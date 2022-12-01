Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Festival of the Trees returns to Christiansburg for ChristmasCheryl E PrestonChristiansburg, VA
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in BlacksburgCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Music for Christmas will be presented by The Feel Good TourCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Roanoke citizens should be aware of the possibility of the sucker punch knockout gameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech designs backpacks to make impact in Roanoke
ROCKBRIDGE CO., Va. (WDBJ) -Virginia Tech Industrial Design students are working hard and so is the staff at UTS Systems LLC. Both have come together for a Connection 2 Care Project. “It’s not that they are just learning how to make a fashion backpack. This backpack has a purpose,” said...
cardinalnews.org
Roanoke group will be giving away musical instruments; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Feel Good Tour will be having its 8th Annual Music for Christmas giveaway program for kids whose families cannot afford a musical instrument. The group will be at its warehouse, Rent-A-Space, 4221 Valley Ave, Roanoke, VA. 24018, on December 3rd, 4th, 10th, 11th, 17th and 18th, from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m. One instrument per family.
NRVNews
Agee, Thomas Leon
Thomas (Tommy) Leon Agee was born on November 12, 1950 in Christiansburg, VIrginia and departed from this life peacefully in his home on November 30, 2022 in Salem, Virginia following a difficult battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas F. and Minnie Woolwine Agee of Salem, Virginia.
pcpatriot.com
NRV Airport Master Plan revealed
This week, officials at the New River Valley Airport unveiled the Master Airport Plan, which specifies several improvements to the facility, which are set to occur over the next 20 years. As can be seen in the accompanying diagram, improvements and new construction listed in the Airport Master Plan are...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7′s Robin Reed gifted Key to Roanoke City
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7′s Robin Reed was gifted a key to Roanoke City Friday night at the kickoff to the Dickens of a Christmas celebration in downtown Roanoke City. It came as a surprise to Reed, whose retirement took effect at the conclusion of the live newscast featuring the tree lighting ceremony. It caps a career spanning more than 40 years. This followed weeks of stories celebrating and remembering his career.
WSLS
Heritage shuts out Christiansburg 43-0, returns to state final
LYNCHBURG, Va. – In a battle of contrasting styles, the Heritage Pioneers defeated Christiansburg 43-0 in the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals — the team’s fifth shutout win of the season. The Pioneers brought an abundance of speed, while The Demons brought power in the form of huge offensive and defensive lines.
NRVNews
NRCC receives funds for STEM students
New River Community College recently received a Micron Opportunity Fund gift through the efforts of the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education. The Micron Opportunity Fund helps to remove barriers to student success for all students. NRCC’s Educational Foundation will receive $4,600 to support the college’s work in science, technology,...
visitroanokeva.com
Where to Eat on Christmas in Virginia's Blue Ridge
It’s time for a holiday feast in Virginia’s Blue Ridge!. Enjoying delicious food is one of our favorite parts of the holiday season in the Roanoke Region and there are lots of tasty ways to experience Christmas in the mountains. While many opt for a home-cooked meal for...
wfirnews.com
Robin Reed ends remarkable 40-year Roanoke television career
A commanding presence in Roanoke television history is calling it a career. Robin Reed joined WDBJ7 in March of 1982 and became a key figure in the station’s dominance in decades that followed. WFIR’s Evan Jones worked there with Reed for close to a decade, and he has more on his major impact on Roanoke television:
WSLS
Candy Cane Express returns to Virginia Museum of Transportation
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s feeling like the Polar Express, matching the holiday season with train rides at the Virginia Museum of Transportation. The Candy Cane Express event is back for its 18th year. This festive holiday-themed event will be packed with activities, including photos with Santa, a face...
NRVNews
Price, Carl Edward
Carl E. Price, 82 of Pearisburg, Virginia passed away Thursday morning December 1, 2022 in Mooresville, NC with family by his side. Born Carl Edward Price in Pulaski, Virginia on January 16, 1940, he was the son of the late John and Thelma Harrell Price. Carl loved life, people, animals,...
NRVNews
Farrow, Phillip Anthony
It’s with a heavy heart that we announce, Phillip Anthony Farrow, born March 21, 1960, transitioned on November 21, 2022. His service will be conducted on December 4, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. at McCoy Funeral Home, 150 Country Club Dr. S.W., Blacksburg, Va.
WSLS
Late night visitor, a bear in Roanoke damages fence
ROANOKE, Va. – Unwelcomed guests are not always pleasant, especially when an animal gets close to your home. One lady in the Star City got one that damaged the fence. Mary Riles, who lives near the Roanoke Academy of Math and Science, said the incident happened Friday night around 8:30.
NRVNews
Vincil, Betty Jones
Betty Jones Vincil, 85 of the Clendennin Community in Narrows, VA passed away peacefully on December 2, 2022 in the care of Lewis Gale Medical Center-Montgomery. Born in Montgomery County on September 18, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Aubrey and Annie Bradford Jones. Betty loved God and...
WSLS
Christiansburg on a roll as they reach Class 3 semifinals
CHRISTIANSBUR, Va. – Our 1st and 10 state semifinal previews continue with Christiansburg High. The Blue Demons turned some heads by claiming a region title for the first time in 11 years, and they’re on the hunt for more as they return to the VHSL Class 3 semifinals.
NRVNews
Collop, Jesse James
Jesse James Collop, 40 of Roanoke, passed away on November 23, 2022. Jesse was born on December 15, 1981 to Jim and Beth Collop. He is also survived by his sister, Jennifer Collop Nassar (George); nephews, Lucas Nassar and Josiah Nassar; grandmothers, Sarah Collop and Patricia Oliver; aunt, Nancy Collop Rader (Craig); uncles, John Olilver (Mona, Chris Collop, Michael Collop (Niki); as well as many great-aunts and uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Jim Collop and Marvin Oliver; and best friend, Danielle Parker.
WDBJ7.com
TAP offering free class on how to be a H.O.O.D Healer
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke non-profit is trying to build a city of wellness by offering a new class. Total Action for Progress, known as TAP, is hosting a free educational course Saturday at 10 a.m. It’s for anyone interested in becoming a “HOOD” Healer. It stands for Health,...
This Huge General Store in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
WDBJ7.com
Vinton launches emergency alert system for residents
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Vinton’s new emergency alert system for community members is now up and running and ready to go. CodeRED alerts residents about nearby crime, missing person alerts, road closures and some community events. The town will also use CodeRED weather alerts for natural disasters. Residents can...
WSET
LIST: Christmas parades happening in the Heart of Virginia
(WSET) — There will be four Christmas parades across the viewing area on Saturday. This parade kicks off on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The theme for this parade is "The Spirit of Christmas." The parade is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Appomattox Christmas Parade. This parade is...
