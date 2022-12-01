Jesse James Collop, 40 of Roanoke, passed away on November 23, 2022. Jesse was born on December 15, 1981 to Jim and Beth Collop. He is also survived by his sister, Jennifer Collop Nassar (George); nephews, Lucas Nassar and Josiah Nassar; grandmothers, Sarah Collop and Patricia Oliver; aunt, Nancy Collop Rader (Craig); uncles, John Olilver (Mona, Chris Collop, Michael Collop (Niki); as well as many great-aunts and uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Jim Collop and Marvin Oliver; and best friend, Danielle Parker.

