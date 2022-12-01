ELGIN, S.C. — Officials with the Kershaw County Fire Department say two people were injured in a crash that happened on Saturday near Elgin. Fire Chief William Glover with Kershaw County Fire Service said that firefighters responded to a wreck with a person trapped on U.S. Hwy. 1 near Stephen Campbell Road. Glover said the crash involved two vehicles and later added that another person was taken to the hospital by ground.

