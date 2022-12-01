Read full article on original website
Related
Emmy-winning 'Cheers' star Kirstie Alley dies at 71
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor who starred in the hit television sitcom "Cheers", died Monday after a battle with cancer, her family said. Alley rose to prominence for her role as Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom "Cheers" about a Boston bar, for which she received an Emmy for best lead actress in a comedy series in 1991.
‘Emancipation’ more than cinematic dive into slavery
Audiences split on film's subject matter, soon to be available on Apple TV+. ‘Emancipation’ tells the true story of “Whipped Peter.”. After running for 10 days, as he made a desperate and determined escape from a Louisiana plantation, he arrived at a union camp, where military doctors discovered the grotesque scars of a beating at the hand of a violent overseer that had nearly taken his life.
Comments / 0