ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Belgium coach Martinez leaving team after World Cup exit

By ANDREW DAMPF
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c9LwK_0jU2MY6300

Roberto Martinez is leaving as coach of Belgium’s national team following Thursday’s World Cup exit.

“That was my last game for the national team,” the Spaniard said after a 0-0 draw with Croatia led to the team's elimination from the tournament in Qatar.

Martinez coached Belgium to a third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup. He was in charge of the team for six years.

Martinez said he made the decision to leave “before the World Cup.”

“I always work in the long term. I believe in the long term,” he said, fighting off tears. “Since 2018, I had many opportunities to leave and take jobs at the club level. But I wanted to stay loyal.

“I am not resigning,” Martinez added. “I’ve reached the end of my contract.”

Martinez’s exit coincides with the likely breakup of Belgium’s “Golden Generation,” an era featuring standout attacking players like Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Dries Mertens.

The team was ranked No. 1 by FIFA for four years during Martinez’s tenure but never won a major tournament.

“I’m a person who likes to build things,” he said. “I arrived with the clear job of qualifying for the World Cup and participating in the World Cup. ... Then we finish with the bronze medal and I felt I wanted to give it another go.

“It’s been a real joy being able to build an incredible legacy. I know some people only see a legacy by winning a major tournament. I see it in a different way.”

Martinez played and coached in England before he was hired by Belgium in 2016, and he still lives in England.

In addition to his coaching duties, Martinez was also appointed technical director by the Belgian soccer federation in 2020, giving him more managerial responsibility for the country’s national teams.

“We thank Roberto Martínez for everything he achieved with this Golden Generation, as a coach as well as a technical director,” Belgian soccer federation CEO Peter Bossaert said. “Roberto left an immense legacy for the next Belgian football generations.”

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brazil suffer shocking defeat as South Korea score a dramatic winner in day thirteen of the World Cup

Day 13 of the Qatar World Cup saw drama in groups G and H, as teams battled to secure a place in the knockout.Luis Suarez was seen crying as Uruguay crashed out of the group stage at the expense of Hwang Hee-Chan and South Korea, who broke South American hearts with a 91st minute goal.Elsewhere, Brazil suffered a shocking defeat to Cameroon, with a stoppage-time header by Vincent Aboubakar, although it wasn’t enough for the Indomitable Lions to qualify.Switzerland qualified for the Last 16 after powering past Serbia 3-2.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fifa World Cup: Round up of day nine’s action as group stages come to closeDrone footage captures devastation wrecked by deadly landslide in BrazilWhat have we learned from the opening games of Qatar 2022? | You Ask The Questions
The Guardian

England 3-0 Senegal: World Cup last-16 player ratings

England (4-3-3) Jordan Pickford (GK) Responded brilliantly to keep England level during a rocky opening period. Always reliable during tournaments. 8. Kyle Walker (RB) Looked uncomfortable against Ismaïla Sarr at first. A worry before his meeting with Kylian Mbappé. 6. John Stones (CB) Crucial block denied Senegal the...
theScore

Biggest winners and losers from wildest World Cup group stage ever

Everyone, take a breath. A most remarkable World Cup group stage came to an appropriately thrilling conclusion on Friday, as the knockout round was solidified following several days of non-stop drama. Below, we look back on the opening round of the tournament in Qatar by examining the biggest winners and losers from the past fortnight.
BBC

Samisoni Langi: Wakefield Trinity sign versatile back after Catalans Dragons exit

Wakefield Trinity have signed versatile back Samisoni Langi from Catalans Dragons on a two-year deal. The 29-year-old can play in the halves, centre and back-row, and was part of France's Rugby League World Cup squad. Langi, who has 30 tries and 11 goals in 129 games, had previously signed with...
AFP

UN agency seeks FIFA deal for World Cup labour rights role

After fierce criticism of the Qatar World Cup, the head of the UN labour agency on Sunday pressed FIFA's president for a greater role scrutinizing future World Cup hosts. Houngbo said he believes "FIFA is very determined to make sure that for future World Cups, or the next attribution, the social question, the question of respect of worker standards, are critical questions in the decision".
BBC

Kai Pearce-Paul & Will Pryce to join NRL side Newcastle Knights after 2023 season

Wigan's Kai Pearce-Paul and Huddersfield's Will Pryce will join NRL side Newcastle Knights following the end of the 2023 Super League season. The pair have joined the Knights for the 2024 and 2025 campaigns. England international Pearce-Paul, 21, joined Wigan from London Broncos in 2019 and has since made 38...
BBC

Glasgow City comeback win over Hibernian keeps them top of SWPL1

Glasgow City came from behind to beat Hibernian 2-1 and stay top of Scottish Women's Premier League 1. Michaela McAlonie put Hibs in front but Jenna Clark's header and Liana Hinds' own goal keeps City two points clear. Rangers stay second after a 10-0 win at Glasgow Women while Celtic...
NBC Sports

Japan vs Croatia: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Japan and Croatia clash in the last 16 of the World Cup and both will fancy their chances of reaching the quarterfinals. This is the second time in as many tournaments the Samurai Blue have reached the knockout rounds and they were splendid in wins against Spain and Germany to win Group E in dramatic fashion. Can their solid unit and incredible rotation of attacking players by manager Hajime Moriyasu bamboozle Croatia too? They have never made it past the Round of 16 stage at a World Cup.
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
75K+
Followers
114K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy