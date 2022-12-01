ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest Warrant Issued For Antonio Brown

By Jason Hall
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

An arrest warrant has been issued for former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown in relation to a domestic dispute with the mother of his child, FOX 13 News ' Kevin O'Donnell reports .

"Have confirmation that a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Antonio Brown in Tampa for multiple domestic issues on November 28 with the mother of his children," O'Donnell tweeted on Thursday (December 1). "Brown facing serious legal issues."

Court records obtained by FOX 13 News confirm that a risk protection order was filed against Brown by the Tampa Police Department on Tuesday (November 29).

"The suspect exited the residence and threw a shoe at the victim striking her in the ponytail," the report via FOX 13 News . "The victim had no injuries but believed the shoe was meant for her head. The suspect would not open the door or come outside to speak with officers. The suspect also during this incident attempted to issue an informal eviction to the victim."

A responding officer wrote that the victim's belongings were thrown in the street, but had already been retrieved and placed in the driveway when police arrived at the scene.

The victims told responding officers that Brown had two guns located inside the house at the time of the incident, according to the report.

Brown reportedly locked himself inside the house as responding officers attempted to make contact with him at the scene.

"The suspect placed an informal eviction notice on the door, which will be uploaded to this report, with 11/28/2022 at the date showing the victim has 7 days to gather her belongings and leave," the police report stated via FOX 13 News . "The suspect continued throughout the incident to state that the victim had no right to be at that residence or to even gain entry to it because she did not live there. The victim's ID has the listed address as her residence as of 10/18/2022."

Officers advised the victim to spend the night elsewhere after "many failed attempts" were made to convince Brown to allow her to gather her possessions from the scene.

Brown, once regarded by many as the NFL's best wide receiver, has been at the center of numerous issues on and off the field in recent years.

In April 2021, Attorney David Hass announced that Brown's legal dispute with gymnast Britney Taylor dating back to 2019 has been settled in a joint statement with a representative for Brown, Alana Burstyn , obtained by NBC News .

Taylor sued Brown alleging he sexually assaulted her three times while she was working as his personal trainer. The wide receiver denied the allegations and later countersued Taylor, claiming her initial lawsuit stemmed from his refusal to invest more than $1.5 million in her gymnastics business.

In January, Brown was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers one day after a strange incident in which he stripped off his uniform and ran off the field during the team's game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Brown hasn't played for an NFL team since the incident and has instead served he president of Kanye West 's sports fashion line within his Donda Sports creative content company, as well as continued to focus on his own music career.

Brown was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 196 overall in the sixth-round of the 2010 NFL Draft and quickly emerged as a perennial Pro Bowl selection before demanding a trade amid a contract dispute prior to the 2019 season.

The Miami native was later cut by Pittsburgh's trade partner, the then-Oakland Raiders, prior to ever appearing in a regular-season game.

Brown spent several games in 2019 with the New England Patriots and two seasons with the Buccaneers, with both tenures ending in controversy .

The 33-year-old was a four-time First-team All-Pro (2014-17), a Second-team All-Pro in 2013 and a seven time Pro Bowl selection (2011, 2013-18), having led all NFL players in receiving yards twice (2014, 2017), receptions twice (2014, 2015) and receiving touchdowns in 2018.

Joyce Hyatt
4d ago

Antonio needs to get his lawyer to go with him to turn himself in and get all this mess settled.He is young enough to have playing time ahead if he.plays it right!

Related
Popculture

Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce

A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Yardbarker

Many Love Steelers’ HC Mike Tomlin’s Explicit Response Yelled At Fan During Week 13

The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday after safety Minkah Fitzpatrick ended all hopes of a Falcons comeback with his 4th interception of the season. The win marked the first time all season that the Steelers won back-to-back games. But it wasn’t the game that caught the eye of fans this weekend.
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals 49ers’ stance on Jimmy Garoppolo’s future

It was only a few short months ago that the San Francisco 49ers were openly looking to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, but the course of their season has changed dramatically. That has led to questions about whether Garoppolo could remain with the Niners in 2023, and the team apparently has not ruled that out.
South Carolina's #1 for Country

