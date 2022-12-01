ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brownstoner.com

Top 5 Stories on Brownstoner This Week: Bed Stuy Housing Lottery Launches With 199 Units

A lottery has launched for 199 affordable apartments in an under-construction development at 1911 Atlantic Avenue in Bed Stuy. The 14-story building will include studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for households of one to seven people who earn between 30 and 70 percent of the Area Median Income. That ranges from $16,218 for a single person to as much as $132,400 for a family of seven.
BROOKLYN, NY
Woonsocket Call

MinkeeBlue, Philadelphia-based Black-Owned Handbag Brand, Launches in Macy's Herald Square

MinkeeBlue CEO Sherrill Mosee Scores Coveted Shelf Space for Product Line at Macy's Flagship NYC Store and 9 Additional Locations Nationwide and Online. PHILADELPHIA - Dec. 2, 2022 - PRLog -- Sherrill Mosee, inventor and designer of MinkeeBlue, set out to solve a problem she calls the 'overload bag syndrome.' Like many women, Mosee carried two or three bags to work—a purse, laptop bag, lunch bag, and sometimes shoes in her purse. She wanted to create an organizational fashion bag for busy women whose role changed throughout the day—from an executive to fitness enthusiast, daily commuter, and mom. MinkeeBlue is her solution!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Why Brooklyn Businesses Are Fighting to Shut Down a Sidewalk Christmas Tree Vendor

A Christmas tree controversy is brewing between local shops and a street vendor in a busy part of Brooklyn just as the holiday season is getting underway. A handful of small businesses in Brooklyn Heights said that the stand selling Christmas tress is not only squatting, but is also breaking all kinds of city rules — and one businessowner said that paperwork filed with the city would actually make him responsible if anything were to go wrong at the stand.
BROOKLYN, NY
Apartment Therapy

What Exactly Is a “Stair Loft” Apartment? Here’s What an NYC Broker Says

Jennifer Billock is an award-winning writer, bestselling author, and editor. She is currently dreaming of an around-the-world trip with her Boston terrier. Have you seen that viral TikTok of the absolutely stunning apartment in New York with a sauna, a nook kitchen, and multiple levels for $3,000 a month? Not only is that a remarkable deal on such an impressive place, but it’s also a style of apartment unique to NYC called a stair loft. According to Sydney Blumstein, a broker with Corcoran in New York City, they’re also called “split level,” “mezzanine loft,” or “loft” apartments. Essentially, they’re one-bedroom apartments where the bedroom is upstairs in a lofted area and the rest of the living space is downstairs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

New Yorkers increasingly living above where they work

Say one thing: the commute is easier. A new generation of New Yorkers is embracing the once-common practice of living above the business they also own, the New York Times reported. “For centuries, in rural and urban settings it was the common thing around the world for people to live...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

This $10 Million Brooklyn Townhouse Has an Unexpected Kitchen, and Twitter Is Loving It

Talk about bang for your buck. Over on Zillow, a listing for $9.95 million will not only get you a Brooklyn townhouse, but also your very own 1950s diner. The 7,000-square-foot property, located right on Prospect Park West, features six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a dining room and kitchen with a bay-windowed breakfast nook. It also has a library and office, a powder room, a laundry room, six fireplaces, and a spacious living room with a turn-of-the-century chandelier and a wraparound balcony on the second floor.
BROOKLYN, NY
Complex

Telfar and Moose Knuckles Reconnect for Second Capsule Collection

Telfar and Moose Knuckles are back for round two. The NYC-based brand, founded by Telfar Clemens, has reunited with the Canadian outerwear specialist on a winter-ready capsule. The collection offers a mix of unisex ready-to-wear pieces as well as new iterations of the iconic Shopping Bags. Clemens said the range is anchored by “weather-resistant silhouettes that embody ostentatious anonymity”—an aesthetic that is widely associated with New York style.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Rule-breaking Christmas tree vendor alarms businesses in Brooklyn Heights

In Brooklyn, the answer is usually yes — unless the Christmas tree vendor is squatting illegally on someone’s property and (allegedly) using a tax permit belonging to another business, among other violations. This is the case on Montague Street in Brooklyn Heights, where a Canadian tree vendor has...
BROOKLYN, NY
Hudson Reporter

Here are some food pantry locations opened for the holidays

Many families in Jersey City are facing food insecurity these upcoming holidays. Food pantries across the city will be set up for the holiday season. “Food pantries help those less fortunate especially with the holidays coming up,” said Angelo Estrada, who volunteers at the St. Matthew Lutheran Church on Saturdays. The pantry at the church is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. according to their site.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Secret NYC

Brooklyn Has Just Received Its First LGBTQ+ Landmark

The NYC Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) recently designated the Lesbian Herstory Archives an official landmark, making history as becoming Brooklyn’s first LGTBQ+ landmark! The building, which is located within the Park Slope Historic District, has been the home to the nation’s oldest and largest collection of lesbian-related historical material since 1991. “The lesbian community has played an immeasurable role in the LGBTQ+ rights movement and will forever be a vital piece of NYC’s past, present, and future,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “By designating the Lesbian Herstory Archives we pay tribute to this vital part of our collective history. This landmark reflects the incredible stories of lesbians, who, against all odds, fought for and achieved the equality and acceptance they deserved.” Founded in 1974 by activists Joan Nestle, Deborah Edel, and others, the Lesbian Herstory Archives began as a grass-roots attempt to end the silence around lesbian history and to create a physical archive for study, analysis, and community gathering. Archives date back to the 1950s and include everything from periodicals and audio-visual materials to files on lesbian activist and community groups.
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Photographer Ravie B. makes picture day free for low-income NYC students

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Photographer Raven B. Varona, professionally known as Ravie B., prides herself on knowing the “best side” of her subjects. After more than a decade of shooting concerts, events, celebrities, and artists all around the world — the Bronx native is shifting her focus to capturing the “best side” of students across New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

NYC Is In Search Of A ‘Rat Czar’ With A ‘Virulent Vehemence For Vermin’

However, it’s a war that feels almost impossible to win as the city’s rat problem is the worst it’s been in over a decade and reports expect NYC to end 2022 with more rat sightings as compared to last year. New trash rules proposed back in October of this year called to push back trash takeout four hours in an effort to reduce the amount of time trash sits on sidewalks, reducing food for rats and improving cleanliness. And now, Mayor Adams is calling for backup. This past Wednesday, November 30, the city published a job listing for a Citywide Director of Rodent Mitigation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

One Of The World’s Best Rated Holiday Markets Is Here In NYC

From the Winter Village at Bryant Park to the Grand Central Holiday Fair and the Columbus Circle Holiday Market, there’s no shortage of spots for New Yorkers to head to during the holiday season for shopping and tasty treats. But one market stands out from the rest as it was just voted one of the best Christmas markets in the world–the Union Square Holiday Market! Global travel site Big 7 Travel put together a list of the 50 Best Christmas Markets in the World, based on factors such as attendance numbers, social media popularity, vendor, food, and entertainment options, and more. And the Union Square Holiday Market came in at number 13 on the list!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

Secret NYC

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
621K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret NYC is your local guide to the best things to do in the 5 boroughs, from new restaurants and unique bars to the best shows, exhibits, and nightlife.

 http://secretnyc.co/

Comments / 0

Community Policy