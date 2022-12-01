Read full article on original website
Neymar lookalike causes double takes at World Cup in Qatar
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — One Neymar was about to make his return at the World Cup. Another was going home after a short and tumultuous stay in Qatar. The real Neymar has recovered from an ankle injury and was expected to play Monday against South Korea in the round of 16. His lookalike was leaving the country after causing some havoc with his public appearances. Eigon Oliveira goes by “Ney’s Lookalike.” He was busy in Qatar and attracted a lot of attention while making appearances impersonating the Brazil player.
Japan national team loses again in round of 16 at World Cup
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Japan is headed back to the drawing board after making it back to the round of 16. The Japanese reached the knockout stage of the World Cup for the fourth time and then lost for the fourth time. This one came in a penalty shootout against 2018 runner-up Croatia. Japan midfielder Wataru Endo says “penalties. Nothing you can do.” Japan scored first at Al Janoub Stadium but Croatia got one back in the second half. Japan was drawn into a difficult group in Qatar with two of the three most recent World Cup champions but the Japanese beat both Spain and Germany by identical 2-1 scores.
Spain or Morocco? World Cup passions blur in Spanish exclave
CEUTA, Spain (AP) — The World Cup knockout game between Spain and Morocco will bring millions of fans on both sides of the Strait of Gibraltar together around screens in bars and living rooms to see which country will keep alive its dream of soccer glory. Nowhere will loyalties...
Brazil dances its way into World Cup quarterfinals thanks to dazzling display against South Korea
Brazil danced its way past South Korea and into the World Cup quarterfinals on Monday, sweeping aside its opponent 4-1 in a dazzling performance at Qatar 2022. This was a real statement of intent from Brazil, as Tite’s side showed why it was considered the favorite to lift the trophy coming into the tournament.
Croatia beats Japan on penalties to reach World Cup quarterfinals
Goalkeeper Dominik Livaković made himself a national hero as Croatia beat Japan on penalties 1-1 (3-1) to reach the World Cup quarterfinals. The 27-year-old saved three of Japan’s four penalties, while Croatia scored three out of its four efforts. Mario Pasalic struck the decisive spot-kick to send his side into the next round.
Sterling leaves England World Cup camp after home break-in
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — England forward Raheem Sterling has left the team’s World Cup camp in Qatar and returned to Britain after a break-in at his home. The 27-year-old Chelsea player missed England’s 3-0 victory over Senegal in the round of 16 and it was not known if he would be back for the quarterfinal match against France. England coach Gareth Southgate says the team is giving Sterling “time to try to resolve that or be there for his family.”
Image of Pelé shines bright for Brazilian fans at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The image of a young Pelé celebrating goals and lifting trophies with Brazil’s national team appeared brightly on the shirts, flags and banners of Brazilian fans gathering before the Seleçao’s World Cup match against South Korea. The 82-year-old Pelé remained in a hospital in Sao Paulo recovering from a respiratory infection that was aggravated by COVID-19. He said he would watch the match on television. The news coming from Brazil was good. Two daughters and one grandson of the soccer great say he was not under an imminent risk of death. It was reason for celebration for the many Brazilians who have been cheering for the Selecao.
EXPLAINER: What’s post-World Cup future for Qatar’s stadiums
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The World Cup stadium was designed to leave a minimal footprint in the Qatari sand. It’s now due to be dismantled. Stadium 974 played host to seven matches. The one one was Brazil’s 4-1 win over South Korea in the last 16 on Monday. Qatar says the stadium will disappear. But it isn’t clear when that will happen. The country will soon stage an Asian Cup, the multi-sport Asian Games and maybe even a Summer Olympics. The big question is what happens next for Qatar’s venues after the World Cup ends.
Poland finds its true level at World Cup, beaten by the best
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Poland heads home from the World Cup as the latest team unable to resist an inspired Kylian Mbappé. The France superstar dominated in 3-1 win over Poland in the round of 16. It meant back-to-back losses against the game’s icons. Lionel Messi and Argentina won 2-0 against Poland in the last round of group-stage games. Poland looked over-matched at the highest level and unable to create enough chances for its scoring great Robert Lewandowski. Still, Poland did reach the round of 16 for the first time in 36 years.
Bierhoff resigns as director of Germany’s teams, academy
BERLIN (AP) — Oliver Bierhoff is the first managerial casualty of Germany’s early World Cup exit after agreeing to resign as managing director of the country’s national soccer teams and academy. The German soccer federation says Bierhoff has agreed to prematurely end his contract. It had been due to run through the 2024 European Championship. Germany is set to host that tournament but there are concerns about the team’s direction after a second successive World Cup exit at the group stage coming after its second-round exit from the European Championship last year. Bierhoff had a management role with the federation for 18 years since becoming manager of the men’s national team in 2004. The former Germany forward took over all of the national teams and academy in 2018.
Believe the hype, Bellingham is lighting up the World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Jordan Henderson knew exactly who to thank after opening the scoring in England’s 3-0 win against Senegal. Pointing a finger in the direction of Jude Bellingham Henderson charged over to his teammate pressed his face nose-to-nose with the teenager and stared intensely into his eyes before embracing him in celebration. With England fans going wild inside Al Bayt Stadium Henderson continued to gesture that Bellingham was the one deserving of their adulation after his run and cross had created the goal.
Mbappé is bringing soccer to a new dimension at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s precision. Lionel Messi’s vision. The speed and power of the original Ronaldo from Brazil. Kylian Mbappé is bringing soccer to a new dimension. As Messi and Ronaldo play what will likely be their final World Cup there shouldn’t be any more questions over who might succeed them as the sport’s new superstar. Mbappé showed that when he scored twice and set up another goal for defending champion France in a 3-1 win over Poland to reach the quarterfinals of the tournament in Qatar.
UAE leader makes surprise visit to Qatar following boycott
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The leader of the United Arab Emirates is making a surprise visit to Qatar during its hosting of the World Cup. It’s his first since leading a yearslong four-nation boycott of Doha over a political dispute that poisoned regional relations. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who also serves as the ruler of Abu Dhabi, made the trip on Monday at the invitation of Qatar’s ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. That’s according to a report by the UAE’s state-run WAM news agency. Sheikh Mohammed was widely viewed by analysts as one of the main architects of the boycott of Qatar by Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates that began in 2017.
China’s Xi to visit Saudi Arabia, sources say, amid frayed ties with the US
Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to arrive in Saudi Arabia on Thursday for a two-day state visit amid high tensions between the United States and the two countries, according to a source with knowledge of the trip, an Arab diplomatic source and two senior Arab officials. Xi’s trip to...
Carlos Alcaraz youngest year-end No. 1 in ATP rankings
Teenager Carlos Alcaraz is the youngest year-end No. 1 in the history of the ATP computerized rankings. He joins fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal as the first players from the same country to claim the top two spots at the close of a season since Americans Pete Sampras and Michael Chang in 1996. The final men’s tennis rankings for 2022 were published Monday, and Alcaraz’s rise from No. 32 at the end of 2021 is the largest single-season jump to No. 1. Iga Swiatek finished the year with a substantial lead in the final WTA rankings, which were released last month. The 21-year-old from Poland moved up from No. 2 in April to lead the list for the first time and for the rest of the year.
Boxing powerhouse Cuba lets women boxers compete
HAVANA (AP) — Legnis Cala Massó carefully removes her necklace and smiles as her coach slides her bright red boxing gloves over her French tip nails. The 31-year-old swings her wiry body into the ring and pounds her fellow boxer – also a young woman – with a series of punches, just as she’s done countless times before.
