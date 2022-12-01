Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eight art stops in the Pee DeePee Dee News - Lisa BaileyLake City, SC
South Florence vies for state championship SaturdayPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyFlorence, SC
Darlington upcoming Christmas eventsPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyDarlington, SC
Two Cities in SC Are in the “Top 50 Most Expensive Cities To Rent in America”Kennardo G. JamesFlorence, SC
Wooly McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille has something for most in LaurinburgKim McKinneyLaurinburg, NC
Related
heraldadvocate.com
City of Bennettsville Christmas Parade is Saturday
It will be a chance to see scenes from various Christmas movies come to life at the Bennettsville Christmas Parade on Saturday. The parade is 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 with “Any Christmas Movie” as the theme. Jaharra Graves, director of Tourism, Parks, Recreation, said she is...
Amazing Grace Park spreads holiday cheer to Marion community
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — An annual event kicked off the holiday season Saturday morning in Marion, spreading tons of holiday joy. People gathered at the Amazing Grace Park for a day filled with holiday cheer and Christmas shopping from local vendors at the 2nd annual Winter Wonderland. “It’s a thing we brought to the community […]
Dozens of motorcycles gather in parking lot for Florence Lions Club Toy Run
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — You may have missed your opportunity to see Santa Claus on a motorcycle before he heads back north to prepare for Christmas. The Florence Lions Club kicked off its 39th annual Toy Run event Sunday afternoon as a way to give back to the community this holiday season. Many bikers participated […]
wpde.com
Timmonsville holding annual Christmas festival while giving back to community
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Town of Timmonsville is holding their annual Christmas festival. They're also giving back to less fortunate children. To get in to the Christmas spirit, they've decorated the towns greenspace with lights and trees through downtown. The police department has collected toys, shoes and food...
sandhillssentinel.com
Freddy’s to open in January
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a fast-casual restaurant concept, is finishing its construction work at the new shopping center on U.S. 15-501 and Murray Hill Road in Southern Pines. “Barring any unforeseen delays, Southern Pines is on track to open mid-January,” said the restaurant’s Public Relations Specialist Kim Huynh...
WMBF
2 men accused of selling counterfeit merchandise at Florence Flea Market
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two men are facing charges after allegedly selling counterfeit merchandise at a Pee Dee flea market. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said it and investigators from the South Carolina Secretary of State’s office conducted a compliance check market on Saturday. The counterfeit goods were found in at least two locations.
Fiber Industries to lay off 250 workers in Darlington County in January
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A manufacturing plant in Darlington County will lay off 250 employees in January 2023, according to documents obtained by News13. The Fiber Industries location in Darlington County issued workers a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification notice, documents show. “On January 29, 2023, Fiber Industries will begin terminating employees affected by […]
7-year-old Florence girl opens kid-friendly fashion boutique
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — If you are looking for a way to style your young daughters this fall, a kid-friendly boutique that offers clothing happens to be run by a 7-year-old Florence native. Aminah Rose-Liles is a first-grader. When she isn’t spending time modeling, she is a straight-A student on the President’s Honor Roll. “My […]
heraldadvocate.com
MCSD to hold town hall meeting about calendar on Dec. 8
The Marlboro County School District will have a town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 about the 2023-2024 modified school calendar. It will be in the media center at Marlboro County High School. Light refreshments will be served. Dr. Jason Bryant, associate superintend for human resources, curriculum, instruction,...
WMBF
Darlington Co. manufacturer to lay off 250 employees in the new year
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A manufacturing plant in Darlington County has planned to lay off 250 employees in 2023. The Darlington County manufacturer, Fiber Industries, announced its decision to lay off employees and issued workers a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice. In the WARN notice obtained by...
WECT
Columbus County home destroyed in Saturday morning fire
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County home is destroyed after a fire Saturday morning. Deputy County Fire Marshal Chase Lancaster says crews were called to the home on Gore Lake Road in the southern part of the county around 8:00 a.m. Saturday. Lancaster says no one was home at the time of the fire, but the house is considered a total loss.
live5news.com
Coroner identifies body found in Kingstree pond
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner has identified the Lake City man whose body was found in the Kingstree area on Friday afternoon. The body of Curtis Ford, 34, was discovered in a pond at 4:20 p.m., Coroner Ivori Henryhand said. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine...
WMBF
2 women charged in Florence convenience store shooting
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Two women are facing charges after a man was shot at a Florence convenience store earlier this year. Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said Rorshea Huggins and LaTonya Henry were both arrested this week and each charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.
Red Springs police welcome two new officers
RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs Police Department has been joined by two new officers, Latisha Burton following three months serving in th
Crash near Elgin leaves two injured with one air-lifted on Saturday
ELGIN, S.C. — Officials with the Kershaw County Fire Department say two people were injured in a crash that happened on Saturday near Elgin. Fire Chief William Glover with Kershaw County Fire Service said that firefighters responded to a wreck with a person trapped on U.S. Hwy. 1 near Stephen Campbell Road. Glover said the crash involved two vehicles and later added that another person was taken to the hospital by ground.
OBITUARY: Clifton Andrew Steele
ROCKINGHAM — Clifton Andrew Steele, 62, of Rockingham, passed on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at Leak Street Cultural Center, 1004 Leak St., Rockingham. Public viewing will be held on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, noon until 5 p.m....
OBITUARY: Kendrick Andrew Wall
ROCKINGHAM — Mr. Kendrick Andrew Wall, 46, of Rockingham, passed on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Leak Street Cultural Center, 1004 Leak St., Rockingham. Public viewing will be held on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, noon until 4...
Moore County sheriff confirms power outage was intentional
Several residents of Richmond County are in the dark following a massive power outage in Moore County. Sheriff Ronnie Fields confirmed during a press conference Sunday that damage was done with firearms to at least two Duke Energy substations in Moore County. Jeff Brooks, a spokesman for Duke Energy said...
Newly named Darlington police chief backs out of role, city to fill vacancy
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The newly named Darlington police chief, fired from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office for a policy violation in the past, has backed out of the new role, according to documents obtained by News13. Mark Campbell was chosen as police chief out of more than 40 applicants, according to the city. Campbell […]
SLED: Lake City man charged in South Carolina shooting involving police officer
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Lake City man faces several charges following an officer-involved shooting, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. SLED said Darrell Lee Williams, 37, was charged with seven counts of first-degree degree assault and battery; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony; and use […]
Comments / 0