12 Gates of EVL Now on Tap

A community rich in dining/entertainment options got a little richer just in time for Thanksgiving, as the 12 Gates of EVL Taproom opened its doors at 14 Washington Street. downtown Ellicottville, NY. With an impressive slate of award-winning craft beers on tap and sporting a menu styled after a New...
ellicottvilleNOW

“A Little Something”

Tired of long lines in big box stores or scouring the internet for this season’s most popular gadgets? Looking for a thoughtful, one-of-a-kind gift for that special person in your life? For a gift they won’t wear out, re-gift, or replace with next year’s new model, check out the incredible selection of art in the Tri-County Arts Council’s “A Little Something Small,” the third annual juried small works show. Visit in person at the Peg Bothner Gallery, located at 110 W. State St. in Olean, or browse and shop online at www.tricountyartscouncil.org. From now until January 14, the public is invited to view more than 140 pieces of artwork submitted by over 50 different artists from Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.
wellsvillesun.com

Giant Food Mart will celebrate SHOP LOCAL next week with amazing sales, raffles, and giveaways

7 Days of Unbeatable Deals starts Sunday December 4. Giant Food Mart has been the heart of the village of Wellsville for decades. The relationship between other downtown businesses and Giant is very important for mutual success. Very rarely do shoppers only visit Giant while downtown, and Main Street shoppers very often make a run into the grocery store before heading home. The new owners of Giant Food Mart undestand this relationship very well and will be celebrating that all next week.
wnynewsnow.com

Chautauqua County Community Supports Christmas Care Packing Drive

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Chautauqua County community turned out to support military mother’s during their Christmas care packing drive on Saturday. This annual tradition is hosted by the Lake Erie NY Chapter of the Blue Star Mothers of America, where hundreds of boxes were packed during a morning assembly line at Fluvanna Community Church near Jamestown.
2 On Your Side

New York Lottery announces WNY winner for TAKE 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced there were two winners who have won the top-prize tickets for the Take 5 Evening drawing for the Saturday drawing. One of those winners is in Western New York. The tickets were sold in Angola and Brooklyn. The WNY winning ticket...
wellsvillesun.com

Dansville’s “Festival of Balloons” announces an ending after 41 years

With a sad heart, The Dansville Festival of Balloons, LTD announces there will not be a scheduled 2023 Dansville Balloon Festival. The volunteer, not for profit organization has served the community and the area with 41 years of family entertainment centered on the natural beauty and history of hot air balloons. Since 2001 Dansville Festival of Balloons has donated to area organizations $225,241 and has been the center of thousands of priceless memories.
wellsvillesun.com

Strong winds cause tense scene in Wellsville

Michael T. Baldwin Reports, photo courtesy of National Grid is not the actual scene. Strong winds and inclement weather toppled a tree onto a house trailer in the Town of Wellsville early Sunday. It happened on Hanchett Road (off Niles Hill Road) in Wellsville. The initial 911 dispatch indicated that...
ellicottvilleNOW

Ellicottville’s Christmas Stroll

ELLICOTTVILLE - Slow down the pace during the holiday rush and take some time to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas during Ellicottville’s annual Christmas Stroll. This year’s Stroll is set for Saturday, Dec. 10 right here in the village of Ellicottville. The Christmas Stroll welcomes all to a day of friendship as locals and visitors come together to remember the season and the story behind this special time of year.
chautauquatoday.com

City of Jamestown Aims to Hold Crawford Furniture Building Owner Accountable for November Blaze

Jamestown city officials are working to hold the owner of the former Crawford Furniture building, which was destroyed in a massive fire on November 16th, accountable for what happened. The former factory building at 1061 Allen Street had been closed off by the city earlier in the year due to a partial roof collapse, and the recent fire leveled the rest of the structure. Mayor Eddie Sundquist says the city is keeping an eye on the pile of rubble...
ellicottvilleNOW

Cattaraugus Gives Raises Over $270,000

OLEAN - Nonprofits in Cattaraugus County together raised $270,364 in just 24 hours during this year’s Cattaraugus Gives program. Led by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, Cattaraugus Gives is a 24-hour online fundraising event that brings together area nonprofits of any service area, size or mission in friendly competition to celebrate the community’s spirit of giving.
96.1 The Breeze

Rare Animal Spotted in West Seneca [PHOTOS]

Western New York is a pretty average region for wildlife. We get the standard animals, such as raccoons, squirrels, rabbits and so on. Even bugs aren't really that special in this part of the country. One animal was recently spotted in West Seneca and the post on Facebook from the...
2 On Your Side

Old Lake Shore Road house in Hamburg sells for $1.2 million

HAMBURG, N.Y. — A house near the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Graycliff estate is the fourth house in Hamburg to sell for more than $1 million this year. According to a Nov. 30 filing in the Erie County clerk’s office, 7220 Old Lake Shore Road LLC paid $1.2 million for the five-bedroom, 5,210-square-foot house at 6230 Old Lakeshore Road.
WETM

The case of Nieko Lisi

Remains found in TN could possibly be connected to missing Steuben County teen. Remains found in TN could possibly be connected to missing Steuben County teen. Lawrenceville v. DEP contempt hearing delayed until …. Lawrenceville v. DEP contempt hearing delayed until January 2023. Horseheads H.S Donations. Horseheads students accepting donations...
wnypapers.com

IRS announces tax relief for severe winter storm and snowstorm in New York

Victims of New York severe winter storm and snowstorm beginning Nov. 18, 2022, now have until March 15, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced Friday. Following the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, individuals and...
wesb.com

Bradford Christmas Parade Tonight

Bradford’s Christmas Parade returns to Main Street tonight. Main Street will close at 5:15 to allow set-up for the parade. The parade itself starts at 6:00 at Davis Street, and will continue down Main Street to Mechanic Street. Floats will stop in front of CNB bank for judging. The...
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Intersection Got Really Dangerous In Western New York

Odds are, you wouldn’t know what to do if you saw this stop light malfunction, either. One intersection in Western New York was confusing drivers last night when they noticed the traffic light looked…different than it ever has before. Normally, when you approach a stoplight, you only see...
