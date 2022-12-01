Radford University Planetarium presents a free Planetarium Show titled “Season of Light” with showtimes through Wednesday, December 7, 2022. “Season of Light” describes the legends associated with the stars that appear during the Christmas season such as Orion the Hunter, Taurus the Bull, and Leo the Lion. Narrated by Noah Adams of NPR’s “All Things Considered” and appropriate for all ages, the show talks about all things celestial and winter traditional including the Star of Bethlehem, Jolly Old Saint Nick, holiday lights and candles, exploring traditions of gift-giving, and solstice festivals.

21 HOURS AGO