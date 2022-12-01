Read full article on original website
Nassau police seeking alleged Inwood thief
Nassau police are looking for a man who allegedly stole an unspecified amount of money from the Exxon gas station on Sheridan Boulevard in Inwood at 8:52 p.m., on Dec. 4. The man entered the station’s store, brandished a knife and demanded money, according to police. The employee complied. The man headed south on Sheridan Boulevard. No injuries were reported.
Far Rockaway man, Bronx woman arrested for drugs and loaded gun
A man and woman traveling through Inwood were arrested for the alleged possession of drugs and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop at 9:35 p.m. on Dec. 3, police said. Nassau police saw a gray 2012 Ford heading east on Burnside Avenue near Doughty Boulevard that changed lanes without signaling. During the subsequent investigation, the gun was found along with 19 glassine envelopes that contained a substance believe to be heroin and seven caps thought to contain crack cocaine.
'Torso Killer' pleads guilty in 1968 Valley Stream murder case
A convicted serial killer has pleaded guilty to a 1968 Valley Stream murder, along with four others in Nassau County on Monday. He appeared in court virtually. Richard Cottingham, 76, also known as the "Times Square Torso Killer," pleaded guilty to the murder of Diane Cusick, whom police connected him to in June.
