NRVNews
Price, Carl Edward
Carl E. Price, 82 of Pearisburg, Virginia passed away Thursday morning December 1, 2022 in Mooresville, NC with family by his side. Born Carl Edward Price in Pulaski, Virginia on January 16, 1940, he was the son of the late John and Thelma Harrell Price. Carl loved life, people, animals,...
NRVNews
Agee, Thomas Leon
Thomas (Tommy) Leon Agee was born on November 12, 1950 in Christiansburg, VIrginia and departed from this life peacefully in his home on November 30, 2022 in Salem, Virginia following a difficult battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas F. and Minnie Woolwine Agee of Salem, Virginia.
NRVNews
Housel, John Jessee
On Saturday, November 26, 2022, John Jessee Housel, of Christiansburg, passed away. Born on September 25, 1974, he was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Zell Housel; and his father, John Eldridge Housel. Survivors include his sister and brother-in-law, Tracie Housel Laski and Steve; his daughter, Jessie Haley; son,...
NRVNews
Collop, Jesse James
Jesse James Collop, 40 of Roanoke, passed away on November 23, 2022. Jesse was born on December 15, 1981 to Jim and Beth Collop. He is also survived by his sister, Jennifer Collop Nassar (George); nephews, Lucas Nassar and Josiah Nassar; grandmothers, Sarah Collop and Patricia Oliver; aunt, Nancy Collop Rader (Craig); uncles, John Olilver (Mona, Chris Collop, Michael Collop (Niki); as well as many great-aunts and uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Jim Collop and Marvin Oliver; and best friend, Danielle Parker.
NRVNews
Vincil, Betty Jones
Betty Jones Vincil, 85 of the Clendennin Community in Narrows, VA passed away peacefully on December 2, 2022 in the care of Lewis Gale Medical Center-Montgomery. Born in Montgomery County on September 18, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Aubrey and Annie Bradford Jones. Betty loved God and...
NRVNews
Nuckols, Claude Clayton
Claude Clayton Nuckols, age 95 of Dublin passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the Skyline Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Floyd, Virginia. Born February 8, 1927 in Wythe County he was the son of the late Claude Lee Nuckols & Hazel Arnold Nuckols. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Myrtle Nuckols, sisters, Mary Duncan, Margaret Hurst and brothers, Edward E., James F. Nuckols and Eugene Nuckols.
NRVNews
Heldreth, Mary Smelser
Mary Frances Smelser Heldreth, 75, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at her home on Claytor Lake. Mary was retired from Inland Motors after 35 years of service and a member of Central UM Church. Mary loved to be in her yard working on her flower beds or entertaining friends on her back porch.
NRVNews
Hagan, Judy Hall
Judy Hall Hagan, 66, passed away peacefully at her home in Christiansburg, VA on December 2, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Frederick Nelson Hall, her mother, Martha Hyde Hall, and her beloved son, Kyle Lee Hagan. She left behind her husband, David Lee Hagan, sister, Carol...
NRVNews
Akers, Nita Weddle
Nita Dawn Akers, 80 of Floyd, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022. She is preceded in death by her parents, Delmer & Ocie Weddle. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Grover Harmon Akers; sons and daughters-in-law, Timmy & Renee Akers and Terry & Kim Akers; daughter and son-in-law, Shelby & Ricky Bolt; grandchildren, Renee Conner, Laura Ann & Nick Yopp, Amanda & Will Dulaney, Travis & Ashley Akers, Zach Akers, Zoe Akers & Darien Ogundeji ; great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Makenzie, & Cole Dulaney, Chase & Cooper Akers and Zenbriah & Ziamerion Ogundeji; and sisters, Darnell Marshall and Judy Akers.
NRVNews
NRCC receives funds for STEM students
New River Community College recently received a Micron Opportunity Fund gift through the efforts of the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education. The Micron Opportunity Fund helps to remove barriers to student success for all students. NRCC’s Educational Foundation will receive $4,600 to support the college’s work in science, technology,...
NRVNews
Dickerson, Billy Lee
Billy Lee Dickerson, 80, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Betty Brewer Dickerson; parents, Joel Glenn and Lettie Elizabeth Dickerson. Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Dwayne and Anne Dickerson, and Mike and Debra Dickerson; daughter, Shelby Quesenberry;...
NRVNews
Thompson, Mildred Stoots
Mildred Marie Stoots Thompson, age 91 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski. Born October 9,1931 in Pulaski she was the daughter of the late James Monroe Stoots & Rachael Williams Stoots. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Howard Richard Thompson,...
