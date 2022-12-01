The post-impressionist gallery at the Musée d’Orsay is full of paintings of beautiful women in various states of dancing, laughing and performing. But as I strolled through the museum, my eyes glazed over the dozens of Van Goghs and Gaugins, suddenly landing on a peculiar portrait of a female clown. In a private moment backstage, she dons a massive yellow tutu, her hair piled up in a ridiculous mop. I couldn’t help but giggle at the spectacle of it all.

