiving Day for the all the votes — including early voting, absentee and provisional ballots — to be counted. Early results favored the nay voters — with 3,584 voting no to 3,522 in favor.
Penn Medicine to Close Fitness Center in Plainsboro / Needs Space for Medical Care Services
Princeton Fitness Center on Route 206 in Skillman may be getting busier. Penn Medicine Princeton Health on Route 1 is permanently closing its Plainsboro fitness center, effective Saturday, December 31, at 4 pm, according to a statement on their website. Members are being asked to consider transferring their membership to Princeton Fitness & Wellness at 1225 State Road, Skillman, or to one of their other gyms.
Full Day Kindergarten Approved in Montgomery Township by 42 Votes / Rocky Hill Mayor Reelected
Two local races that were too close to call are now decided: Montgomery and Rocky Hill voters approved adding a full-day kindergarten by 42 votes; Rocky Hill reelected Mayor Bob Uhrik by 17 votes over his challenger. Montgomery and Rocky Hill voters narrowly approved a referendum to add a full-day...
Two Local Races Still Too Close to Call — Full Day K and Rocky Hill Mayor
Montgomery and Rocky Hill votes on whether to fund full day kindergarten, and regarding who will be mayor of Rocky Hill, were still too close to call as of Thursday. First graders at Orchard Hill Elementary School. (File photo). Full day kindergarten was a "yes" by 20 votes, according to...
Blanche Bergen Stires, 95
Blanche (Kiki) Bergen Stires died at her home in Far Hills, surrounded by her loving family, on November 11. She was 95 . Blanche was born and raised on her family farm in Belle Mead. She was the daughter of the late John and Blanche Stires. She attended Somerville High School, where she met her husband, Donald Stires. After graduating from Green Mountain College, Blanche and Don were married in 1950. They raised seven children in Somerville and they enjoyed 69 years of marriage.
Raymond Leroy Hallows, 93
A life member of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers. Raymond Leroy Hallows, 93, of Skillman, died on October 27, 2022, close to his loving family. Ray grew up in Joplin, Missouri. Since he, at age 12, bought his first Bolex movie camera, his passion was documenting family memories in motion pictures and video.
Planning Board to Hear Expansion Plan for Princeton Airport Amid Complaints of Excessive Noise
Neighbors Seek Solace from Stress, Anxiety Due to Increased Air Traffic Noise. The Montgomery Planning Board will hear preliminary and final major site plans tonight at town hall at 7 pm for proposed modifications to a prior application granting approval for an expansion to Princeton Airport. Some things have changed...
Silvio Bet Sworn in as New Police Director of Montgomery Township
Mayor Devra Keenan and Montgomery Township Committee unanimously appointed Silvio Bet to the rank and positions of captain and director effective November 10. Bet, a longtime veteran of the Montgomery Police Department, will lead the department. "I feel truly blessed, honored, and humbled to be leading such an elite group...
Montgomery Has a New Deputy Mayor and a New Committee Member
Montgomery Township Committee elected Neena Singh as the new deputy mayor and appointed Patricia Taylor Todd, esquire, as a township committee member on Thursday to replace Shelly L. Bell, who resigned from her position last week to take a job with Somerset County. Singh is the first Sikh to serve as a governing official of a municipality in New Jersey.
Absentee Ballots Put Montgomery School District's Full-Day Kindergarten Initiative Ahead by 12 Votes
Montgomery Township and Rocky Hill voters appear to have voted in favor of full day kindergarten by 12 votes, according to the most recent vote count as of 5:46 pm today. The new count includes absentee ballots. There are still an undisclosed number of provisional votes to count, so it is still too close to call this race.
Corrine Atkins Mulford, 62
Corrine Atkins Mulford of Skillman became a beautiful angel in Heaven on November 11, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband Randy, her daughter Tyler (Bryan McCue), her daughter Hunter (Bobby Kaslander), her mother Audrey Atkins, and brother Bruce Atkins. Corrine was born on January 4, 1960...
Remember to Vote Today / Election Results May Be Delayed
Polls in Montgomery Township and Rocky Hill are open for in-person voting today from 6 am to 8 pm. Find your poll location. The following races are expected to be close: The Montgomery School Board race, and the Rocky Hill mayoral and borough council race. Voter turn out is expected to be high in all races, with much at stake in county, state, and national elections in terms of party control. Depending on voter turnout locally, the Montgomery Township Committee race could also be close.
Preliminary Unofficial Results: Monty School Board Newcomers Appear to be Elected, No Full-Day K
Montgomery Township and Rocky Hill voters appear to have denied full day kindergarten, and to have elected three newcomers over the incumbents. Results as of Thursday, November 10, at 4 pm are as follows:. Montgomery-Rocky Hill Board of Education Public Question. Should the district raise an additional $1,620,152 from property...
Incumbents Devra Keenan and Vince Barragan Projected to Win Monty Twp Committee Seats
Mayor Devra Keenan and Committeeman Vincent P. Barragan are the unofficial winners of the contest for Montgomery Township Committee. As of Wednesday, November 9, at 5 pm, the results are as follows:. Montgomery Township Committee. Ayush Nallapally (Republican) — 3,271. Jarrett Quick (Republican) — 3,241. Devra Keenan (Democratic...
Montgomery's Brigadier General Reports for Duty
More than 100,000 U.S. troops are supporting NATO allies in European countries that surround Ukraine, according to “Face the Nation.” Montgomery Township’s Brigadier General John Walker Lubas is one of them. Lubas hails from Belle Mead, where his family still lives. A baseball field on Route 601...
themontynews
Skillman, NJ
377
Followers
403
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT
The Montgomery News is the community newspaper for Montgomery Township, located in central New Jersey. We bring local news to the communities of Belle Mead, Blawenburg, Harlingen, Skillman, Griggstown and Rocky Hill.https://www.themontynews.org/
Comments / 0