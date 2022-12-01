ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paxlovid OK for Use in Pregnant Women Infected With COVID

THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Moms-to-be can safely take Paxlovid to help keep their COVID infection from turning serious, a new study shows.

Nearly everyone in a group of 47 pregnant women prescribed Paxlovid did well on the drug, which did not appear to interfere with their pregnancy in any significant way, researchers report in the Nov. 29 issue of the journal JAMA Network Open.

"Based on our results, we feel that the benefit to both the mother and the developing fetus of preventing severe COVID outweighs any potential risks from Paxlovid therapy," said lead researcher Dr. William Garneau, an assistant professor of medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore.

Previous clinical trials have established that Paxlovid reduces risk of severe illness and death by 89% in people infected with COVID, researchers said in background notes.

Based on that data, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Paxlovid emergency use authorization in December 2021 for use in adults and children 12 or older.

Paxlovid consists of two medicines: the antiviral drug nirmatrelvir, which inhibits a key enzyme the coronavirus needs to replicate, and ritronavir, a drug that boosts the action of nirmatrelvir.

For the new study, researchers selected 47 participants from more than 3,400 pregnant women treated by Johns Hopkins Health Systems who were diagnosed with mild to moderate COVID-19 between March 15 and Aug. 20, 2022.

The women all started Paxlovid therapy within one day of COVID symptom onset. Their average age was 34, and they were 28 weeks into their pregnancies, on average.

Of those women, 96% completed their course of Paxlovid therapy, tolerating it well, researchers said. Twelve deliveries were done by cesarean section, but nine had been previously scheduled and were not related to their treatment.

Overall, maternal and fetal complications from Paxlovid were within expected limits, researchers concluded.

"We believe that our study is the largest to date looking at Paxlovid's safety and efficacy in people who were pregnant at the time of therapy, and therefore, indicates that the treatment should be an option for these patients," Garneau said in a Hopkins news release.

A number of medical organizations already recommend Paxlovid for pregnant women, including the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG).

Pregnancy is among the conditions that put people at high risk of severe COVID, and as such is a risk factor that justifies prescribing Paxlovid, ACOG says.

"While more study of Paxlovid is needed to confirm our findings of its safety and efficacy during pregnancy, we feel that even at this time, the medication should be strongly considered for pregnant patients who are unvaccinated or at risk for progression to severe COVID disease or not likely to have drug-drug interactions," said co-senior researcher Dr. Kelly Gebo, a professor of medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more about COVID-19 treatments.

SOURCE: Johns Hopkins Medicine, news release, Dec. 1, 2022

HealthDay

Diabetes Drug Metformin Might Keep Severe COVID Away

A well-known and inexpensive diabetes drug appears to help keep people at high risk from developing severe COVID. Metformin reduced the risk of death and ventilation in a group of diabetics who’d been taking the drug when they came down with COVID. Metformin has both antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties...
HealthDay

Signs That COVID Infection Might Harm the Liver

THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 may harm the liver, a small study suggests. The virus appears to increase liver stiffness, a sign of potential long-term injury, but it's too early to tell if that portends serious liver disease, the researchers said. "COVID infections have been observed to...
HealthDay

Many U.S. Seniors Get Needless, Pricey Cervical Cancer Screenings

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers warn that high rates of cervical cancer screening in women over 65 suggest that some older Americans are being unnecessarily screened. More health data on these screenings in older women is needed to prevent potential harm and unnecessary costs, said the team...
HealthDay

COVID in Pregnancy Can Vary — Get Vaccinated to Stay Safe

Women in all trimesters of pregnancy are susceptible to infection and severe respiratory illness. The study found no increased risk of stillbirths among women infected with COVID. MONDAY, Nov. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When pregnant women contract COVID-19, one in 10 will have moderate, severe or even critical symptoms,...
HealthDay

As COVID Restrictions Lifted, Asthma Attacks Rose

As fewer people wore face masks, the odds of severe asthma attacks doubled. Less than 2% of participants had a flare-up in April 2021, but that jumped to nearly 4% by January 2022. The study can't prove a direct cause-and-effect relationship. FRIDAY, Nov. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When COVID-19...
HealthDay

Immune System T-Cells Can Still Fight COVID Variants, But for How Long?

MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- While people's immune system T-cells can still target the spike proteins of the COVID coronavirus, their power to do so is waning over time, researchers report. As the virus continues to mutate, T-cell recognition of newer variants may be lost, the researchers cautioned....
HealthDay

Seizures Seem Tied to Faster Decline in People With Dementia

FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Dementia patients who suffer from seizures tend to decline faster and die younger, according to a new study that urges caregivers to watch for these sudden brain changes. "Our hope is that controlling seizures by prescribing antiseizure medications to these patients will slow...
HealthDay

New COVID Variant XBB Is Gaining Ground Among Americans

MONDAY, Nov. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) – U.S. health officials are tracking a new COVID variant that's a combination of two earlier Omicron subvariants. Known as XBB, this latest subvariant now represents 3.1% of new COVID cases throughout the U.S. and 5% of cases in the Northeast. Based on...
HealthDay

Long COVID Often Brings Another Issue: Stigma

Most people with long COVID report that they've been stigmatized over their condition. Doctors, employers, friends and even family can be skeptical about a person's lingering condition, experts say. Long COVID symptoms are disabling but also somewhat nonspecific, so patients often find their condition isn't taken seriously by others. TUESDAY,...
HealthDay

Even a Little Drinking in Pregnancy Can Reshape Fetal Brain

Pregnant women who drink even a little are putting their fetus' brain development at risk. Alcohol affects an area of the fetus' brain involved in language development and social cognition -- how people understand and respond to others' behavior. It's not clear how the changes researchers saw on scans will...
HealthDay

Cases of Meth-Linked Heart Failure Are Spreading Worldwide

Meth extracts a heavy toll on the heart, even as a new study finds heart failure cases tied to the drug are climbing around the globe. For nearly 20% of users, heart failure was diagnosed within one year of drug use, though some were diagnosed with the condition after just one use.
HealthDay

AHA News: What's New With the Flu? Here Are 7 Things to Know

THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Don't call it a comeback if it was never really gone, but the flu is poised for a breakout year. Like the killer in a horror movie franchise, this season's flu is bringing fresh twists to a familiar theme. Here are seven things you should know to stay safe.
HealthDay

Acupuncture Might Ease Back Pain During Pregnancy

In a study review of worldwide trials, acupuncture appeared to help relieve back pain during pregnancy. There didn't appear to be adverse effects on newborns' health. Researchers noted the number of studies was small and were of variable quality, and more trials are needed. THURSDAY, Nov. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News)...
HealthDay

Type of Medicare Could Influence Cancer Patients' Outcomes

Following cancer surgery, Medicare Advantage patients are less likely to survive than people covered by traditional Medicare. Medicare Advantage enrollees have more limited options for doctors and hospitals, so are less likely to be treated at a top facility. Prior authorization requirements also delay treatment for Medicare Advantage patients. MONDAY,...
HealthDay

Scientists May Be Closer to Effective HIV Vaccine

FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- It's thought that for an HIV vaccine to be widely effective, it will have to spur the body to make special antibodies that can neutralize a broad range of HIV strains. Now scientists say they have taken an essential step in that direction.
HealthDay

Second Death in Trial of Experimental Alzheimer's Drug Is Raising Concerns

Two fatal cases of brain hemorrhage have now been linked to the experimental Alzheimer’s drug lecanemab. The patients died after being treated with a blood thinner or a clot-busting drug. Doctors suspect that by stripping away amyloid deposits, lecanemab weakens blood vessels and leaves them vulnerable to bleeds. TUESDAY,...
HealthDay

Feds Urge Vaccination as 'Tripledemic' Hits More Americans

MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Flu, RSV and COVID-19 are creating a perfect storm of respiratory disease that is overwhelming the nation's health care systems. Vaccination will be key to getting through the winter holidays with your health intact, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a media briefing Monday.
