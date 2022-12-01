Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big New Jersey Mall's Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenWayne, NJ
Photos of Gunmen who Fatally Shot 14-year-old in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Photos of Gunmen who Fatally Shot 14-year-old in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
SEC Charges Two More Salesmen in Connection to Bar Works FraudElijah Rose
The Plot To Assassinate George Washington In Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Make your spirits bright with these NYC holiday celebrations
Brooklyn's funky culture hub Industry City gets into the holiday spirit with festive lights, hot cocoa and a heated courtyard. Lend your voice to a seasonal sing-in, shop local at artisan pop-up markets or experience old-timey holiday cheer in events throughout New York City this month. [ more › ]
brownstoner.com
Top 5 Stories on Brownstoner This Week: Bed Stuy Housing Lottery Launches With 199 Units
A lottery has launched for 199 affordable apartments in an under-construction development at 1911 Atlantic Avenue in Bed Stuy. The 14-story building will include studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for households of one to seven people who earn between 30 and 70 percent of the Area Median Income. That ranges from $16,218 for a single person to as much as $132,400 for a family of seven.
Woonsocket Call
MinkeeBlue, Philadelphia-based Black-Owned Handbag Brand, Launches in Macy's Herald Square
MinkeeBlue CEO Sherrill Mosee Scores Coveted Shelf Space for Product Line at Macy's Flagship NYC Store and 9 Additional Locations Nationwide and Online. PHILADELPHIA - Dec. 2, 2022 - PRLog -- Sherrill Mosee, inventor and designer of MinkeeBlue, set out to solve a problem she calls the 'overload bag syndrome.' Like many women, Mosee carried two or three bags to work—a purse, laptop bag, lunch bag, and sometimes shoes in her purse. She wanted to create an organizational fashion bag for busy women whose role changed throughout the day—from an executive to fitness enthusiast, daily commuter, and mom. MinkeeBlue is her solution!
NBC New York
Why Brooklyn Businesses Are Fighting to Shut Down a Sidewalk Christmas Tree Vendor
A Christmas tree controversy is brewing between local shops and a street vendor in a busy part of Brooklyn just as the holiday season is getting underway. A handful of small businesses in Brooklyn Heights said that the stand selling Christmas tress is not only squatting, but is also breaking all kinds of city rules — and one businessowner said that paperwork filed with the city would actually make him responsible if anything were to go wrong at the stand.
Apartment Therapy
What Exactly Is a “Stair Loft” Apartment? Here’s What an NYC Broker Says
Jennifer Billock is an award-winning writer, bestselling author, and editor. She is currently dreaming of an around-the-world trip with her Boston terrier. Have you seen that viral TikTok of the absolutely stunning apartment in New York with a sauna, a nook kitchen, and multiple levels for $3,000 a month? Not only is that a remarkable deal on such an impressive place, but it’s also a style of apartment unique to NYC called a stair loft. According to Sydney Blumstein, a broker with Corcoran in New York City, they’re also called “split level,” “mezzanine loft,” or “loft” apartments. Essentially, they’re one-bedroom apartments where the bedroom is upstairs in a lofted area and the rest of the living space is downstairs.
therealdeal.com
New Yorkers increasingly living above where they work
Say one thing: the commute is easier. A new generation of New Yorkers is embracing the once-common practice of living above the business they also own, the New York Times reported. “For centuries, in rural and urban settings it was the common thing around the world for people to live...
Catholic Charities gather winter clothes, goods at Manhattan church to help families in need
Catholic Charities gathered much-needed goods like winter clothes at 'Church of Our Saviour' in Manhattan.
New York Restaurant's Unique Take on Chicken Parm Has Us in Awe
We can't get over how incredible this is.
This $10 Million Brooklyn Townhouse Has an Unexpected Kitchen, and Twitter Is Loving It
Talk about bang for your buck. Over on Zillow, a listing for $9.95 million will not only get you a Brooklyn townhouse, but also your very own 1950s diner. The 7,000-square-foot property, located right on Prospect Park West, features six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a dining room and kitchen with a bay-windowed breakfast nook. It also has a library and office, a powder room, a laundry room, six fireplaces, and a spacious living room with a turn-of-the-century chandelier and a wraparound balcony on the second floor.
Complex
Telfar and Moose Knuckles Reconnect for Second Capsule Collection
Telfar and Moose Knuckles are back for round two. The NYC-based brand, founded by Telfar Clemens, has reunited with the Canadian outerwear specialist on a winter-ready capsule. The collection offers a mix of unisex ready-to-wear pieces as well as new iterations of the iconic Shopping Bags. Clemens said the range is anchored by “weather-resistant silhouettes that embody ostentatious anonymity”—an aesthetic that is widely associated with New York style.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Rule-breaking Christmas tree vendor alarms businesses in Brooklyn Heights
In Brooklyn, the answer is usually yes — unless the Christmas tree vendor is squatting illegally on someone’s property and (allegedly) using a tax permit belonging to another business, among other violations. This is the case on Montague Street in Brooklyn Heights, where a Canadian tree vendor has...
Community gives back to restaurant after break-in, Harlem building gets hot water
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — PIX11’s Monica Morales helped restore heat and hot water to an East Harlem building and highlighted a Harlem restaurant still trying to bounce back from a break-in. Watch the video player for Monica’s Follow-up Friday.
Here are some food pantry locations opened for the holidays
Many families in Jersey City are facing food insecurity these upcoming holidays. Food pantries across the city will be set up for the holiday season. “Food pantries help those less fortunate especially with the holidays coming up,” said Angelo Estrada, who volunteers at the St. Matthew Lutheran Church on Saturdays. The pantry at the church is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. according to their site.
Brooklyn Has Just Received Its First LGBTQ+ Landmark
The NYC Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) recently designated the Lesbian Herstory Archives an official landmark, making history as becoming Brooklyn’s first LGTBQ+ landmark! The building, which is located within the Park Slope Historic District, has been the home to the nation’s oldest and largest collection of lesbian-related historical material since 1991. “The lesbian community has played an immeasurable role in the LGBTQ+ rights movement and will forever be a vital piece of NYC’s past, present, and future,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “By designating the Lesbian Herstory Archives we pay tribute to this vital part of our collective history. This landmark reflects the incredible stories of lesbians, who, against all odds, fought for and achieved the equality and acceptance they deserved.” Founded in 1974 by activists Joan Nestle, Deborah Edel, and others, the Lesbian Herstory Archives began as a grass-roots attempt to end the silence around lesbian history and to create a physical archive for study, analysis, and community gathering. Archives date back to the 1950s and include everything from periodicals and audio-visual materials to files on lesbian activist and community groups.
pix11.com
Photographer Ravie B. makes picture day free for low-income NYC students
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Photographer Raven B. Varona, professionally known as Ravie B., prides herself on knowing the “best side” of her subjects. After more than a decade of shooting concerts, events, celebrities, and artists all around the world — the Bronx native is shifting her focus to capturing the “best side” of students across New York City.
NYC Is In Search Of A ‘Rat Czar’ With A ‘Virulent Vehemence For Vermin’
However, it’s a war that feels almost impossible to win as the city’s rat problem is the worst it’s been in over a decade and reports expect NYC to end 2022 with more rat sightings as compared to last year. New trash rules proposed back in October of this year called to push back trash takeout four hours in an effort to reduce the amount of time trash sits on sidewalks, reducing food for rats and improving cleanliness. And now, Mayor Adams is calling for backup. This past Wednesday, November 30, the city published a job listing for a Citywide Director of Rodent Mitigation.
One Of The World’s Best Rated Holiday Markets Is Here In NYC
From the Winter Village at Bryant Park to the Grand Central Holiday Fair and the Columbus Circle Holiday Market, there’s no shortage of spots for New Yorkers to head to during the holiday season for shopping and tasty treats. But one market stands out from the rest as it was just voted one of the best Christmas markets in the world–the Union Square Holiday Market! Global travel site Big 7 Travel put together a list of the 50 Best Christmas Markets in the World, based on factors such as attendance numbers, social media popularity, vendor, food, and entertainment options, and more. And the Union Square Holiday Market came in at number 13 on the list!
brickunderground.com
How much to tip building staff, tipping advice from a veteran doorman, & more
This week readers visted Brick Underground for our annual holiday tipping guide. We updated how much you should give your doorman, super, porter, and other building staff this year in part to reflect the impact of inflation. Also of interest: A 22-year veteran doorman in an Upper East Side rental...
anash.org
Wedding: Haim – Stone
The wedding of Elya Haim of New York and Rivka Stone of Crown Heights took place Thursday night at Oholei Torah Ballroom.
Horror Movie Filmed in Upstate NY Released to the World
Originally from the Boston area, Andy Mitton is a writer, composer, director, editor, and quite well known for his horror movies. As it happens, one of those movies was filmed in the Southern Tier. Called "The Harbinger,' Andy Mitton's most recent horror movie is set in New York City however,...
