Bennettsville, SC

heraldadvocate.com

City of Bennettsville Christmas Parade is Saturday

It will be a chance to see scenes from various Christmas movies come to life at the Bennettsville Christmas Parade on Saturday. The parade is 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 with “Any Christmas Movie” as the theme. Jaharra Graves, director of Tourism, Parks, Recreation, said she is...
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Amazing Grace Park spreads holiday cheer to Marion community

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — An annual event kicked off the holiday season Saturday morning in Marion, spreading tons of holiday joy. People gathered at the Amazing Grace Park for a day filled with holiday cheer and Christmas shopping from local vendors at the 2nd annual Winter Wonderland. “It’s a thing we brought to the community […]
MARION, SC
sandhillssentinel.com

Freddy’s to open in January

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a fast-casual restaurant concept, is finishing its construction work at the new shopping center on U.S. 15-501 and Murray Hill Road in Southern Pines. “Barring any unforeseen delays, Southern Pines is on track to open mid-January,” said the restaurant’s Public Relations Specialist Kim Huynh...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
WMBF

2 men accused of selling counterfeit merchandise at Florence Flea Market

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two men are facing charges after allegedly selling counterfeit merchandise at a Pee Dee flea market. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said it and investigators from the South Carolina Secretary of State’s office conducted a compliance check market on Saturday. The counterfeit goods were found in at least two locations.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Fiber Industries to lay off 250 workers in Darlington County in January

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A manufacturing plant in Darlington County will lay off 250 employees in January 2023, according to documents obtained by News13. The Fiber Industries location in Darlington County issued workers a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification notice, documents show. “On January 29, 2023, Fiber Industries will begin terminating employees affected by […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

7-year-old Florence girl opens kid-friendly fashion boutique

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — If you are looking for a way to style your young daughters this fall, a kid-friendly boutique that offers clothing happens to be run by a 7-year-old Florence native. Aminah Rose-Liles is a first-grader. When she isn’t spending time modeling, she is a straight-A student on the President’s Honor Roll. “My […]
FLORENCE, SC
heraldadvocate.com

MCSD to hold town hall meeting about calendar on Dec. 8

The Marlboro County School District will have a town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 about the 2023-2024 modified school calendar. It will be in the media center at Marlboro County High School. Light refreshments will be served. Dr. Jason Bryant, associate superintend for human resources, curriculum, instruction,...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Darlington Co. manufacturer to lay off 250 employees in the new year

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A manufacturing plant in Darlington County has planned to lay off 250 employees in 2023. The Darlington County manufacturer, Fiber Industries, announced its decision to lay off employees and issued workers a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice. In the WARN notice obtained by...
WECT

Columbus County home destroyed in Saturday morning fire

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County home is destroyed after a fire Saturday morning. Deputy County Fire Marshal Chase Lancaster says crews were called to the home on Gore Lake Road in the southern part of the county around 8:00 a.m. Saturday. Lancaster says no one was home at the time of the fire, but the house is considered a total loss.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies body found in Kingstree pond

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner has identified the Lake City man whose body was found in the Kingstree area on Friday afternoon. The body of Curtis Ford, 34, was discovered in a pond at 4:20 p.m., Coroner Ivori Henryhand said. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WMBF

2 women charged in Florence convenience store shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Two women are facing charges after a man was shot at a Florence convenience store earlier this year. Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said Rorshea Huggins and LaTonya Henry were both arrested this week and each charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.
FLORENCE, SC
News19 WLTX

Crash near Elgin leaves two injured with one air-lifted on Saturday

ELGIN, S.C. — Officials with the Kershaw County Fire Department say two people were injured in a crash that happened on Saturday near Elgin. Fire Chief William Glover with Kershaw County Fire Service said that firefighters responded to a wreck with a person trapped on U.S. Hwy. 1 near Stephen Campbell Road. Glover said the crash involved two vehicles and later added that another person was taken to the hospital by ground.
ELGIN, SC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Clifton Andrew Steele

ROCKINGHAM — Clifton Andrew Steele, 62, of Rockingham, passed on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at Leak Street Cultural Center, 1004 Leak St., Rockingham. Public viewing will be held on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, noon until 5 p.m....
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Kendrick Andrew Wall

ROCKINGHAM — Mr. Kendrick Andrew Wall, 46, of Rockingham, passed on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Leak Street Cultural Center, 1004 Leak St., Rockingham. Public viewing will be held on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, noon until 4...
ROCKINGHAM, NC

