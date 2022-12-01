Read full article on original website
Jenkins, Jimmie Vaughn
On Sunday, December 4, in the early morning hours, Jimmie Vaughn Jenkins went home to be with her Lord and Savior. Her final years were spent at her daughter and son in law’s residence and her final moments were spent with her daughter and son in law by her side.
12/5: Rich Creek Christmas Parade
The Town of Rich Creek in Giles County, Virginia presents the 2022 Rich Creek Christmas Parade on Monday, December 5, 2022. The parade route will start at the Rich Creek Community Center and end at the car wash. After the parade, enjoy Santa and cocoa in the Town Office parking lot.
Lockee, Christine Godwin
Nova Christine Godwin Lockee, 95, of Blacksburg, Virginia, passed away on December 3, 2022. She was born on June 11, 1927 in Pembroke, North Carolina to the late William Purcell Godwin and Jessie Florence Chavers. Christine is survived by her son, Robert Merritt Lockee (Barbara) of Blacksburg; grandson, Chase McPherson...
Perdue, Jubal Dean
Jubal Dean Perdue, age 64, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his home. Born November 14, 1958, in Pearisburg, VA, he was the son of the late Acie and Ruth Perdue. Jubal enjoyed catfishing on the New River and loud and fast cars; but most of all, he loved his two dogs, Soldier and Petie.
Lemley, John Fred
John “Jake” Fred Lemley, 65, of Christiansburg, Virginia, went to be with the Lord November 26th, 2022. Jake was preceded in death by his parents John Edgar Lemley and Kathleen Weakley Lemley; sister Barbara “Bobbie” Lemley Williams; brother in law Edward Lee Williams. Jake will be...
Richardson, Billy Gene
Billy Gene Richardson, 92, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at his home in Riner. He was retired from Kroger where he drove a tractor trailer for 27 years and was a proud member of Teamsters Local #171. Billy was a lifelong resident of Riner and a graduate of Auburn High School. He was an avid outdoorsman, loving to fish and hunt, was a lifelong member of the NRA, and a veteran of the United States Air Force.
Bailey, Linda Garlic
Linda Garlic Bailey, died, Thursday, December 1, 2022, at her home in Shawsville, Virginia. She was born on April 15, 1949, to the late George Lee Garlic and Mary Rose Garlic. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Charles Duncan, Mike Duncan (Loretta), and Ronald Duncan (Jodi); grandchildren, Josiah Duncan, Jailee Duncan, Jesse Duncan, and Madelyn Duncan; brother, Jerry Garlic.
Jones, Edna Hall
Edna Elizabeth Hall Jones, 80, of Radford, formerly of Old Town, Fla., passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. She resided in Old Town, Florida with her husband, Victor, for 28 years. Edna came into this world in 1942 in Comer’s Rock, Virginia. Oh the love she had for...
Agee, Thomas Leon
Thomas (Tommy) Leon Agee was born on November 12, 1950 in Christiansburg, VIrginia and departed from this life peacefully in his home on November 30, 2022 in Salem, Virginia following a difficult battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas F. and Minnie Woolwine Agee of Salem, Virginia.
Vincil, Betty Jones
Betty Jones Vincil, 85 of the Clendennin Community in Narrows, VA passed away peacefully on December 2, 2022 in the care of Lewis Gale Medical Center-Montgomery. Born in Montgomery County on September 18, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Aubrey and Annie Bradford Jones. Betty loved God and...
12/8: 2022 Citizens’ HolidayFest
Citizens Telephone Coop presents their Citizens’ HolidayFest on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Enjoy music, hot cocoa, cider, s’mores, and more under the lights! Take your picture with Santa and watch out for the Grinch. Please bring a canned food item to support a local food pantry. This is...
Duncan, Alton Neal
Alton “Dunk” Neal Duncan, 73 of Indian Valley, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert & Ella Duncan; brothers, Paul & Tony Duncan; and mother-in-law, Irene Willard. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Mayola Duncan;...
Heldreth, Mary Smelser
Mary Frances Smelser Heldreth, 75, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at her home on Claytor Lake. Mary was retired from Inland Motors after 35 years of service and a member of Central UM Church. Mary loved to be in her yard working on her flower beds or entertaining friends on her back porch.
Nuckols, Claude Clayton
Claude Clayton Nuckols, age 95 of Dublin passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the Skyline Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Floyd, Virginia. Born February 8, 1927 in Wythe County he was the son of the late Claude Lee Nuckols & Hazel Arnold Nuckols. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Myrtle Nuckols, sisters, Mary Duncan, Margaret Hurst and brothers, Edward E., James F. Nuckols and Eugene Nuckols.
Jones, Candace Clark
Candace Ruth Jones, 75, of Radford, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Clark, Sr. and Lessie Gravely Jones. Survivors include her daughters, Lisa Lucas and Candy Lucas; several grandchildren, including Kimberly Bell and her husband Joshua; several great grandchildren; brother, David Jones; sister, Dolly Owens; special caregiver, Rita White; childhood friend, Vickie Wilson; and many other relatives and friends.
Huff, Brenda Roberson
Brenda Roberson Huff, 76, of Floyd, went to be with the Lord on Saturday December 3, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents Eldon and Catherine Roberson and Sister Nancy Roberson. Brenda is survived by two sons, Brian Huff (Pamela), Jamie Huff (Ashley); grandchildren, Austin Huff, Colin Huff,...
Hagan, Judy Hall
Judy Hall Hagan, 66, passed away peacefully at her home in Christiansburg, VA on December 2, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Frederick Nelson Hall, her mother, Martha Hyde Hall, and her beloved son, Kyle Lee Hagan. She left behind her husband, David Lee Hagan, sister, Carol...
Seasons of Light Planetarium Show
Radford University Planetarium presents a free Planetarium Show titled “Season of Light” with showtimes through Wednesday, December 7, 2022. “Season of Light” describes the legends associated with the stars that appear during the Christmas season such as Orion the Hunter, Taurus the Bull, and Leo the Lion. Narrated by Noah Adams of NPR’s “All Things Considered” and appropriate for all ages, the show talks about all things celestial and winter traditional including the Star of Bethlehem, Jolly Old Saint Nick, holiday lights and candles, exploring traditions of gift-giving, and solstice festivals.
NRCC receives funds for STEM students
New River Community College recently received a Micron Opportunity Fund gift through the efforts of the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education. The Micron Opportunity Fund helps to remove barriers to student success for all students. NRCC’s Educational Foundation will receive $4,600 to support the college’s work in science, technology,...
Dickerson, Billy Lee
Billy Lee Dickerson, 80, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Betty Brewer Dickerson; parents, Joel Glenn and Lettie Elizabeth Dickerson. Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Dwayne and Anne Dickerson, and Mike and Debra Dickerson; daughter, Shelby Quesenberry;...
