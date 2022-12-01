Tired of long lines in big box stores or scouring the internet for this season’s most popular gadgets? Looking for a thoughtful, one-of-a-kind gift for that special person in your life? For a gift they won’t wear out, re-gift, or replace with next year’s new model, check out the incredible selection of art in the Tri-County Arts Council’s “A Little Something Small,” the third annual juried small works show. Visit in person at the Peg Bothner Gallery, located at 110 W. State St. in Olean, or browse and shop online at www.tricountyartscouncil.org. From now until January 14, the public is invited to view more than 140 pieces of artwork submitted by over 50 different artists from Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.

4 DAYS AGO