Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Daily Californian
Lullaby: An etymology
1. Slumber song “sung to infants.” 2. Sing as to lull goodnight. Song spun from “lull” + “good-bye.” From: “lull” (verb) as in lulled, lulls, lulling. From: “lull” (noun) as in the lull before the storm, pause, break, breathing space. Liminal state between wakefulness and sleep. Also: Any quieting song. Any melodic sprawl.
Daily Californian
Jester’s privilege
The post-impressionist gallery at the Musée d’Orsay is full of paintings of beautiful women in various states of dancing, laughing and performing. But as I strolled through the museum, my eyes glazed over the dozens of Van Goghs and Gaugins, suddenly landing on a peculiar portrait of a female clown. In a private moment backstage, she dons a massive yellow tutu, her hair piled up in a ridiculous mop. I couldn’t help but giggle at the spectacle of it all.
Daily Californian
