Sara Echeagaray may be a familiar face from your TikTok For You Page, or maybe you've caught her as basketball player Ava Navarro on her Disney+ show, Big Shot. Either way, the 21-year-old actress is making waves in the entertainment space. Thanks to her bubbly online presence and larger-than-life personality, she's gained more than 7.5 Million followers on TikTok alone. This even caught the attention of her co-star, John Stamos, who she started making videos with on the set of their show.

4 HOURS AGO